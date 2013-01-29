First Niagara Promotes Kristy Berner to General Counsel and Kate White to Managing Director of Human Resources

BUFFALO, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Niagara Financial Group, Inc. FNFG has promoted Kristy Berner to senior vice president and general counsel and Kate White to senior vice president and managing director, Human Resources.

Berner had served as First Niagara's assistant general counsel since 2010, playing an integral role in the successful completion of recent acquisitions and capital markets activities, while providing day-to-day legal counsel and services to the company. Prior to joining First Niagara, Berner was with the Corporate and Securities Practice Group of the law firm of Hodgson Russ LLP. Berner earned her Bachelor of Arts, Master of Business Administration, and Juris Doctor from the State University of New York at Buffalo, and is a member of the New York State Bar Association.

White joined First Niagara in 2008 as the human resources business partner for First Niagara's Partnership Services Group. During that time, she developed and implemented HR strategies for the company and worked on a variety of recruitment and talent retention initiatives, including the onboarding of thousands of new employees who joined the company through recent acquisitions. Prior to joining First Niagara, White was with HSBC for more than 10 years in various HR and talent management roles, including Corporate HR Director. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University.

