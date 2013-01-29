GrowLife, Inc. Retains Integrity Investor Relations

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GrowLife Inc. PHOT, a completely legal provider of highly effective indoor growing technologies for the blossoming marijuana industry, is pleased to announce the company has retained Integrity Media Inc., as its Investor Relations firm of record.

Integrity Media Inc. is based in Las Vegas, NV. The firm is led by Kurt Divich, President. Mr. Divich, a twice-published author, is one of the true pioneers of Internet-based financial communication and has worked with hundreds of public companies in a wide variety of industries. In addition to his broad public company background, Mr. Divich has specific expertise in politics and political marketing, having consulted on numerous campaigns, candidacies, and lobbying efforts in both local and national settings.

"Adding Integrity Media to our team is an important step toward increased market awareness for GrowLife and in support of our perpetual effort to provide complete corporate transparency," stated Sterling Scott, Chairman and CEO of GrowLife Inc. "Mr. Divich's strong background in politics, as a published author, and deep expertise and understanding of small and microcap equities makes Integrity an ideal partner for GrowLife at this phase of its corporate development."

"We are pleased to add GrowLife to our roster of public companies," stated Kurt Divich of Integrity Media, "GrowLife is well established in a rapidly expanding market sector and is operated by competent corporate officers intent on furthering a sound business model and leveraging the current and potential market opportunities. GrowLife's success thus far sets it ahead of the hopeful many and establishes them as a company that provides both leadership in the industry and pursues maximum appreciation for its shares. We intend to do our level best to make sure that the investing public is aware of the successes of this company during our tenure of service."

About GrowLife, Inc.

GrowLife, Inc. (PHOT) (formerly Phototron Holding, Inc.) (www.growlifeinc.com) is a company with core holdings in innovative technology-based products and services for the indoor gardening industry and specialty markets. These brands include Stealth Grow, a producer of grow room automation equipment and hi-powered LED grow light products for indoor horticulture (www.sgsensors.com and www.stealthgrow.com), Greners.com, the online hydroponics superstore (www.greners.com) and Phototron, producer of hydroponic grow containers, which are designed to grow vegetables, herbs, flowers and fruits in any environment (www.phototron.com).

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this press release contains financial estimates and other forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results might differ materially. A discussion of factors that may affect future results is contained in GrowLife's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, all industry products are subject to additional uncertainty, including the risks of delay, cancellation and poor critical or financial reception. GrowLife disclaims any obligation to update and revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise.

CONTACT: Kurt Divich, President Integrity Media Inc. www.IntegrityIR.com (702) 396-1000