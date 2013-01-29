LTX-Credence Announces Webcast of Upcoming Stifel Nicolaus 2013 Technology Conference Presentation

NORWOOD, Mass., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LTX-Credence Corporation LTXC, a global provider of market focused, cost-optimized ATE solutions, today announced that it will present at the Stifel Nicolaus 2013 Technology & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, February 5, 2013 at 2:40 p.m. PST. This event will be available over the Internet via live webcast.

The webcast may be accessed via LTX-Credence's Investor Relations home page at http://investor.ltxc.com/events.cfm. A replay of the webcast will be available for one month following the conference.

About LTX-Credence Corporation

LTX-Credence is a global provider of ATE solutions designed to deliver value through innovation enabling customers to implement best-in-class test strategies to maximize their profitability. LTX-Credence addresses the broad, divergent test requirements of the wireless, computing, automotive and entertainment market segments, offering a comprehensive portfolio of technologies, the largest installed base in the Asia-Pacific region, and a global network of strategically deployed applications and support resources. Additional information can be found at www.ltxc.com.

LTX-Credence is a trademark of LTX-Credence Corporation.

All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

CONTACT: Richard Yerganian, LTX-Credence Corporation Tel. 781.467.5063 Email rich_yerganian@ltxc.com