Kelyniam Custom Cranial Implants Receive Endorsement From Skull Based Neurosurgeon Dr. Ammirati of The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center

Canton, CT, Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KLYG Kelyniam Custom Cranial Implants, designed to fill the boney void in a patient's skull, have been endorsed by Mario Ammirati, MD, Director of Skull Based Surgery, Stereotactic Radiosurgery and the Dardinger Microneurosurgical Skull Based Laboratory, Wexner Medical Center, at the Ohio State University. This is the first product Dr. Ammirati has ever endorsed.



Dr. Ammirati stated: "As a neurosurgeon specializing in skull based surgery and brain tumors, I am encouraged with the advancements Kelyniam has made in patient customized cranial implants. I am extremely happy with the precision fit and the fast service I receive with every case. Complex cranial defects resulting from trauma or oncologic resection present reconstructive challenges. No matter how complex the defect, Kelyniam's implant design team is very responsive to my needs. They understand the surgical plans and are quick to respond to my design requirements. The end result is a product that fits very well and is quick to implant, thereby reducing O.R. time and providing the patient with excellent aesthetic results."

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this release, words such as "anticipate," "believes," "estimate," "expect," "should," "intend," "projects," "objective" and "appears" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company's management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the effect of business and economic conditions; the impact of competitive products and pricing; capacity and supply constraints or difficulties; product development, commercialization or technological difficulties; the regulatory and trade environment; the impact of reimbursement rates and coverage; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company's SEC reports. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.