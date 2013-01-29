Boulder Brands Reports Granting of Inducement Awards

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boulder Brands, Inc. BDBD reported today that it has granted inducement awards to five new non-executive employees. The awards were made on each of December 26, 2012, December 27, 2012, January 1, 2013, January 1, 2013 and January 21, 2013 under the Smart Balance, Inc. 2012 Inducement Award Plan, which provides for the granting of stock option awards to new employees as an inducement to join the company. The inducement awards consist of a total of 45,000 options for shares of Smart Balance common stock in the aggregate granted to five non-executive employees. The options have a ten year term and an exercise price equal to the fair market value of Company common stock on the date of grant. The options vest in four equal annual installments beginning on the one-year anniversary of their grant dates.

About Boulder Brands, Inc.

Boulder Brands, Inc. BDBD is committed to providing superior tasting, solution-driven products. The company's health and wellness platform consists of brands that target specific consumer needs: Glutino and Udi's for gluten-free diets; Earth Balance for plant-based diets; Smart Balance for heart healthier diets; and Bestlife for weight management. For more information about Boulder Brands, Inc., please visit www.boulderbrands.com.

