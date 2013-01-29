3D Systems Delivers Eight Next Gen ProJet 3500 3D Printers

- Greater Productivity With Enhanced On-The-Go User Experience

- Professional Grade Precision Printing of Functional Parts

ROCK HILL, S.C., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Systems DDD announced today the immediate availability of eight new ProJet® 3500 professional 3D printers that deliver greater productivity and are equipped with its latest remote tablet controls for the production of functional plastic parts and investment casting wax patterns for professional grade design and manufacturing applications.

The new ProJet 3500 series incorporates 3D Systems' recently introduced ProJet HD MAX and CPX MAX technology platform including its patented Multi-Jet Modeling (MJM) print technology, its production-grade printhead, advanced material management, tablet-like touchscreen controls and remote tablet and smartphone connectivity. ProJet 3500 series printers are compatible with 3D Systems' extensive range of VisiJet® print materials that cover the widest array of customer applications, including high-impact, high temperature resistant, durable plastic for functional testing, cast-friendly wax for rapid-foundry production and specialized materials for the manufacturing of jewelry and personalized medical devices. ProJet 3500 is the only printer on the market that comes with a five-year printhead warranty that saves thousands of dollars in annual customer operating costs compared to other alternatives.

"With the addition of these new printers we've expanded our best-ever capabilities across a new ProJet 3500 family of ten printers," said Buddy Byrum, Vice President of Product & Channel Management for 3D Systems. "These new printers produce feature detail and quality that is unrivaled, and deliver unparalleled user experience including on-the-go access through our innovative and exclusive Print3D App for tablet computers and smartphones."

3D Systems' new ProJet 3500 series printers, together with its expanded range of affordable ProJet printers and ZPrinters® are sold and serviced through its global network of Authorized Reseller Partners. Contact your local reseller or visit www.3DSystems.com to locate your nearest dealer and to explore all the 3D printers and solutions available from 3D Systems.

About 3D Systems Corporation

3D Systems is a leading provider of 3D content-to-print solutions including 3D printers, print materials and on-demand custom parts services for professionals and consumers alike. The company also provides CAD, reverse engineering and inspection software tools and consumer 3D printers, apps and services. Its expertly integrated solutions replace and complement traditional methods and reduce the time and cost of designing new products by printing real parts directly from digital input. These solutions are used to rapidly design, create, communicate, prototype or produce real parts, empowering customers to create and make with confidence.

The 3D Systems Corporation logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=4537

More information on the company is available at www.3DSystems.com

To experience our entire range of 3D content-to-print products and services please visit www.printin3d.com, www.production3dprinters.com, www.3dproparts.com, www.zcorp.com, www.toptobottomdental.com, www.quickparts.com, www.alibre.com, www.bitsfrombytes.com, www.bespokeinnovations.com, www.rapidform.com, www.cubify.com, www.myrobotnation.com, www.freshfiber.com, www.The3dStudio.com, www.freedomofcreation.com, www.sycode.com, www.paramountind.com, blog.3dsystems.com, or via email at moreinfo@3Dsystems.com.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Stacey Witten 803-326-4010 Email: Stacey.Witten@3dsystems.com Media Contact: Cathy Lewis 781-852-5007 Email: Cathy.Lewis@3dsystems.com