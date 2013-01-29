Lakeland Bancorp to Acquire Somerset Hills Bancorp

OAK RIDGE, N.J. and BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Boards of Directors of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. LBAI ("Lakeland Bancorp"), the parent company of Lakeland Bank, and Somerset Hills Bancorp SOMH ("Somerset Hills Bancorp"), the parent company of Somerset Hills Bank, announced today that the companies have entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the "Merger Agreement"), pursuant to which Somerset Hills Bancorp will be merged with and into Lakeland Bancorp, with Lakeland Bancorp as the surviving bank holding company. The Merger Agreement provides that the shareholders of Somerset Hills Bancorp will receive, at their election, for each outstanding share of Somerset Hills Bancorp common stock that they own at the effective time of the merger, either 1.1962 shares of Lakeland Bancorp common stock or $12.00 in cash, subject to proration as described in the Merger Agreement, so that 90% of the aggregate merger consideration will be shares of Lakeland Bancorp common stock and 10% will be cash.

Lakeland Bancorp expects to issue an aggregate of 5,780,883 shares of its common stock in the merger, and will also assume outstanding Somerset Hills Bancorp stock options (which will be converted into options to purchase Lakeland Bancorp common stock). The transaction is valued at approximately $64.4 million in the aggregate (excluding the assumption of stock options), or $12.00 per share, which represents a 31% premium over the closing sale price per share of Somerset Hills Bancorp common stock on January 28, 2013. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Lakeland Bancorp's earnings per share in 2014 and slightly dilutive to tangible book value with an estimated earn back prior to December 31, 2014. In addition, the transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to the TCE Ratio (tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets) by approximately 25 basis points.

The Merger Agreement provides that immediately after the merger of Somerset Hills Bancorp into Lakeland Bancorp, Somerset Hills Bank will merge with and into Lakeland Bank, with Lakeland Bank as the surviving bank.

Upon the closing of the mergers, Messrs. Edward B. Deutsch and Thomas J. Marino (currently the Chairman of the Board and a director of Somerset Hills Bancorp, respectively) will be appointed to the Boards of Directors of Lakeland Bancorp and Lakeland Bank.

In addition, upon the closing of the mergers, Stewart E. McClure, Jr., currently Vice Chairman and member of the Board of Directors of Somerset Hills Bancorp, and the President, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Somerset Hills Bancorp and Somerset Hills Bank, will serve as Co-President of Lakeland Bank, the surviving bank. Robert Vandenbergh, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Lakeland Bancorp and Lakeland Bank, has been appointed President of Lakeland Bank in connection with the announcement of the Merger Agreement, and will serve as Co-President of Lakeland Bank effective upon the mergers, while retaining his current positions at Lakeland Bancorp. Thomas J. Shara, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeland Bancorp and Lakeland Bank, will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of Lakeland Bank and as President and Chief Executive Officer of Lakeland Bancorp.

Mr. Shara remarked: "We are delighted to be combining with Somerset Hills, one of the best performing community banks in the state, and expanding Lakeland's presence in the New Jersey counties it serves. Both banks share a focus on community banking and providing the highest level of service to our customers. We look forward to working with the Somerset Hills team in delivering to all of our customers and shareholders the benefits that we expect from this transaction."

Mr. McClure stated: "We are very excited to be partnering with such a strong, well managed organization as Lakeland. Together, our franchises create a great presence in one of the most attractive banking markets in the country. In addition to best in class customer service we each bring complementary products and services to the combined company that we believe will be well received by our customers, and ultimately benefit our shareholders."

Lakeland Bank has 46 offices spanning six northwestern New Jersey counties: Bergen, Essex, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Warren. It offers an extensive array of consumer and commercial products and services, including online banking, localized commercial lending teams and 24-hour or less turnaround time on consumer loan applications. As of December 31, 2012, Lakeland Bancorp had consolidated total assets, total loans, total deposits and total stockholders' equity of $2.92 billion, $2.15 billion, $2.37 billion and $280.9 million, respectively.

Somerset Hills Bank operates six banking offices in New Jersey: its main office, located in Somerset County, four branch offices in Morris County and one branch office in Union County. Its lending activities are oriented to the small-to-medium sized business, high net worth individuals, professional practices and consumer and retail customers living and working primarily in its market area. Somerset Hills Bank also operates a licensed mortgage company subsidiary. As of December 31, 2012, Somerset Hills Bancorp had consolidated total assets, total loans, total deposits and total stockholders' equity of $368.9 million, $241.9 million, $320.2 million and $41.8 million, respectively.

The Boards of Directors of both companies have unanimously approved the mergers. Closing is subject to receipt of approvals from regulators, approval of the holding company merger by Somerset Hills' shareholders, approval of the issuance of Lakeland Bancorp shares in the holding company merger by Lakeland Bancorp's shareholders and other customary conditions. The closing is expected to occur in the second or third quarters of 2013.

Somerset Hills Bancorp's directors and executive officers, owning in the aggregate approximately 7.9% of Somerset Hills Bancorp's outstanding shares on December 31, 2012, have signed voting agreements pursuant to which they have agreed to vote their shares in favor of the holding company merger.

Raymond James is acting as financial advisor to Lakeland Bancorp, and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods is acting as financial advisor to Somerset Hills Bancorp. Lowenstein Sandler LLP is acting as Lakeland Bancorp's legal advisor. Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf, LLP is acting as Somerset Hills Bancorp's legal advisor.

