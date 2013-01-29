ePlus Completes Type 2 SSAE 16 Examination for eProcurement, Content Management, IT Procurement, and Asset Management Solutions

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ePlus inc. PLUS today announced that it has successfully completed the Type 2 SSAE 16 (Statement on Standards for Attestation Engagements) examination for its Procure+, Content+, OneSource IT, and Manage+ services. The Type 2 SSAE 16 examination (or SOC 1) supersedes the SAS 70 audit standard and represents that the engagement was performed in accordance with the standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The SSAE 16 examination provides customers and auditors with an understanding that the description of services and solutions provided by ePlus are fairly presented. The Type 2 component of SSAE 16 provides an objective evaluation that ePlus' controls were operating effectively during the specified period of the examination.

"As more and more organizations are shifting their processing to integrators and solution providers, it is critical to ensure the proper security and control procedures have been enacted," said Ken Farber, president of ePlus Systems. "ePlus takes this responsibility very seriously and is committed to protecting our customers' data and testing our control and business continuity procedures throughout the year. We are pleased to be able to provide these SSAE 16 reports to our customers as evidence of our well-documented and disciplined control activities for our eProcurement, content management, IT procurement, and asset management solutions."

The ePlus SSAE 16 report, conducted by one of the nation's leading service audit firms specializing in SSAE 16 services, found that for the period of January 1, 2012 to September 30, 2012, the description of ePlus products and services as well as operating effectiveness of controls supporting ePlus' Procure+, Content+, OneSource IT, and Manage+ solutions provided "reasonable assurance" that the specified control objectives were achieved. The report includes the service auditor's opinion that:

The description of product and services provided by ePlus fairly presents the hosted eProcurement, content management, and asset management solutions that were designed and implemented throughout the period of January 1, 2012 to September 30, 2012.

The controls related to the control objectives stated in the description were suitably designed to provide reasonable assurance that the control objectives would be achieved if the controls operated effectively throughout the period of January 1, 2012 to September 30, 2012, and user entities applied the complementary user entity controls contemplated in the design of ePlus' controls throughout the period of January 1, 2012 to September 30, 2012.

The controls tested, which together with the complementary user entity controls referred to in the scope paragraph of this report, if operating effectively, were those necessary to provide reasonable assurance that the control objectives stated in the description were achieved, operated effectively throughout the period of January 1, 2012 to September 30, 2012.

For additional information about SSAE 16, visit https://www.brightline.com/soc1.

About ePlus Systems, inc.

ePlus Systems, inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of ePlus inc., delivers eProcurement and related solutions and services to help public sector clients and commercial organizations across all industries get the most value from their spend. Its diversified portfolio of solutions includes eProcurement, supplier enablement, catalog content management, spend analytics, document management, and asset management. These solutions help drive cost savings, improve compliance, and enhance productivity throughout the organization. ePlus solutions are offered as hosted Software as a Service (SaaS) and traditional enterprise licenses. For additional information about ePlus Systems, visit www.ePlus.com/software.

About ePlus inc.

ePlus is a leading integrator of technology solutions. ePlus enables organizations to optimize their IT infrastructure and supply chain processes by delivering world-class IT products from top manufacturers, managed and professional services, flexible lease financing, proprietary software, and patented business methods and systems. Founded in 1990, ePlus has more than 825 associates serving federal, state, municipal, and commercial customers nationally. The Company is headquartered in Herndon, VA. For more information, visit www.ePlus.com, call 888-482-1122, or email info@ePlus.com. Connect with ePlus on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ePlusinc and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ePlusinc.

