Support.com Offers Tablet Setup and Optimization Service for Technology Service Programs

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Support.com, Inc. SPRT, which enables partners to unlock the potential of technology services, today announced the availability of a service offering designed to help consumers and small businesses get the most from their tablets. The Tablet Setup and Optimization service, which can be branded for partners, includes a system optimization app that extends battery life and improves privacy and security, access to over 150 online training videos, and tech support for Wi-Fi setup, email setup and app store access. The service initially supports both Android™ and Windows® 8-based tablets, and can be sold online, over the phone or via in-store service card programs.

"Consumers and small businesses are adopting touch-centric tablet devices in large numbers. Our partners are seeking to help their customers get the most out of their tablets and our service has been designed to help with the challenges most common to these increasingly popular devices," said Support.com CEO Josh Pickus.

In addition to the tablet service, Support.com offers partners a broad array of remote and onsite premium technology services to meet the current and future technology needs of their customers. Service programs available for consumer markets include computer and mobile device set-up and support, virus removal and wireless network set-up and support. Service programs available for small business markets include workstation set-up and support, network support, and proactive server monitoring and maintenance.

