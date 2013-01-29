Winthrop Realty Trust Invites You to Join Its Fourth Quarter and Year End 2012 Earnings Conference Call

BOSTON, Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Winthrop Realty Trust ("Winthrop") FUR, a leading opportunistic real estate investor, announced that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2012 results on the morning of Thursday, March 7, 2013 prior to the market open. Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's results at 12:00 pm Eastern Time. Interested parties may participate in this conference call by accessing the following:

Please access the website or call the conference center at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call to download and install any necessary computer audio software and/or register for the call.

A replay will be available after the call through midnight Eastern Time on April 7, 2013 by accessing:

Webcast: http://www.winthropreit.com Telephone: (877) 660-6853; account #286, conference ID #404973

Winthrop Realty Trust, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is a NYSE-listed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, owning, operating and investing in real property as well as real estate financial instruments including CMBS, real estate debt and REIT Securities. Additional information on Winthrop Realty Trust is available on its website at www.winthropreit.com.

CONTACT: Winthrop Realty Trust Beverly Bergman Investor or Media Inquiries Phone: (617) 570-4614; e-mail: bbergman@firstwinthrop.com