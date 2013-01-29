Vroozi Launches Self-Service Business Shopping Platform

Multi-Tenant Cloud-based Solution Seamlessly Integrates into ERP systems; Requires No Implementation

CALABASAS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B2B e-Procurement solution provider Vroozi, Inc today launched its self-service online business shopping platform, allowing business organizations to quickly and efficiently optimize their purchasing processes within their existing ERP systems via the cloud.

Requiring no implementation, the new framework is equipped with a consumer-like interface and easy-to-use Web-based content manager, allowing users to publish catalogs for products and services that include attachments such as specification sheets and rate cards, as well as search and source offerings from multiple suppliers and on the open market.

"We created this platform to operate as a true one hundred percent self-service cloud solution, allowing both buyers and sellers to quickly and efficiently build dynamic marketplaces and access a digital suitcase of catalog content and purchasing data anywhere," said Shaz Khan, COO and co-founder of Vroozi. "Along with creating a feature-rich system, we took great lengths to build a consumer-like experience where content can be managed as easy as using a spreadsheet document and comparison shopping can be done with a simple point and click of the mouse."

Some key platform features include:

Shopping Experience

Compare products side by side with images

Accelerated check-out with favorite lists

Dynamic updates on price federated search of external and internal catalogs

Administration Experience

Intuitive drag and drop interface to publish supplier catalogs and content

Dynamic custom fields for interface configuration

Native integration to ERP systems

Master data mapping

Quick punch-out capability

About Vroozi

Founded in 2011, Vroozi is a worldwide provider of B2B e-Procurement cloud solutions, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of NetSol Technologies, Inc., NTWK. Customers ranging from medium size to Fortune 500, as well as their suppliers, have joined Vroozi's Business Shopping Platform to simplify their procurement operations while saving money. Learn more at: http://www.vroozi.com. To join the conversation, visit our Business Shopping Blog, or follow us @Vroozi on Twitter.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (www.netsoltech.com) is a worldwide provider of global IT and enterprise application solutions that include credit and finance portfolio management systems, SAP consulting and services, custom development, systems integration, and technical services for the global Financial, Leasing, Insurance, Energy, and Technology markets. Headquartered in Calabasas, Calif., NetSol's product and services offerings have achieved ISO 9001, ISO 20000, ISO 27001, and SEI (Software Engineering Institute) CMMI (Capability Maturity Model) Maturity Level 5 assessments, a distinction shared by only 178 companies worldwide. The company's clients include Fortune 500 manufacturers, global automakers, financial institutions, utilities, technology providers, and government agencies. NetSol has delivery and support locations in San Francisco, London, Beijing, Bangkok, Lahore, Adelaide and Riyadh.

