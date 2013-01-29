Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Announces the Online Only Auction of a Magnificent Estate Property in Fredericksburg, Virginia

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the online auction of a rare expertly renovated 6 bedroom spectacular estate home – bidding begins closing on Friday, February 22, according to John Nicholls, president of the company.

The online bidding for this amazing property is now open, but will begin to close on 1 pm on Friday, February 22.

"We are honored to have been selected to auction this home located in one of Fredericksburg's most desirable communities. This luxurious home is one of the highest quality homes that we have ever had the opportunity to market and sell. If you are looking for a primary residence or weekend retreat from the city your search is over," said Nicholls. "Make this opportunity of a lifetime yours."

"The properties' highlights include a 6 bedroom 7.5 bath all brick 9,800 square foot estate home situated on a choice 5.65 acre site in Carriage Hill," said Mr. Kelly Strauss, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group Coordinator.

"The expertly renovated estate home's luxuries include illuminated professional grade tennis court, impressive custom dual staircase and marble foyer, incredible crystal chandeliers, sparking hardwood floors, gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops, top of the line appliances, stunning master suite with his and hers dressing room and bath, stamped rear patio, 3 car garage, and circular driveway," said Strauss.

"The property is well located in historic Fredericksburg," noted Strauss. "It is centrally located between Richmond, and Northern Virginia/District of Columbia."

The real estate auction is open to the public. Broker participation is encouraged and pre-registration is required and bidders are reminded this is an online only auction.

For more information, call Mr. Kelly Strauss at (540) 226-1279 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 4 decades of auction superiority and over 100 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and success in the auction marketing and sale of real estate.

For more information about this auction, visit www.nichollsauction.com.

About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

CONTACT: Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. (540) 898-0971