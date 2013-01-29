Bridgeline Digital to Report Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended December 31, 2012

BURLINGTON, Mass., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. BLIN, the Digital Engagement Company™, announced today that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2012 after market close on Thursday, February 14, 2013. On that day, Thomas Massie, the Company's Chief Executive Officer and Michael Prinn, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, plan to host a live conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results. A replay will be available for one week following the live call.

The details of the conference call and replay are as follows:

What: Bridgeline Digital First Quarter 2013 Conference Call When: Thursday, February 14, 2013 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: (877) 837-3910, domestic (973) 796-5077, international Replay: (855) 859-2056, passcode 92030098

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital BLIN, The Digital Engagement Company™, enables its customers to maximize the performance of their mission critical websites, intranets, and online stores. Bridgeline's iAPPS® platform deeply integrates Web Content Management, eCommerce, eMarketing, and Web Analytics to help marketers deliver online experiences that attract, engage and convert their customers across all digital channels. Bridgeline provides end-to-end Digital Engagement solutions and boasts an award-winning team of interactive services professionals. Headquartered in Burlington, Mass., with nine additional locations throughout the U.S. and an Asia Pacific headquarters in Bangalore, India, Bridgeline has thousands of customers that range from middle market organizations to Fortune 1,000 companies. To learn more, please visit www.bridgelinedigital.com or call (800) 603-9936.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

All statements included in this press release, other than statements or characterizations of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, management's beliefs, and certain assumptions made by us, all of which are subject to change. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "may," "will," "should," "would," "could," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions including the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statement. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

