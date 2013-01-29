Dot Hill Technology Innovation Maximizes Storage Performance Across Entire Portfolio of Solutions With Newest Patent

LONGMONT, Colo., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dot Hill Systems Corp. HILL, a leading provider of SAN storage solutions, announced it has patented a method for maximizing RAID storage system performance, enabling organizations to fine-tune IT infrastructure to better meet business requirements. The innovation improves read and write performance across Dot Hill's entire portfolio of storage solutions used by OEMs, media & entertainment (M&E) organizations and enterprises with virtual infrastructures.

"Providing users with a technology edge is a key initiative for Dot Hill, and building our IP demonstrates our commitment to innovation," said Ken Day, senior vice president of engineering, Dot Hill. "IT managers require responsive storage systems for high performance computing, media streaming, database queries, and a variety of other important computing tasks. The improvements made possible by this patent, particularly in write performance, enable organizations to keep up with demanding IT and M&E applications to and better meet business objectives."

Dot Hill's 88th U.S. patent, numbered 8,356,126, describes technology that provides a "backend command coalescer" for the RAID controller. By combining RAID commands, Dot Hill's backend coalescer reduces seek times and increases both read and write performance as compared to conventional storage controllers with front-end coalescing, via a more precise method of data location.

Dot Hill has demonstrated success across vertical markets including telecommunications, M&E, big data, oil and gas and digital image capture. Across these segments, many organizations are finding it increasingly challenging to quickly retrieve specific information that is so vital to their operations. With this latest innovation, Dot Hill is able to deliver systems that better assist organizations in finding the proverbial data "needle in the haystack."

Dot Hill innovation has resulted in numerous patent awards on its technologies. Dot Hill's intellectual property, demonstrated by its extensive patent portfolio, stands on three pillars of innovation which, when combined, provide a complete platform for addressing customers' storage needs. Dot Hill's pillars of innovation include software, platforms and systems, which combine to create advanced SAN storage.

About Dot Hill

Leveraging its proprietary Assured family of storage solutions, Dot Hill solves many of today's most challenging storage problems – helping IT to improve performance, increase availability, simplify operations, and reduce costs. Dot Hill's solutions combine breakthrough software with the industry's most flexible and extensive hardware platform and automated management to deliver best-in-class solutions. Headquartered in Longmont, Colo., Dot Hill has offices and/or representatives in China, Germany, India, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

For more information, visit us at www.dothill.com.

The Dot Hill Systems Corporation logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=13870

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ from those expressed or implied by the statements. For a discussion of risks and uncertainties that Dot Hill may face, please consult the Forms 10-K and 10-Q most recently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission by Dot Hill. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and Dot Hill undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect changes in circumstances.

HILL-G

CONTACT: Steve Sturgeon Lutz PR (for Dot Hill Systems) 858-472-5669 steve@lutzpr.com Company Contact: Ruth Macdonald Dot Hill Systems 303-845-3364 ruth.macdonald@dothill.com