AllDigital to Host Webinar for Delivering Enhanced Multi-Screen OTT Services

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AllDigital, Inc. ADGL, a leading provider of premium digital broadcasting solutions to devices, will host a webinar on Wednesday, February 6th at 1PM PST, to discuss important features for digital broadcasters to consider when launching a multi-screen OTT solution.

This webinar will discuss techniques for live TV content delivery and features for managing a remote PVR. We will explore how to manage, record and navigate TV and PVR recordings from tablets and smartphones. Other topics will include different authentication and entitlement technologies, and how to stream live content to a mobile device.

With the proliferation of connected devices and sources of content, consumers have come to expect more options and flexibility to view content anytime, anywhere, and on any device. As a result, OTT video delivery to mobile, desktop and digital televisions, including OTT-enabled set-top boxes, is changing quickly and dramatically as cable operators and pay-TV service providers deliver content to consumers.

"Consumers now expect a seamless entertainment experience," said Tim Napoleon, AllDigital's Chief Strategist. "They want to be able to use their connected devices to change the channel on their TV, record their favorite show, and search the interactive guide, all without interrupting their current programming. Content providers need to adapt to these expectations, and this webinar will explore the various considerations of creating a technical solution to fulfill this requirement."

Join us on February 6th, at 1PM PST, for an informative discussion on considerations for delivering enhanced multi-screen OTT services. Sign up at https://www1.gotomeeting.com/register/356018416 to reserve your seat today!

About AllDigital Inc.

AllDigital offers secure digital broadcasting solutions across multiple devices including mobile, desktop and digital television. Global media and entertainment, enterprise, and organizations (such as government, faith-based groups, and others) have leveraged from our connected device technology to get to market faster, more efficiently. Our enterprise grade solutions include AllDigital Broadcast (Radio, Television, and VoD solutions), AllDigital Cloud (Origin Cloud Storage and Transit), SocialMedia Pro (brand and distribute digital media content via Facebook), and Integration Services (custom app development, digital workflow design, and more).

