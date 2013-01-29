Diamondback Energy, Inc. to Present at the 2013 Credit Suisse Energy Summit

MIDLAND, Texas, Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamondback Energy, Inc. FANG ("Diamondback Energy") announced today that Travis Stice, Chief Executive Officer, and Tracy Dick, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2013 Credit Suisse Energy Summit on Thursday, February 7, 2013 in Vail, Colorado.

The Company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 12:10 p.m. MT (2:10 p.m. ET) and will be available via a live webcast. To access the webcast, go to www.diamondbackenergy.com and select "Events & Presentations" under the "Investor Relations" section of the site. In addition, a copy of the accompanying presentation will be made available for download on the Diamondback site.

About Diamondback Energy, Inc.

Diamondback Energy is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. Diamondback Energy's activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn and Atoka formations, which we refer to collectively as the Wolfberry play.

