Epiq Systems Launches Epiq Portal 2.0

KANSAS CITY, Kan., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq Systems, Inc. EPIQ, a leading global provider of electronic discovery and document review services, today announced the general availability of Epiq Portal 2.0. This first-of-its-kind web-based eDiscovery dashboard delivers real-time project information and dynamic reports to legal teams. Epiq Portal offers comprehensive and powerful workflow, reporting and early case assessment tools for greater control over the electronic discovery process.

Epiq Portal integrates with Epiq's flagship proprietary review platform, DocuMatrix®, as well as leading third-party review platforms. Epiq Portal enables user-friendly eDiscovery project management business intelligence, including:

Dashboard views : Critical, summary-level project information including data processing totals, document totals, budget metrics, reviewer logs, and historical case information.

: Critical, summary-level project information including data processing totals, document totals, budget metrics, reviewer logs, and historical case information. Data-to-go : Exportable hard-copy reports on all key project metrics.

: Exportable hard-copy reports on all key project metrics. Custodian views : Comprehensive custodian-centric snapshots that keep you on track with your custodians' data.

: Comprehensive custodian-centric snapshots that keep you on track with your custodians' data. Centralized document repository : Epiq Portal's document-sharing feature provides clients, project managers and outside vendors a secure way to collaborate on critical case files.

: Epiq Portal's document-sharing feature provides clients, project managers and outside vendors a secure way to collaborate on critical case files. Media and shipment management : Track your media and stay on top of its location and status. Drill in to see the work performed on specific media and which custodian's data was processed.

: Track your media and stay on top of its location and status. Drill in to see the work performed on specific media and which custodian's data was processed. Document review tools: Make faster and better informed review workload adjustments with Epiq Portal's daily review metrics.

"With Epiq Portal, clients have up-to-the-minute information and broad visibility into the electronic discovery process," said Adam Seskis, Managing Director, Epiq Systems. "Epiq Portal aggregates information from multiple sources, allowing clients to make informed decisions as their eDiscovery project progresses."

About Epiq Systems

Epiq Systems is a leading global provider of technology-enabled solutions for electronic discovery, bankruptcy and class action administration. We offer full-service capabilities, which include litigation, investigations, financial transactions, regulatory compliance and other legal matters for eDiscovery. Our innovative technology and services, combined with deep subject-matter expertise, provide reliable solutions for the professionals we serve.

