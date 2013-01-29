Dethrone Royalty Holdings Inc. Announces Completion of Production of Two Flavors of Their Dethrone Beverage

CAVE CREEK, Ariz., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dethrone Royalty Holdings, Inc. DRHC DRHC, (or "DRHC"), also known as Dethrone Beverage, announced that it has completed production of their Dethrone Beverage product in two flavors (Blue Razz and Fruit Punch) on January 23rd, 2013 at the Tampa Bay Co-Packers facility in Florida. Product is currently available at Allen Stadium in Allen, Texas where the Texas vs. The Nation Football Bowl game will be held this Saturday, February 2, 2013. Dethrone Beverage in both flavors will be available in stores in Northern California by the end of February 2013.

Dethrone™ was carefully formulated to support Mental Focus and help increase Blood Flow, thereby giving the body the fuel necessary to power through the day. Whether you are looking to achieve optimal performance in the ring, on the field, or in the workplace, Dethrone™ will help give you "that something extra!" Strength & Power Output. Increase Oxygen to the blood and mental focus. Increase Aerobic & Anaerobic Endurance and advanced recovery. Dethrone Beverage's unique blends are designed to bridge the gap between energy drinks like Monster, Supplements and hydration drinks like Gatorade without the negative effects and broaden our appeal and expand our target market. Dethrone Beverage is creating a new beverage segment. Dethrone Beverage is the triple threat that gives you the energy you need, hydrates like a sports drink, and gets you ready for more.

At the announcement Toby McBride, CEO of DRHC said: "We are very excited to have completed our first production run of our two Dethrone Beverage flavors. We are currently in Allen, Texas in preparation for the Texas vs. The Nation Football Bowl which we are title sponsor of. We expect to gain a great deal of recognition at this event and are already receiving many praises from athletes attending this event which have tried our product." Mr. McBride continued by saying: "Product is currently being delivered for distribution in Northern California and will be in stores by the end of February."

About Dethrone Royalty Holdings, Inc.

In February 2012 Dethrone Beverage, Inc. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dethrone Royalty Holdings, Inc.) entered into a Royalty Agreement with Dethrone Royalty Inc. for the purpose of manufacturing and distributing sports nutrition and water beverage under the Dethrone Beverage brand.

Dethrone Royalty Inc. has been an important factor in the growth of the Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) sports field, as can be seen through their various sponsorships of fighters and events. The Dethrone Royalty brand was formed in 2009 and is based on the traditions of ancient kings; each of us is born and raised with the potential to rule our environment. The Royal Family includes top MMA athletes, world champion boxers and everyday kings. One family, following two rules: defeat thy rivals and demand their respect.

Nick Swinmurn is behind the success of Dethrone Royalty Inc. (licensor to DRHC) He was Founder of Zappos.com and is part owner of the NBA team the Golden State Warriors. Dethrone sponsors some of the best fighters in the world such as heavyweight champ Cain Velasquez, and multi-weight champions Josh Koscheck, Ben Henderson and Jose Aldo.

About Dethrone Beverage:

Dethrone™ was carefully formulated to support mental focus and help increase blood flow, thereby giving the body the fuel necessary to power through the day. Whether you are looking to achieve optimal performance in the ring, on the field, or in the workplace, Dethrone™ will help give you "that something extra".

"Increase Muscular Strength, and Power Output. Increase Oxygen to the blood and mental focus. Increase Aerobic & Anaerobic Endurance and advanced recovery."

Dethrone's unique blends are designed to bridge the gap between energy drinks like Monster™, nutritional supplements, and hydration drinks like Gatorade™-- without negative effects. We are creating a new beverage segment. We are the triple threat that gives you the energy you need, hydrates like a sports drink, and gets you ready for your next move.

February 2013 is the launch date for Dethrone, beginning with their first sponsorship of a major sporting event, Texas vs. Nation Football Game in Allen, Texas. Dethrone will launch on the U.S. west coast with Tier One (major beer distributor), and be sold through chains like 7-11, Nugget Markets, C-Stores like AM PM, Circle K and Quik Trip.

