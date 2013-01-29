AWBL Has Completed an Agreement to Play the 2013 Season in the City of Las Cruces and the Community Will Name Their Team

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embark Holdings, Inc. GFMD subsidiary American West Baseball League today announced that they have agreed to bring a Professional Baseball team to Las Cruces, New Mexico.

The team will make its home at Apodaca Park, which seats 1,200+ fans and has a beautiful field with all the amenities needed to make any Professional Baseball Team proud.

Sean Smock, the Commissioner for American West Baseball League, visited Las Cruces, New Mexico prior to the league's decision to have a team located there. When he returned from his trip he stated that the "Community and the City Officials welcomed him with open arms, and that they were there to help the team, in any way that was needed to ensure our success. Sean said we need to get a team in Las Cruces and I do believe it will be one of our biggest success stories."

We are running a name the team contest at the new Facebook location at http://www.facebook.com/pages/Las-Cruces-Professional-Baseball/394717040624663?ref=stream; whomever enters the Official Team Name with the most votes will win season tickets for the 2013 Season.

Michael Cummings, Chief Executive Officer, commented on the new location saying, "We are very excited to be a part of Professional Baseball in Las Cruces, New Mexico and look forward to building a strong relationship with the community. The new team shows the strength and stability of AWBL and gives players the opportunity that they may not otherwise have."

About American West Baseball League (AWBL)

American West Baseball League was formed in 2012 and will play its inaugural season in 2013. The league was founded by Michael Cummings, after acquiring 2 teams which played in another league that ceased operations 30 days after the acquisitions.

Cummings, a Southern California native, decided to create a new league that would support the team members and their organizations, provide an opportunity that ball players would be looked at by scouts and other leagues, all the while providing Fun Friendly, Family Entertainment. AWBL will operate in cities not served by Major or Minor League Baseball teams and is an Independent Minor Baseball League. Though not part of the official minor league system, its level of play is considered to be comparable to A-AA level.

About Embark Holdings, Inc.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Mission Viejo, California, United States, our business model is to research, evaluate, and acquire profitable private firms in the business segments of entertainment, technology, medical, energy, and business services for the benefit of our shareholders.

By providing the financial and human capital necessary to deal with the overwhelming administrative, planning, governance, compliance, and regulatory issues that abound, our partners can focus their energy and flourish.

