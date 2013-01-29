TradeStation Ranked Among Top Five Online Brokers Overall and Tops for Equity Trading Tools in Major New Investor's Business Daily Study of Active Investors

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TradeStation, a Monex Group company (TSE: 8698) and award-winning broker-dealer and futures commission merchant, has been ranked among the top five online brokers for Overall Customer Experience, as well as best for Equity Trading Tools and among the top five in three other key categories, in a major new annual survey of active investors conducted by Investor's Business Daily (IBD).

The IBD Best Online Brokers Report, published in the January 28, 2013 print edition of IBD, is one of the largest of its kind ever conducted, with over 10,000 self-identified active investors rating their experience with a total of 34 online brokerages. It identifies the top five online brokers overall and in 12 critical categories, as rated by the brokers' own customers.

TradeStation was ranked among the top five brokerages for Overall Customer Experience, a reflection of the brokers' performance across the survey's 12 key categories.

TradeStation was joined by USAA, Charles Schwab, Thinkorswim and Fidelity in the top five rankings for Overall Customer Experience.

In addition, TradeStation ranked among the top five brokers in four of the 12 critical categories surveyed: Equity Trading Tools – where TradeStation ranked the highest among all brokers surveyed – as well as Options Trading Platform; ETF Choices; and Trade Reliability, where TradeStation ranked in the top five.

"For the readers of such a respected publication as Investor's Business Daily to recognize TradeStation as one of the best online brokers overall and in multiple critical categories is truly an honor," said Salomon Sredni, CEO of TradeStation Group, Inc. and COO of Monex Group, Inc. "Whether it's offering the most advanced trading and analysis tools, the most reliable trade execution or the best possible customer experience, TradeStation is committed to exceeding our customers' highest expectations."

About TradeStation

TradeStation is an award-winning online brokerage firm and trading platform. In March 2012, Barron's magazine, in its annual review of 24 online brokerage firms, awarded TradeStation its highest overall star ranking (4½ stars), as well as Best for Frequent Traders, Best Trading Experience and Technology and Best for International Traders. Also in March 2012, TradeStation won for Best Trading System – Stocks, Best Trading System – Futures, Best Institutional Platform, Best Professional Platform, Best Online Analytical Platform and Best Real-Time Data in the annual Readers' Choice Awards given by Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. In January 2013, Investor's Business Daily, in its annual survey of active investors, ranked TradeStation among the top five online brokers for Overall Customer Experience, as well as best for Equity Trading Tools and among the top five in three other key categories.

TradeStation Group, Inc., through its principal operating subsidiaries, TradeStation Securities, Inc. and IBFX, Inc., offers the TradeStation analysis and trading platform to the active trader and certain institutional trader markets. The TradeStation platform offers electronic order execution and enables clients to design, test, optimize, monitor and automate their own custom Equities, Options, Futures and Forex trading strategies. TradeStation Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Monex Group, one of the largest online financial services providers in Japan.

TradeStation Securities, Inc. (Member NYSE, FINRA, SIPC, NSCC, DTC, OCC & NFA) is a licensed securities broker-dealer and a registered futures commission merchant, and also a member of the Boston Options Exchange, Chicago Board Options Exchange, Chicago Stock Exchange, International Securities Exchange and NASDAQ OMX. Its TradeStation Prime Services division, based in New York, seeks to provide prime brokerage services, including securities lending, to small and mid-sized hedge funds and other firms. IBFX, Inc. (Member NFA) is a Retail Foreign Exchange Dealer (RFED) that exclusively provides the company's forex brokerage offering. The company's technology subsidiary, TradeStation Technologies, Inc., develops and offers strategy trading software tools and subscription services. Its London-based subsidiary, TradeStation Europe Limited, an FSA-authorized brokerage firm, introduces UK and other European accounts to TradeStation Securities, Inc. and IBFX, Inc.

