Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal 2013 Financial Results

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. MNRO, a leading provider of automotive undercar repair and tire services, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended December 29, 2012.

Third Quarter Results

Sales for the third quarter of fiscal 2013 increased 7.8% to $190.4 million as compared to $176.7 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2012. Adjusted for days, comparable store sales decreased 4.9%, which compares to a 1.3% decrease for the same period last year. On a reported basis, comparable store sales decreased 5.9%. Comparable store sales, adjusted for days, were flat to last year for maintenance services and decreased approximately 2% for tires, 6% for alignments, 9% for front end/shocks, 12% for brakes and 20% for exhaust. The total sales increase for the third quarter of $13.7 million was due to an increase in sales from new stores, including recently acquired stores, of $23 million.

Gross margin decreased to 36.6% in the third quarter from 38.4% in the prior year quarter due to a sales mix shift to lower margin tire and service categories and a loss of leverage due to weaker year-over-year comparable store sales. Total operating expenses were $50.8 million, or 26.7% of sales, as compared with $45.1 million, or 25.5% of sales, for the same period of the prior year. The increase in operating expenses as a percent of sales is due to a loss of leverage as a result of weaker year-over-year comparable store sales and a $1.7 million gain on the sale of seven stores in the third quarter of fiscal 2012. Due to cost reduction initiatives, operating expenses in the third quarter of fiscal 2013 decreased by $.9 million year-over-year excluding stores acquired in fiscal year 2013 and the $1.7 million gain in fiscal 2012.

Operating income for the quarter decreased 16.8% to $18.8 million from $22.6 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2012. Interest expense was $1.5 million as compared to $1.2 million in the third quarter of fiscal 2012.

Net income for the third quarter decreased 16.9% to $11.3 million from $13.6 million in the prior year period. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter decreased 16.7% to $.35, including $.02 dilution from fiscal 2013 acquisitions, and were within the Company's estimated range of $.35 to $.40. This compares to diluted earnings per share of $.42 in the third quarter of fiscal 2012, which included a $.03 gain on the sale of seven stores. Net income for the third quarter reflects an effective tax rate of 35.4% as compared with 36.9% for the prior year period.

The Company added 65 locations during the quarter, ending the quarter with 918 stores.

John Van Heel, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, "The challenging economic environment continues to weigh heavily on our customers and the weather did not provide the tailwind we had anticipated in the third quarter with the exception of the last two weeks of December, during which our markets received significant snowfall and comparable store sales increased 10%. Our customers continue to delay purchases and trade down from higher cost automotive maintenance and repair purchases. Notably, comparable store oil change units were flat year-over-year, demonstrating that customers continue to perform basic maintenance on their vehicles and continue to perform that basic maintenance at our stores. Our ability to take advantage of increased acquisition opportunities in this tough sales environment is demonstrated by our acquisitions in fiscal 2013 of 139 stores and approximately $200 million in incremental annualized sales, or 29% growth, over fiscal 2012. Further, these acquisitions are expected to increase our annual tire unit sales by 40%, which will help us take further advantage of declining tire costs and achieve greater economies of scale."

First Nine Month Results

For the nine-month period, sales increased 4.1% to $536.1 million from $514.8 million in the same period of the prior year. Adjusted for days, comparable store sales decreased 5.6%. On a reported basis, comparable store sales decreased 5.9%. Net income for the first nine months of fiscal 2013 decreased 21.9% to $34.4 million, or $1.07 per diluted share, as compared with $44.1 million, or $1.37 per diluted share in the comparable period of fiscal 2012.

Acquisitions Update

During calendar November and December, Monro completed four acquisitions totaling 79 stores generating approximately $138 million in annualized sales. These transactions enable the Company not only to fill in existing markets, but also expand its footprint into the contiguous states of Tennessee and Kentucky.

On November 18, 2012, Monro acquired 31 Tire Barn stores with annual sales of approximately $64 million. The stores, which offer tires and alignment services similar to the Company's Tire Warehouse brand, include 27 stores in Indiana, one store in Illinois and three stores in Tennessee. On December 16, 2012, the Company acquired 27 Towery's Tire and Auto Care stores located in Louisville and Lexington, Kentucky as well as a related wholesale business which, combined, represent approximately $54 million in annualized sales. On December 30, 2012 (the Company's fiscal fourth quarter), Monro completed the acquisition of 12 Enger Tire stores in northern Ohio as well as nine Tire King stores in Durham, North Carolina. The Enger Tire stores generate annual sales of approximately $9 million and the Tire King stores generate annual sales of approximately $11 million.

Management intends to operate the Tire Barn and Towery stores under their existing brands, while the Enger Tire and Tire King locations will be rebranded as Mr. Tire.

Credit Facility

During its third quarter of fiscal 2013, Monro expanded its revolving Credit Facility to $250 million and extended the term to December 2017. The other terms of the Credit Facility are unchanged, including the Company's current borrowing rate of 100 basis points over LIBOR.

Company Outlook

Based on current visibility, business and economic trends, the recent acquisitions, as well as fiscal 2013 being a 52-week year compared to a 53-week year in fiscal year 2012, the Company now anticipates the change in fiscal 2013 comparable store sales, adjusted for days, to be in the range of -6.5% to -5.5% and is revising its estimated fiscal 2013 diluted earnings per share to a range of $1.27 to $1.32, from the prior range of $1.36 to $1.50. This compares to diluted earnings per share of $1.69 in fiscal 2012, or $1.65 excluding an estimated $.07 benefit from the 53rd week in fiscal 2012 and $.03 of Midas-related due diligence costs incurred in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012. The estimate is based on 32.3 million weighted average shares outstanding. The Company now expects its total sales for the year to be in the range of $725 million to $735 million.

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2013, the Company anticipates the change in comparable store sales to be in the range of -9% to -6%, adjusted for days. The Company expects diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter to be between $.20 and $.25, with the fiscal 2013 completed acquisitions expected to be breakeven or slightly dilutive. This compares to $.33 diluted earnings per share for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2012, or $.29 excluding the aforementioned $.07 benefit from the 53rd week and the $.03 in Midas-related due diligence costs.

Mr. Van Heel concluded, "Our long-term outlook for the industry and company is very positive, though, near-term, visibility remains cloudy and we expect trends will continue to be choppy in our geographic regions as the economic environment weighs on consumer purchasing behavior. Trends to-date in January have remained challenged as a result of these economic issues and lack of snow in our markets. As we actively manage our business through this challenging environment, we are focused on driving top-line growth and leverage through acquisitions and aggressively reducing costs. Historically, our strong business model has allowed us to continue to improve our market share and expand our operations regardless of the economic or operating environment. The key long-term macro-economic trends – specifically, the significant number of vehicles in operation, the increasing average age of those vehicles and the decreasing number of service bays in operation – are unchanged and remain positive for the business. Our significant acquisition growth achieved in fiscal 2013 positions the Company for accelerated earnings growth over the next several years and we continue to see increased acquisition opportunities in this challenging market."

MONRO MUFFLER BRAKE, INC. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share counts in thousands) Quarter Ended

Fiscal December 2012 2011 % Change Sales $ 190,437 $ 176,733 7.8% Cost of sales, including distribution and occupancy costs 120,827 108,954 10.9% Gross profit 69,610 67,779 2.7% Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses 50,782 45,146 12.5% Operating income 18,828 22,633 -16.8% Interest expense, net 1,473 1,208 22.0% Other income, net (59) (34) 75.5% Income before provision for income taxes 17,414 21,459 -18.8% Provision for income taxes 6,159 7,907 -22.1% Net income $ 11,255 $ 13,552 -16.9% Diluted earnings per share: $ .35 $ .42 -16.7% Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 32,240 32,096 Number of stores open (at end of quarter) 918 803

MONRO MUFFLER BRAKE, INC. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars and share counts in thousands) Nine Months Ended

Fiscal December 2012 2011 % Change Sales $ 536,088 $ 514,807 4.1% Cost of sales, including distribution and occupancy costs 328,515 304,903 7.7% Gross profit 207,573 209,904 -1.1% Operating, selling, general and administrative expenses 149,331 135,939 9.9% Operating income 58,242 73,965 -21.3% Interest expense, net 4,141 3,663 13.0% Other income, net (250) (257) -2.7% Income before provision for income taxes 54,351 70,559 -23.0% Provision for income taxes 19,911 26,449 -24.7% Net income $ 34,440 $ 44,110 -21.9% Diluted earnings per share $ 1.07 $ 1.37 -21.9% Weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding 32,287 32,243

MONRO MUFFLER BRAKE, INC. Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) December 29, March 31, 2012 2012 Current Assets Cash $ 7,562 $ 3,257 Inventories 115,334 97,356 Other current assets 37,615 33,687 Total current assets 160,511 134,300 Property, plant and equipment, net 240,482 212,994 Other non-current assets 268,871 162,798 Total assets $ 669,864 $ 510,092 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities $ 122,591 $ 109,794 Obligations under capital leases 45,408 45,504 Other Long-term debt 124,210 5,660 Other long-term liabilities 22,354 21,635 Total liabilities 314,563 182,593 Total shareholders' equity 355,301 327,499 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 669,864 $ 510,092

