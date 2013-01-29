Emerging Markets Consulting Announces an Investor Relations Campaign With Eagle Ford Oil & Gas Corp Inc.

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerging Markets Consulting LLC is pleased to announce a contract with Eagle Ford Oil & Gas Corp. EMC specializes in helping emerging companies gain exposure with individual and institutional investors. The goals of the campaign are to gain meaningful and widespread exposure of Eagle Ford Oil & Gas Corp's accomplishments. EMC will use a combination of relationships and technology to garner exposure for Eagle Ford Oil & Gas Corp.

James Painter, Chairman and CEO, of Emerging Markets, stated that, "We are proud to add Eagle Ford Oil to our client list. After visiting with management, reviewing the business plan and conferences with senior management, we felt we have found a client who meets our client selection criteria. After spending time with Eagle Ford's management team we were ready to move ahead with the relationship. Paul Williams Chief Executive Officer of Eagle Ford Oil & Gas said, "We are excited to have Emerging Markets and Jim Painter as part of our team. We look forward to a solid relationship and we are excited about our future."

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Orlando Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting brings over 40 years combined experience in the Investor relations industry. Emerging Markets Consulting is an international investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. We are relationship driven and results oriented. Our goal is to select the right clients and to concentrate our resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high quality clients. Emerging Markets Consulting can be visited on the web at www.emergingmarketsllc.com; and www.themicrocapreport.com

About Eagle Ford Oil & Gas Corporation

Eagle Ford Oil & Gas Corp. engages in exploration and development of oil and gas production properties. The Company specializes in acquiring, exploring and developing oil and gas producing assets in the Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. Eagle Ford Oil & Gas has a team comprised of senior professionals with distinguished records of achievement and success in the targeted focus area.

Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time, the company may issue forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. This statement may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as actual results could differ and any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly.

CONTACT: James S. Painter III Emerging Markets Consulting LLC 10724 High Crest Court Howey In The Hills Florida 34737