Emerging Markets Consulting Announces an Investor Relations Campaign With Blue Sphere Corp. (the "Company" or "Blue Sphere")

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emerging Markets Consulting LLC is pleased to announce a contract with Blue Sphere Corp. BLSP (the "Company" or "Blue Sphere"), EMC specializes in helping emerging companies gain exposure with individual and institutional investors. The goals of the campaign are to gain meaningful and widespread exposure of Blue Sphere Corp. accomplishments. EMC will use a combination of relationships and technology to garner exposure for Blue Sphere Corp.

James S. Painter III, Chairman and CEO of Emerging Markets, stated that, "We are proud to add Blue Sphere Corp. to our client list. After visiting with management, reviewing the business plan and conferences with senior management, we felt we have found a client who meets our client selection criteria. After spending time with Blue Sphere Corp's management team we were ready to move ahead with the relationship." Shlomi Palas, CEO of Blue Sphere, stated that, "After a long search for the right investor relations partner, we finally found the right team. We are committed to building and maximizing our shareholder value and are excited to have Emerging Markets with us to help tell the story to investors in a meaningful and accurate way."

About Emerging Markets Consulting LLC

Based in Orlando Florida, Emerging Markets Consulting brings over 40 years combined experience in the Investor relations industry. Emerging Markets Consulting is an internationally focused investor relations firm with affiliates around the world. We are relationship driven and results oriented. Our goal is to select the right clients and to concentrate our resources and efforts to serve a limited number of high quality clients. Please see our disclaimers as EMC has been compensated by Blue Sphere for our representation. Emerging Markets Consulting can be visited on the web at www.emergingmarketsllc.com and www.themicrocapreport.com

About Blue Sphere Corp.

Blue Sphere Corp. is a company in the cleantech sector as a waste-to-energy project Integrator. Blue Sphere develops waste-to-energy and other renewable energy projects. The Company aspires to become a key player in the global waste-to-energy and renewable energy markets. For further information please visit the Company's website http://www.bluespherecorporate.com

Forward-Looking Statements

From time to time, the company may issue forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. This statement may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as actual results could differ and any forward-looking statements should be considered accordingly.

CONTACT: James S. Painter III Emerging Markets Consulting LLC 10724 High Crest Court Howey In The Hills Florida 34737