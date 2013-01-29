GNCC Capital, Inc. Updates on Its Filings

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GNCC Capital, Inc. GNCP ("the Company") will be filing its Annual Financial Statements for the year ended September 30, 2012 on Wednesday January 30, 2013. This removes the Stop annotation currently affixed to the Company.

Upon the Attorney's Letter being filed with the OTC Markets Group, the Company is restored immediately to that of "Current Information" status. This is expected to be concluded by Thursday January 31, 2013.

The Company will be filing its Financial Results for the First Quarter ended December 31, 2012 by no later than Monday February 4, 2013. This is ensures that the Company remains as a current filer.

The Company's telephone number has changed to that of: (702) 942-3347

About GNCC Capital, Inc.:

GNCC Capital, Inc. is primarily a Gold Exploration Company, with a secondary focus on Silver Exploration. The initial exploration properties are located in Arizona consist of "Esther Basin, Burnt Well, Clara, Kit Carson, Silverfields and Potts Mountain". The Company intends to create significant value for its initial portfolio of properties through continued exploration, joint ventures, and through the acquisition of additional Gold and Silver Exploration assets. GNCC Capital, Inc. is a current information filer on the OTC Markets under the symbol "GNCP'.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings, which are on file with the OTC Markets Group.

[We would be very appreciative if all investor questions be directed to this E mail address and not to our telephone voicemail until such time as we have appointed a dedicated Investors Relations Firm whom will deal with all telephonic enquiries]