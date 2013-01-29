Universal Stainless Reports Fourth Quarter 2012 Results in Line With Company Guidance

- Sales are $47.2 Million; EPS is $0.16

- Quarter-end Backlog Totals $51.7 Million

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. USAP today reported fourth quarter results in line with its recent guidance. Sales for the fourth quarter of 2012 were $47.2 million compared with $62.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $1.8 million, or 3.7% of sales, including $1.3 million of ramp-up expense for the Company's North Jackson operation. This compares with operating income of $7.0 million, or 11.3% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2011, which included $0.9 million of expense for the start-up of North Jackson acquired by the Company in August 2011. Excluding the effect of North Jackson in both periods, operating income was 6.8% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2012 and 12.8% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2011.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $1.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. This included a benefit of $0.04 per diluted share due to state income tax adjustments. It also included $0.12 per diluted share of North Jackson ramp-up expense. In the fourth quarter of 2011, net income was $4.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, including $0.13 per diluted share of start-up expense related to North Jackson.

On January 18, 2013, the Company reported that it expected fourth quarter 2012 revenues to approximate $47 million and diluted earnings per share to approximate $0.15 to $0.17.

For full year 2012, sales were $251.0 million compared with $252.6 million in 2011. Net income for 2012 was $14.6 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, compared with $18.1 million, or $2.56 per diluted share, in 2011. Net income for 2012 included expense for the North Jackson ramp-up of $0.20 per diluted share compared to $0.51 per diluted share of expense in 2011 for the acquisition, financing and start-up of the North Jackson operation.

For the fourth quarter of 2012, the Company had positive cash flow from operations of $12.7 million, even after continued investment in the ramp-up of North Jackson. Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter of 2012 were $4.3 million, including $3.0 million for the North Jackson operation. At December 31, 2012, the Company had total debt of $106.7 million, or 35.0% of total capitalization.

Shipment volume for the fourth quarter of 2012 decreased 25% from the fourth quarter of 2011. This reflected a 19% increase in tons shipped to the service center plate market, offset by decreases of 20%, 41% and 53% in shipments to the aerospace, petrochemical and power generation markets, respectively.

Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Oates commented: "Our fourth quarter sales were consistent with low activity levels industry-wide. An expected pick-up in order entry at year end failed to materialize as economic uncertainty kept customers focused on inventory reduction. An exception was the solid demand for service center plate products in the quarter, which have applications in the automotive and heavy industrial markets.

"We achieved further operational improvement company-wide in the fourth quarter, including commissioning of additional equipment and process modifications that will benefit quality and cycle time. However, lower shipment volume and the continued ramp-up of our North Jackson operation resulted in a consolidated operating margin of 3.7% for the quarter.

"We are successfully entering the final stages of the North Jackson ramp-up. The approval process with customers for our vacuum induction melting (VIM) products is proceeding with prime and first-tier OEMs in our major markets.

"Despite a slowdown in order activity that began for us in the second quarter of 2012, our full year sales approximated those of 2011, and our operating margin, even with North Jackson, approached 10% for 2012. We expect our North Jackson operation to begin making an increasingly positive contribution to our results as we go through 2013. In addition, there are early signs that some customers are returning to the market, although most are predicting a gradual recovery in meaningful demand. We are fully focused on further strengthening our position to respond to that demand as it returns."

Segment Review

For the fourth quarter of 2012, the Universal Stainless & Alloy Products segment, which includes the North Jackson operation, had sales of $37.6 million and operating income of $0.2 million, including North Jackson ramp-up costs, yielding an operating margin of 0.6% of sales. In the fourth quarter of 2011, segment sales were $49.2 million, and operating income including North Jackson ramp-up costs was $4.0 million, or 8.2% of sales.

Segment sales decreased 24% from the fourth quarter of 2011 on 22% lower tons shipped mainly due to decreased shipments to all customer categories except service centers.

Sales for the Dunkirk Specialty Steel segment were $19.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, and operating income was $1.0 million, yielding an operating margin of 5.1% of sales. This compares with sales in the fourth quarter of 2011 of $24.5 million and operating income of $2.5 million, or 10.1% of sales.

Dunkirk's sales decreased 21% from the fourth quarter of 2011 on a 26% decrease in tons shipped mainly due to decreased shipments to all customer categories except OEM.

- TABLES FOLLOW -

UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS, INC. FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share information) (Unaudited) CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011* Net Sales Stainless steel $ 34,471 $ 52,203 $ 195,315 $ 202,000 Tool steel 4,782 3,587 20,420 21,963 High-strength low alloy steel 4,938 3,607 21,897 17,532 High-temperature alloy steel 1,688 1,772 7,787 6,809 Conversion services 1,037 960 4,868 3,905 Scrap sales and other 234 39 703 387 Total net sales 47,150 62,168 250,990 252,596 Cost of products sold 41,183 50,264 209,841 205,148 Selling and administrative expenses 4,215 4,891 17,746 17,761 Operating income 1,752 7,013 23,403 29,687 Interest expense (668) (569) (2,592) (1,421) Other income 51 24 140 212 Income before income taxes 1,135 6,468 20,951 28,478 Income tax provision 54 2,212 6,334 10,356 Net income $ 1,081 $ 4,256 $ 14,617 $ 18,122 Earnings per common share – Basic $ 0.16 $ 0.62 $ 2.13 $ 2.65 Earnings per common share – Diluted $ 0.16 $ 0.59 $ 2.02 $ 2.56 Weighted average shares of Common Stock outstanding Basic 6,907,744 6,839,979 6,874,669 6,826,490 Diluted 7,455,809 7,418,002 7,454,030 7,138,824 MARKET SEGMENT INFORMATION For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011* Net Sales Service centers $ 30,943 $ 33,624 $ 151,034 $ 131,624 Forgers 5,754 11,640 36,678 48,432 Rerollers 5,492 11,131 37,343 47,114 Original equipment manufacturers 3,181 3,583 15,874 16,427 Wire redrawers 509 1,191 4,490 4,707 Conversion services 1,037 960 4,868 3,905 Scrap sales and other 234 39 703 387 Total net sales $ 47,150 $ 62,168 $ 250,990 $ 252,596 Tons Shipped 8,877 11,820 47,802 50,164 * Consolidated results include the North Jackson operation from its acquisition date of August 18, 2011.

BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Segment For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011* Net Sales Stainless steel $ 21,145 $ 31,899 $ 120,071 $ 125,936 Tool steel 4,024 3,064 17,584 20,248 High-strength low alloy steel 969 1,210 6,062 3,026 High-temperature alloy steel 522 741 2,647 2,791 Conversion services 963 782 4,439 2,985 Scrap sales and other 116 42 481 401 27,739 37,738 151,284 155,387 Intersegment 9,815 11,434 61,618 69,946 Total net sales 37,554 49,172 212,902 225,333 Material cost of sales 20,192 24,621 107,042 116,959 Operation cost of sales 14,455 17,203 82,980 76,014 Selling and administrative expenses 2,684 3,312 11,332 12,184 Operating income $ 223 $ 4,036 $ 11,548 $ 20,176 * The Universal Stainless & Alloy Products segment includes the North Jackson operation from its acquisition date of August 18, 2011. Dunkirk Specialty Steel Segment For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011 Net Sales Stainless steel $ 13,326 $ 20,304 $ 75,244 $ 76,064 Tool steel 758 523 2,836 1,715 High-strength low alloy steel 3,969 2,397 15,835 14,506 High-temperature alloy steel 1,166 1,031 5,140 4,018 Conversion services 74 178 429 920 Scrap sales and other 118 (3) 222 (14) 19,411 24,430 99,706 97,209 Intersegment 36 43 350 169 Total net sales 19,447 24,473 100,056 97,378 Material cost of sales 11,512 14,971 58,642 59,835 Operation cost of sales 5,421 5,459 25,616 21,689 Selling and administrative expenses 1,531 1,579 6,414 5,577 Operating income $ 983 $ 2,464 $ 9,384 $ 10,277

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 Assets Cash $ 321 $ 274 Accounts receivable, net 24,287 34,554 Inventory, net 95,749 85,088 Deferred income taxes 22,739 28,438 Refundable income taxes 1,594 4,844 Other current assets 2,740 2,198 Total current assets 147,430 155,396 Property, plant and equipment, net 206,150 183,148 Goodwill 20,268 20,479 Other long-term assets 2,418 2,649 Total assets $ 376,266 $ 361,672 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Accounts payable $ 10,610 $ 29,912 Accrued employment costs 4,671 7,547 Current portion of long-term debt 1,500 3,000 Other current liabilities 735 966 Total current liabilities 17,516 41,425 Long-term debt 105,242 91,650 Deferred income taxes 55,227 48,291 Total liabilities 177,985 181,366 Stockholders' equity 198,281 180,306 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 376,266 $ 361,672

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW For the Year Ended December 31, 2012 2011* Operating Activities: Net income $ 14,617 $ 18,122 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,627 7,271 Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment (12) (20) Deferred income tax 12,635 10,072 Share-based compensation expense, net 1,314 1,408 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 10,267 (5,281) Inventory, net (10,661) (15,378) Accounts payable (20,130) (5) Accrued employment costs (2,876) 2,057 Income taxes 3,208 (4,672) Other, net (180) (2,887) Net cash provided by operating activities 20,809 10,687 Investing Activities: Capital expenditures, net of amount included in current liabilities (34,229) (16,790) Business acquisition, net of convertible notes assumed -- (91,298) Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 14 20 Net cash used in investing activities (34,215) (108,068) Financing Activities: Borrowings under revolving credit facility, net 32,092 34,650 Payment on term loan facility (20,000) -- Borrowings under term loan facility -- 40,000 Debt repayments -- (10,823) Proceeds from the issuance of Common Stock 1,608 627 Payment of deferred financing costs (348) (1,371) Tax benefit from share-based payment arrangements 335 172 Purchase of Treasury Stock (234) -- Net cash provided by financing activities 13,453 63,255 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 47 (34,126) Cash at beginning of period 274 34,400 Cash at end of period $ 321 $ 274 Supplemental Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities: Capital expenditures included in current liabilities $ 828 $ 7,690 Convertible notes issued as acquisition consideration $ -- $ 20,000 * Consolidated results include the North Jackson operation from its acquisition date of August 18, 2011.

