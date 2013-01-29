Universal Stainless Reports Fourth Quarter 2012 Results in Line With Company Guidance

- Sales are $47.2 Million; EPS is $0.16
- Quarter-end Backlog Totals $51.7 Million
BRIDGEVILLE, Pa., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. USAP today reported fourth quarter results in line with its recent guidance. Sales for the fourth quarter of 2012 were $47.2 million compared with $62.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2011.
Operating income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $1.8 million, or 3.7% of sales, including $1.3 million of ramp-up expense for the Company's North Jackson operation. This compares with operating income of $7.0 million, or 11.3% of sales, in the fourth quarter of 2011, which included $0.9 million of expense for the start-up of North Jackson acquired by the Company in August 2011. Excluding the effect of North Jackson in both periods, operating income was 6.8% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2012 and 12.8% of sales in the fourth quarter of 2011.
Net income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $1.1 million, or $0.16 per diluted share. This included a benefit of $0.04 per diluted share due to state income tax adjustments. It also included $0.12 per diluted share of North Jackson ramp-up expense. In the fourth quarter of 2011, net income was $4.3 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, including $0.13 per diluted share of start-up expense related to North Jackson.
On January 18, 2013, the Company reported that it expected fourth quarter 2012 revenues to approximate $47 million and diluted earnings per share to approximate $0.15 to $0.17.
For full year 2012, sales were $251.0 million compared with $252.6 million in 2011. Net income for 2012 was $14.6 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, compared with $18.1 million, or $2.56 per diluted share, in 2011. Net income for 2012 included expense for the North Jackson ramp-up of $0.20 per diluted share compared to $0.51 per diluted share of expense in 2011 for the acquisition, financing and start-up of the North Jackson operation.
For the fourth quarter of 2012, the Company had positive cash flow from operations of $12.7 million, even after continued investment in the ramp-up of North Jackson. Capital expenditures in the fourth quarter of 2012 were $4.3 million, including $3.0 million for the North Jackson operation. At December 31, 2012, the Company had total debt of $106.7 million, or 35.0% of total capitalization.
Shipment volume for the fourth quarter of 2012 decreased 25% from the fourth quarter of 2011. This reflected a 19% increase in tons shipped to the service center plate market, offset by decreases of 20%, 41% and 53% in shipments to the aerospace, petrochemical and power generation markets, respectively.
Chairman, President and CEO Dennis Oates commented: "Our fourth quarter sales were consistent with low activity levels industry-wide. An expected pick-up in order entry at year end failed to materialize as economic uncertainty kept customers focused on inventory reduction. An exception was the solid demand for service center plate products in the quarter, which have applications in the automotive and heavy industrial markets.
"We achieved further operational improvement company-wide in the fourth quarter, including commissioning of additional equipment and process modifications that will benefit quality and cycle time. However, lower shipment volume and the continued ramp-up of our North Jackson operation resulted in a consolidated operating margin of 3.7% for the quarter.
"We are successfully entering the final stages of the North Jackson ramp-up. The approval process with customers for our vacuum induction melting (VIM) products is proceeding with prime and first-tier OEMs in our major markets.
"Despite a slowdown in order activity that began for us in the second quarter of 2012, our full year sales approximated those of 2011, and our operating margin, even with North Jackson, approached 10% for 2012. We expect our North Jackson operation to begin making an increasingly positive contribution to our results as we go through 2013. In addition, there are early signs that some customers are returning to the market, although most are predicting a gradual recovery in meaningful demand. We are fully focused on further strengthening our position to respond to that demand as it returns."
Segment Review
For the fourth quarter of 2012, the Universal Stainless & Alloy Products segment, which includes the North Jackson operation, had sales of $37.6 million and operating income of $0.2 million, including North Jackson ramp-up costs, yielding an operating margin of 0.6% of sales. In the fourth quarter of 2011, segment sales were $49.2 million, and operating income including North Jackson ramp-up costs was $4.0 million, or 8.2% of sales.
Segment sales decreased 24% from the fourth quarter of 2011 on 22% lower tons shipped mainly due to decreased shipments to all customer categories except service centers.
Sales for the Dunkirk Specialty Steel segment were $19.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, and operating income was $1.0 million, yielding an operating margin of 5.1% of sales. This compares with sales in the fourth quarter of 2011 of $24.5 million and operating income of $2.5 million, or 10.1% of sales.
Dunkirk's sales decreased 21% from the fourth quarter of 2011 on a 26% decrease in tons shipped mainly due to decreased shipments to all customer categories except OEM.
Webcast
The Company has scheduled a conference call for today, January 29, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern) to discuss fourth quarter results. A simultaneous webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.univstainless.com, and thereafter archived on the website through the end of the first quarter of 2013.
About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc.
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc., headquartered in Bridgeville, PA, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steels, including stainless steel, tool steel and certain other alloyed steels. The Company's products are used in a variety of industries, including aerospace, power generation, petrochemical and heavy equipment manufacturing. Established in 1994, the Company, with its experience, technical expertise, and dedicated workforce, stands committed to providing the best quality, delivery, and service possible. More information is available at www.univstainless.com.
Forward-Looking Information Safe Harbor
Except for historical information contained herein, the statements in this release are forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the "safe harbor" provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to differ materially from forecasted results. Those risks include, among others, the concentrated nature of the Company's customer base to date and the Company's dependence on its significant customers; the receipt, pricing and timing of future customer orders; changes in product mix; the limited number of raw material and energy suppliers and significant fluctuations that may occur in raw material and energy prices; risks related to property, plant and equipment, including the Company's reliance on the continuing operation of critical manufacturing equipment; risks associated with labor matters; the Company's ongoing requirement for continued compliance with laws and regulations, including applicable safety and environmental regulations; the ultimate outcome of the Company's current and future litigation and matters; risks related to acquisitions that the Company may make; and the impact of various economic, credit and market risk uncertainties. Many of these factors are not within the Company's control and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the Company's actual results in future periods to be materially different from any future performance suggested herein. Any unfavorable change in the foregoing or other factors could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business, financial condition and results of operations. Further, the Company operates in an industry sector where securities values may be volatile and may be influenced by economic and other factors beyond the Company's control. Certain of these risks and other risks are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over the last 12 months, copies of which are available from the SEC or may be obtained upon request from the Company.
- TABLES FOLLOW -
|UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS, INC.
|FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
|(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share information)
|(Unaudited)
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011*
|Net Sales
|Stainless steel
|$ 34,471
|$ 52,203
|$ 195,315
|$ 202,000
|Tool steel
|4,782
|3,587
|20,420
|21,963
|High-strength low alloy steel
|4,938
|3,607
|21,897
|17,532
|High-temperature alloy steel
|1,688
|1,772
|7,787
|6,809
|Conversion services
|1,037
|960
|4,868
|3,905
|Scrap sales and other
|234
|39
|703
|387
|Total net sales
|47,150
|62,168
|250,990
|252,596
|Cost of products sold
|41,183
|50,264
|209,841
|205,148
|Selling and administrative expenses
|4,215
|4,891
|17,746
|17,761
|Operating income
|1,752
|7,013
|23,403
|29,687
|Interest expense
|(668)
|(569)
|(2,592)
|(1,421)
|Other income
|51
|24
|140
|212
|Income before income taxes
|1,135
|6,468
|20,951
|28,478
|Income tax provision
|54
|2,212
|6,334
|10,356
|Net income
|$ 1,081
|$ 4,256
|$ 14,617
|$ 18,122
|Earnings per common share – Basic
|$ 0.16
|$ 0.62
|$ 2.13
|$ 2.65
|Earnings per common share – Diluted
|$ 0.16
|$ 0.59
|$ 2.02
|$ 2.56
|Weighted average shares of Common Stock outstanding
|Basic
|6,907,744
|6,839,979
|6,874,669
|6,826,490
|Diluted
|7,455,809
|7,418,002
|7,454,030
|7,138,824
|MARKET SEGMENT INFORMATION
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011*
|Net Sales
|Service centers
|$ 30,943
|$ 33,624
|$ 151,034
|$ 131,624
|Forgers
|5,754
|11,640
|36,678
|48,432
|Rerollers
|5,492
|11,131
|37,343
|47,114
|Original equipment manufacturers
|3,181
|3,583
|15,874
|16,427
|Wire redrawers
|509
|1,191
|4,490
|4,707
|Conversion services
|1,037
|960
|4,868
|3,905
|Scrap sales and other
|234
|39
|703
|387
|Total net sales
|$ 47,150
|$ 62,168
|$ 250,990
|$ 252,596
|Tons Shipped
|8,877
|11,820
|47,802
|50,164
|* Consolidated results include the North Jackson operation from its acquisition date of August 18, 2011.
|BUSINESS SEGMENT RESULTS
|Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Segment
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011*
|Net Sales
|Stainless steel
|$ 21,145
|$ 31,899
|$ 120,071
|$ 125,936
|Tool steel
|4,024
|3,064
|17,584
|20,248
|High-strength low alloy steel
|969
|1,210
|6,062
|3,026
|High-temperature alloy steel
|522
|741
|2,647
|2,791
|Conversion services
|963
|782
|4,439
|2,985
|Scrap sales and other
|116
|42
|481
|401
|27,739
|37,738
|151,284
|155,387
|Intersegment
|9,815
|11,434
|61,618
|69,946
|Total net sales
|37,554
|49,172
|212,902
|225,333
|Material cost of sales
|20,192
|24,621
|107,042
|116,959
|Operation cost of sales
|14,455
|17,203
|82,980
|76,014
|Selling and administrative expenses
|2,684
|3,312
|11,332
|12,184
|Operating income
|$ 223
|$ 4,036
|$ 11,548
|$ 20,176
|* The Universal Stainless & Alloy Products segment includes the North Jackson operation from its acquisition date of August 18, 2011.
|Dunkirk Specialty Steel Segment
|For the Quarter Ended
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2012
|2011
|2012
|2011
|Net Sales
|Stainless steel
|$ 13,326
|$ 20,304
|$ 75,244
|$ 76,064
|Tool steel
|758
|523
|2,836
|1,715
|High-strength low alloy steel
|3,969
|2,397
|15,835
|14,506
|High-temperature alloy steel
|1,166
|1,031
|5,140
|4,018
|Conversion services
|74
|178
|429
|920
|Scrap sales and other
|118
|(3)
|222
|(14)
|19,411
|24,430
|99,706
|97,209
|Intersegment
|36
|43
|350
|169
|Total net sales
|19,447
|24,473
|100,056
|97,378
|Material cost of sales
|11,512
|14,971
|58,642
|59,835
|Operation cost of sales
|5,421
|5,459
|25,616
|21,689
|Selling and administrative expenses
|1,531
|1,579
|6,414
|5,577
|Operating income
|$ 983
|$ 2,464
|$ 9,384
|$ 10,277
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2012
|2011
|Assets
|Cash
|$ 321
|$ 274
|Accounts receivable, net
|24,287
|34,554
|Inventory, net
|95,749
|85,088
|Deferred income taxes
|22,739
|28,438
|Refundable income taxes
|1,594
|4,844
|Other current assets
|2,740
|2,198
|Total current assets
|147,430
|155,396
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|206,150
|183,148
|Goodwill
|20,268
|20,479
|Other long-term assets
|2,418
|2,649
|Total assets
|$ 376,266
|$ 361,672
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Accounts payable
|$ 10,610
|$ 29,912
|Accrued employment costs
|4,671
|7,547
|Current portion of long-term debt
|1,500
|3,000
|Other current liabilities
|735
|966
|Total current liabilities
|17,516
|41,425
|Long-term debt
|105,242
|91,650
|Deferred income taxes
|55,227
|48,291
|Total liabilities
|177,985
|181,366
|Stockholders' equity
|198,281
|180,306
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$ 376,266
|$ 361,672
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOW
|For the Year Ended
|December 31,
|2012
|2011*
|Operating Activities:
|Net income
|$ 14,617
|$ 18,122
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|12,627
|7,271
|Gain on sale of property, plant and equipment
|(12)
|(20)
|Deferred income tax
|12,635
|10,072
|Share-based compensation expense, net
|1,314
|1,408
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|10,267
|(5,281)
|Inventory, net
|(10,661)
|(15,378)
|Accounts payable
|(20,130)
|(5)
|Accrued employment costs
|(2,876)
|2,057
|Income taxes
|3,208
|(4,672)
|Other, net
|(180)
|(2,887)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|20,809
|10,687
|Investing Activities:
|Capital expenditures, net of amount included in current liabilities
|(34,229)
|(16,790)
|Business acquisition, net of convertible notes assumed
|--
|(91,298)
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|14
|20
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(34,215)
|(108,068)
|Financing Activities:
|Borrowings under revolving credit facility, net
|32,092
|34,650
|Payment on term loan facility
|(20,000)
|--
|Borrowings under term loan facility
|--
|40,000
|Debt repayments
|--
|(10,823)
|Proceeds from the issuance of Common Stock
|1,608
|627
|Payment of deferred financing costs
|(348)
|(1,371)
|Tax benefit from share-based payment arrangements
|335
|172
|Purchase of Treasury Stock
|(234)
|--
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|13,453
|63,255
|Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|47
|(34,126)
|Cash at beginning of period
|274
|34,400
|Cash at end of period
|$ 321
|$ 274
|Supplemental Non-Cash Investing and Financing Activities:
|Capital expenditures included in current liabilities
|$ 828
|$ 7,690
|Convertible notes issued as acquisition consideration
|$ --
|$ 20,000
|* Consolidated results include the North Jackson operation from its acquisition date of August 18, 2011.
