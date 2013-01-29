DSP Group and LS Research Launch DECT/ULE System on Module

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group®, Inc. DSPG, a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, and LS Research (LSR), a leading provider of wireless modules and design services for Smart Home, Smart Energy and healthcare, announced today that the companies have jointly developed a DECT Ultra Low Energy (ULE) system on module aimed at the Home Control, home automation, healthcare, and other vertical markets. The solution will dramatically reduce time to market and ease integration for OEM's planning to add DECT/ULE support to their product portfolio.

As part of this collaboration, DSP Group provided the semiconductor system, consisting of a DECT ULE module powered by DSP Group's DECT baseband IC and a full DECT ULE stack. This system was productized to fit the needs of the different vertical markets. The modules built around DSP Group's DECT ULE IC and software stack are aligned with the latest DECT ULE and upper layer protocol standard drafts. LSR's production-ready design enables fast time to market, and minimizes the R&D effort required for the integration of DECT ULE-based Smart Home and Smart Energy features.

"By providing a system on module based on DECT/ULE standards for OEM's, system integrators and service providers, we facilitate the integration of DECT/ULE features, while lowering costs, speeding time to market, and minimizing risk," said Jen Saroto, Executive VP at LS Research. "The integration of DECT ULE technology enhances our offering to the Home Automation and Healthcare markets, enabling us to deliver simple and straightforward solutions for device makers and full system solution providers. It's been our pleasure to work with DSP Group, the market leader in DECT ULE technology, to achieve this goal," he concluded.

"We are delighted to partner with a market leader in wireless modules and design services like LSR to provide a robust platform for ODM's, OEM's and system integrators," said Jan Abelev, Corporate Vice President of Product Management at DSP Group. "We see DECT ULE-integrated systems on module as an excellent vehicle to allow OEM's to bring advanced home automation and security systems to market more rapidly," he continued.

About LS Research

LS Research is a global leader in enabling advanced wireless technology platforms including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth®, BLE, RFID, MICS, NFC, ANT+, 802.15.4, DECT, and ZigBee. LSR is the only wireless product development company providing turnkey M2M System Solutions with Design Services, on-site FCC / IC / CE Testing and Certification, and a broad line of RF modules. Learn more at www.lsr.com.

About DSP Group

DSP Group®, Inc. DSPG is a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. Delivering semiconductor system solutions with software and reference designs, DSP Group enables OEMs/ODMs, consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers and service providers to cost-effectively develop new revenue-generating products with fast time to market. At the forefront of semiconductor innovation and operational excellence for over two decades, DSP Group provides a broad portfolio of wireless chipsets integrating DECT/CAT-iq, DECT ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear™, video and VoIP technologies. DSP Group enables converged voice, audio, video and data connectivity across diverse mobile, consumer and enterprise products – from mobile devices, connected multimedia screens, and home automation & security to cordless phones, VoIP systems, and home gateways. Leveraging industry-leading experience and expertise, DSP Group partners with CE manufacturers and service providers to shape the future of converged communications at home, office and on the go. For more information, visit www.dspg.com.

The DSP Group, Inc. logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=6171

CONTACT: Orly Garini-Dil DSP Group, Inc. Tel: +1-408-240-6822 orly.garini@dspg.com www.dspg.com