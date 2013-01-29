Kratos Receives $11.9 Million Contract to Provide Electronics for Critical U.S. Ballistic Missile Program

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS, a leading National Security Solutions provider, announced today that its Electronic Products division has received a contract valued at $11.9 million from a major prime contractor for the continuing production of electronic hardware for a critical U.S. ballistic missile program. No additional details are being provided due to customer and other sensitivities.

Richard F. Poirier, President of Kratos' Electronic Products division, commented, "My congratulations go to the team at Herley Lancaster and its General Manager, Howard Eckstein, on this significant contract. The award includes hardware used for tracking, flight safety and multi-stage flight test instrumentation. Herley developed and produces the flight instrumentation equipment and has supported this program for a number of years. We are very proud of Herley Lancaster's significant contribution to this important U.S. missile program, and we anticipate that our strong relationship with our customer will continue."

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. KTOS is a specialized National Security technology business providing mission critical products, services and solutions for United States National Security. Kratos' core capabilities are sophisticated engineering, manufacturing and system integration offerings for National Security platforms and programs. Kratos' areas of expertise include Command, Control, Communications, Computing, Combat Systems, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR), satellite communication systems, unmanned systems, cyber warfare, cybersecurity, information assurance, and critical infrastructure security. Kratos has primarily an engineering and technically oriented work force of approximately 4,400. The vast majority of Kratos' work is performed on a military base, in a secure facility or at a critical infrastructure location. Kratos' primary end customers are National Security related agencies. News and information are available at www.KratosDefense.com.

