Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. CCBG today reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2012, compared to net income of $1.1 million, or $0.07 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2012 and a net loss of $0.5 million, or $0.03 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2011. For the full year 2012, CCBG reported net income of $0.1 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, compared to net income of $4.9 million, or $0.29 per diluted share in 2011.

Compared to the third quarter of 2012, the improvement in earnings reflects lower noninterest expense of $0.7 million, a reduction in the loan loss provision of $0.1 million, and an increase in operating revenues of $0.1 million, partially offset by higher income taxes of $0.1 million. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2011, the increase in earnings was due to a lower loan loss provision of $4.8 million and a decline in noninterest expense of $1.6 million, partially offset by a reduction in operating revenues of $1.6 million and higher income taxes of $2.4 million.

For the full year 2012, the decline in earnings was attributable to lower operating revenues of $11.3 million partially offset by a lower loan loss provision of $2.8 million, a decrease in noninterest expense of $1.7 million and a reduction in income taxes of $2.0 million. 2011 performance reflects the sale of our Visa Class B shares which resulted in a $2.6 million net gain ($3.2 million pre-tax included in noninterest income and a swap liability of $0.6 million included in noninterest expense).

"I am pleased with the fourth quarter results, which enabled Capital City Bank Group to be profitable for the year," said William G. Smith, Jr., chairman, president and CEO. "Though the market is still choppy, I am encouraged by fourth quarter improvements, which included lower credit costs and modest, yet noteworthy, growth in operating revenue. Nonperforming assets declined $10 million or 8 percent, and credit costs were down $0.8 million or 14 percent for the quarter. Credit metrics continue to improve and credit quality remains a top priority. With OREO sales exceeding $8 million in the fourth quarter and topping $28 million for the year, we believe a retail strategy focused on the disposition of other real estate owned continues to be in the best interest of our shareowners. Despite weak demand, loans declined at a slower pace in the fourth quarter, reinforcing my belief that our markets continue to exhibit signs of recovery as shown by decreasing unemployment and a firming of home prices. As we head into 2013, I am encouraged by these conditions, pleased with our progress and remain optimistic about our future."

The Return on Average Assets was 0.29% and the Return on Average Equity was 2.95% for the fourth quarter of 2012. These metrics were 0.17% and 1.77% for the third quarter of 2012, and -0.08% and -0.80% for the fourth quarter of 2011, respectively.

For the full year 2012, the Return on Average Assets was 0.00% and the Return on Average Equity was 0.04% compared to 0.19% and 1.86%, respectively, for the full year of 2011.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Average earning assets were $2.179 billion for the fourth quarter of 2012, a decrease of $30.2 million, or 1.4%, from the third quarter of 2012, and an increase of $32.5 million, or 1.5%, from the fourth quarter of 2011. As compared to the third quarter of 2012, the decline in average earning assets is attributable to a lower level of overnight funds resulting from a seasonal decline in deposits and the resolution of problem loans. The shift in the mix of earning assets continued as the loan portfolio declined when compared to the prior quarter. The increase in average earning assets compared to the fourth quarter of 2011 primarily reflects a higher level of public funds.

We maintained an average net overnight funds (deposits with banks plus fed funds sold less fed funds purchased) sold position of $366.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to an average net overnight funds sold position of $386.0 million in the third quarter of 2012 and an average overnight funds sold position of $191.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2011. The lower balance when compared to the third quarter of 2012 reflects lower levels of deposits, primarily public funds and certificates of deposit, partially offset by a decrease in the loan portfolio. The higher balances when compared to the fourth quarter of 2011 primarily reflect the decline in the loan portfolio.

When compared to the third quarter of 2012 and the fourth quarter of 2011, average loans declined by $23.0 million and $128.4 million, respectively. Most loan categories have experienced declines with the reduction primarily in the commercial real estate and residential categories. Our core loan portfolio continues to be impacted by normal amortization and a higher level of payoffs that have outpaced our new loan production. New loan production continues to be impacted by weak loan demand attributable to the trend toward consumers and businesses deleveraging, the lack of consumer confidence, and a persistently sluggish economy.

The resolution of problem loans (which has the effect of lowering the loan portfolio as loans are either charged off or transferred to other real estate owned "OREO") also contributed to the overall decline. During the fourth quarter of 2012, loan charge-offs and loans transferred to OREO accounted for $13.7 million. This more than offset the net reduction in total loans of $12.0 million, which occurred in the fourth quarter of 2012. During the full year 2012, loan resolution accounted for $45.0 million, or 42%, of the net reduction in loans of $107.4 million1.

Average total deposits were $2.051 billion for the fourth quarter of 2012, a decrease of $24.4 million, or 1.2%, from the third quarter of 2012 and higher by $18.1 million, or 0.9%, over the fourth quarter of 2011. The decrease in deposits when compared to the third quarter of 2012 resulted from lower public funds, money markets and certificates of deposit, partially offset by growth in noninterest bearing accounts and regular savings. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2011, the increase was driven primarily by higher public fund balances, savings and noninterest bearing deposits. This was partially offset by a reduction of certificates of deposit. The seasonal low in public fund balances occurred during the fourth quarter and these balances are anticipated to increase through the first quarter of 2013.

Our mix of deposits continues to improve as higher cost certificates of deposit are replaced with lower rate non-maturity deposits and noninterest bearing demand accounts. Prudent pricing discipline will continue to be the key to managing our mix of deposits. Therefore, we do not attempt to compete with higher rate paying competitors for deposits.

Borrowings decreased by $9.1 million when compared to the third quarter of 2012 as a result of lower balances in repurchase agreements, and were lower by $1.0 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2011, as a result of normal amortization in FHLB advances.

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and OREO) totaled $117.7 million at year-end 2012 compared to $127.2 million at the end of the third quarter of 2012 and $137.6 million at year-end 2011. Nonaccrual loans totaled $64.2 million at year-end 2012, a decrease of $9.9 million from the third quarter of 2012 and $10.8 million from year-end 2011, reflective of loan resolutions (charge-offs and transfer of loans to OREO) and loans restored to an accrual status, which outpaced gross additions. Gross additions slowed significantly year over year, by approximately $45 million. The balance of OREO totaled $53.4 million at year-end 2012, a $0.2 million increase over the third quarter of 2012 and a decrease of $9.2 million from year-end 2011. We continued to experience progress during 2012 in our efforts to dispose of OREO selling properties totaling $28.2 million compared to $27.8 million in 2011. Nonperforming assets represented 4.47% of total assets at December 31, 2012 compared to 5.10% at September 30, 2012 and 5.21% at December 31, 2011.

Equity capital was $246.9 million as of December 31, 2012, compared to $250.4 million as of September 30, 2012 and $251.9 million as of December 31, 2011. Our leverage ratio was 9.90%, 9.83%, and 10.26%, respectively, for these periods. Further, our risk-adjusted capital ratio of 15.72% at December 31, 2012 exceeds the 10.0% threshold to be designated as "well-capitalized" under the risk-based regulatory guidelines. At December 31, 2012, our tangible common equity ratio was 6.35%, compared to 6.86% at September 30, 2012 and 6.51% at December 31, 2011. The tangible common equity ratio was impacted by a $5.5 million unfavorable variance in the pension component of our other comprehensive income. This unfavorable variance was driven by a reduction in our pension plan's discount rate due to a decline in market rates, and a lower than anticipated return on plan assets.

Discussion of Operating Results

Tax equivalent net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $20.7 million compared to $21.2 million for the third quarter of 2012 and $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2011. For the full year 2012, tax equivalent net interest income totaled $84.9 million compared to $92.8 million in 2011. Factors affecting net interest income relative to the third quarter of 2012 include a reduction in loan income attributable to declining loan balances and unfavorable asset repricing. Year over year, the decrease was due to reduction in loan income attributable to lower portfolio balances and unfavorable asset repricing, which was partially offset by a reduction in interest expense. The lower interest expense is primarily attributable to certificates of deposit and reflects both lower balances and favorable repricing.

The decline in the loan portfolio, coupled with the low rate environment continues to put pressure on our net interest income. The loan portfolio yield is declining as the existing portfolio reprices. Lowering our cost of funds, to the extent we can, and continuing to shift the mix of our deposits will help to partially mitigate the unfavorable impact of weak loan demand and repricing, although the impact is expected to be minimal.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2012 was 3.78%, a decrease of 4 basis points from the third quarter of 2012 and a decline of 39 basis points from the fourth quarter of 2011. For the full year 2012, the margin declined by 37 basis points to 3.81%. The decrease in the margin for all comparable periods is attributable to the shift in our earning asset mix and unfavorable asset repricing, partially offset by a lower average cost of funds.

The provision for loan losses for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $2.8 million compared to $2.9 million in the third quarter of 2012 and $7.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2011. For the full year 2012, the loan loss provision totaled $16.2 million compared to $19.0 million for 2011. Slower problem loan migration, lower loan loss experience, and improved credit metrics resulted in a lower level of loan loss provision for both the second half of 2012 and the full year 2012. Net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2012 totaled $3.8 million, or 1.00% of average loans, compared to $2.6 million, or 0.66%, in the third quarter of 2012, and $6.2 million, or 1.50%, in the fourth quarter of 2011. For 2012, our net charge-offs totaled $18.0 million, or 1.16%, of average loans, compared to $23.4 million, or 1.39%, for 2011. Over the last five years, we have recorded a cumulative loan loss provision totaling $131.5 million, or 6.9%, of beginning loans and have recognized cumulative net charge-offs of $120.0 million, or 6.3%. At year-end 2012, the allowance for loan losses of $29.2 million was 1.93% of outstanding loans (net of overdrafts) and provided coverage of 45% of nonperforming loans compared to 1.97% and 41%, respectively, at the end of the third quarter of 2012, and 1.91% and 41%, respectively, at year-end 2011.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2012 totaled $14.1 million, an increase of $0.5 million, or 4.0%, over the third quarter of 2012 and an increase of $0.2 million, or 1.7%, over the fourth quarter of 2011. The increase over the third quarter of 2012 reflects higher deposit fees of $0.4 million and wealth management fees (trust fees and retail brokerage fees) of $0.1 million. The favorable variance compared to the fourth quarter of 2011 was driven by higher deposit fees of $0.2 million. For the full year 2012, noninterest income totaled $55.2 million, a decrease of $3.7 million, or 6.2%, from 2011 attributable to a reduction in other income of $4.6 million, data processing fees of $0.5 million, and wealth management fees of $0.4 million, partially offset by higher deposit fees of $0.3 million, mortgage banking fees of $0.9 million and bank card fees of $0.6 million. The decline in other income was primarily attributable to a $3.2 million gain from the sale of our Visa stock recognized during 2011 and to a lesser extent a reduction in gains from the sale of other real estate properties. Data processing fees declined due to a reduction in the number of banks that we process for as two of our user banks were acquired and discontinued service in early 2011. The reduction in wealth management fees reflects a decline in trust fees reflective of a lower level of assets under management due to account distributions, and a decrease in retail brokerage fees due to lower client trading activity. The increase in deposit fees was driven by a lower level of charged off checking accounts and improved fee collection experience. Increased loan origination volume drove the higher level of mortgage banking fees reflecting increased home purchase activity in our markets. The increase in bank card fees was attributable to an increase in active cards and higher card utilization.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2012 totaled $29.5 million, a decrease of $0.7 million, or 2.4%, from the third quarter of 2012 and a decrease of $1.6 million, or 5.3%, from the fourth quarter of 2011. The decrease from the third quarter was driven by a decrease in OREO expense of $0.7 million, occupancy expense of $0.2 million, and other expense of $0.1 million, partially offset by higher compensation expense of $0.3 million. The reduction in OREO expense was driven by a lower level of valuation adjustments and to a lesser extent a reduction in property carrying costs. Occupancy expense declined due to lower property tax expense and utilities expense. The reduction in other expense reflects a decrease in printing and supplies due to lower usage and a lower level of operational losses. The increase in compensation was attributable to higher pension plan expense and stock compensation expense partially offset by lower expense for cash incentives. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2011, the decrease was primarily attributable to lower OREO expense of $1.5 million and other expense of $0.7 million partially offset by higher compensation expense of $0.5 million. A lower level of valuation adjustments and property carrying costs drove the reduction in OREO expense. Other expense declined due to a reduction in advertising expense and lower expense for the Visa swap liability associated with the sale of our Visa shares during 2011. A higher level of expense for our pension plan and stock compensation plans partially offset by lower associate salary expense drove the unfavorable variance in compensation.

For the full year 2012, noninterest expense totaled $124.6 million, a decrease of $1.7 million, or 1.3%, from 2011 primarily attributable to a decline in OREO expense of $1.2 million, occupancy expense of $0.5 million, intangible amortization of $0.2 million, and other expense of $0.7 million, partially offset by higher compensation expense of $0.6 million and furniture/equipment expense of $0.3 million. A lower level of valuation adjustments drove the decline in OREO expense. Occupancy expense decreased due to a decline in building maintenance/repairs and utility expense reflecting our efforts to re-negotiate vendor contracts and proactively manage our energy costs. The reduction in intangible amortization expense reflects the full amortization of certain core deposit intangibles related to past acquisitions. Other expense decreased primarily due to lower expense for advertising of $0.7 million, FDIC insurance of $0.4 million, postage of $0.2 million, and miscellaneous expense of $0.7 million, partially offset by higher professional fees of $1.0 million and processing costs of $0.3 million. The decline in advertising expense reflects a lower level of brand promotional activities and improved control over public relations costs. FDIC insurance costs declined due to maintenance of a lower assessment base during 2012. The reduction in postage primarily reflects migration of clients to electronic statements and improved control over mailing activities. Lower expense for the Visa swap liability associated with the sale of our Visa shares during 2011 drove the decline in miscellaneous expense. The increase in professional fees was primarily due to higher consulting fees and external audit fees. The aforementioned unfavorable variance in compensation expense reflects higher pension plan expense that was partially offset by lower expense for associate salaries and performance compensation. Utilization of a lower discount rate in 2012 due to lower long-term bond interest rates drove the aforementioned increase in pension plan expense. Higher software and maintenance costs for newly implemented information systems drove the unfavorable variance in furniture/equipment expense.

We realized income tax expense of $0.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to income tax expense of $0.4 million for the third quarter of 2012 and a tax benefit of $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2011. For the full year 2012, we realized a tax benefit of $1.3 million compared to income tax expense of $0.6 million for 2011. The decrease in the tax provision year over year primarily reflects lower operating profits and to a lesser extent the resolution of certain tax contingencies during the fourth quarter of 2012.

[1]The reductions in loan portfolio balances stated in this paragraph are based on "as of" balances, not averages.

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS Unaudited Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Dec 31, 2012 Sep 30, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2012 Dec 31, 2011 EARNINGS Net Income (Loss) $ 1,874 $ 1,121 $ (535) $ 108 $ 4,897 Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share $ 0.11 $ 0.07 $ (0.03) $ 0.01 $ 0.29 PERFORMANCE Return on Average Equity 2.95% 1.77% -0.80% 0.04% 1.86% Return on Average Assets 0.29% 0.17% -0.08% 0.00% 0.19% Net Interest Margin 3.78% 3.82% 4.17% 3.81% 4.18% Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue 40.81% 39.31% 38.34% 39.66% 39.13% Efficiency Ratio 84.68% 86.89% 85.37% 88.72% 83.24% CAPITAL ADEQUACY Tier 1 Capital Ratio 14.35% 14.43% 13.96% 14.35% 13.96% Total Capital Ratio 15.72% 15.80% 15.32% 15.72% 15.32% Tangible Common Equity Ratio 6.35% 6.86% 6.51% 6.35% 6.51% Leverage Ratio 9.90% 9.83% 10.26% 9.90% 10.26% Equity to Assets 9.37% 10.04% 9.54% 9.37% 9.54% ASSET QUALITY Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans 45.42% 40.80% 41.37% 45.42% 41.37% Allowance as a % of Loans 1.93% 1.97% 1.91% 1.93% 1.91% Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans 1.00% 0.66% 1.50% 1.16% 1.39% Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans and ORE 7.47% 8.02% 8.14% 7.47% 8.14% Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets 4.47% 5.10% 5.21% 4.47% 5.21% STOCK PERFORMANCE High $ 11.91 $ 10.96 $ 11.11 $ 11.91 $ 13.80 Low 9.04 7.00 9.43 6.35 9.43 Close 11.37 10.64 9.55 11.37 9.55 Average Daily Trading Volume $ 20,045 $ 23,737 $ 33,026 $ 26,622 $ 32,096

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION Unaudited 2012 2011 (Dollars in thousands) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter ASSETS Cash and Due From Banks $ 66,238 $ 53,076 $ 57,477 $ 50,567 $ 54,953 Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 443,494 314,318 434,814 418,678 330,361 Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 509,732 367,394 492,291 469,245 385,314 Investment Securities, Available-for-Sale 296,985 288,166 280,753 284,490 307,149 Loans, Net of Unearned Interest Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural 139,850 135,939 136,736 132,119 130,879 Real Estate - Construction 43,740 43,278 46,803 34,554 26,367 Real Estate - Commercial 613,625 609,671 605,819 624,528 639,140 Real Estate - Residential 318,400 341,044 353,198 364,123 386,877 Real Estate - Home Equity 236,263 239,446 242,929 240,800 244,263 Consumer 150,728 154,389 162,899 174,132 186,216 Other Loans 11,547 6,891 5,638 6,555 12,495 Overdrafts 7,149 2,637 2,214 2,073 2,446 Total Loans, Net of Unearned Interest 1,521,302 1,533,295 1,556,236 1,578,884 1,628,683 Allowance for Loan Losses (29,167) (30,222) (29,929) (31,217) (31,035) Loans, Net 1,492,135 1,503,073 1,526,307 1,547,667 1,597,648 Premises and Equipment, Net 107,092 109,003 110,302 111,408 110,991 Intangible Assets 85,053 85,161 85,269 85,376 85,484 Other Real Estate Owned 53,426 53,172 58,059 58,100 62,600 Other Assets 89,561 87,815 92,869 103,992 92,126 Total Other Assets 335,132 335,151 346,499 358,876 351,201 Total Assets $ 2,633,984 $ 2,493,784 $ 2,645,850 $ 2,660,278 $ 2,641,312 LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest Bearing Deposits $ 609,235 $ 596,660 $ 623,130 $ 605,774 $ 618,317 NOW Accounts 842,435 703,327 789,103 845,149 828,990 Money Market Accounts 267,766 285,084 288,352 283,224 276,910 Regular Savings Accounts 184,541 181,523 178,388 172,262 158,462 Certificates of Deposit 241,019 254,000 271,413 279,295 289,840 Total Deposits 2,144,996 2,020,594 2,150,386 2,185,704 2,172,519 Short-Term Borrowings 47,435 42,388 69,449 42,188 43,372 Subordinated Notes Payable 62,887 62,887 62,887 62,887 62,887 Other Long-Term Borrowings 46,859 38,126 38,846 42,826 44,606 Other Liabilities 84,918 79,427 75,260 75,876 65,986 Total Liabilities 2,387,095 2,243,422 2,396,828 2,409,481 2,389,370 SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY Common Stock 172 172 172 172 172 Additional Paid-In Capital 38,707 38,493 38,260 38,101 37,838 Retained Earnings 237,569 235,694 234,573 236,299 237,461 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax (29,559) (23,997) (23,983) (23,775) (23,529) Total Shareowners' Equity 246,889 250,362 249,022 250,797 251,942 Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity $ 2,633,984 $ 2,493,784 $ 2,645,850 $ 2,660,278 $ 2,641,312 OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA Earning Assets $ 2,261,781 $ 2,135,779 $ 2,271,803 $ 2,282,053 $ 2,266,193 Intangible Assets Goodwill 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 84,811 Core Deposits 19 79 139 198 258 Other 223 271 319 367 415 Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,692,942 1,567,335 1,698,438 1,727,831 1,705,066 Book Value Per Diluted Share $ 14.31 $ 14.54 $ 14.48 $ 14.60 $ 14.68 Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share 9.38 9.59 9.52 9.63 9.70 Actual Basic Shares Outstanding 17,232 17,223 17,198 17,182 17,160 Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding 17,259 17,223 17,198 17,182 17,161

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS Unaudited Twelve Months Ended 2012 2011 December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter 2012 2011 INTEREST INCOME Interest and Fees on Loans $ 20,756 $ 21,274 $ 21,359 $ 22,005 $ 22,915 $ 85,394 $ 94,944 Investment Securities 808 798 834 900 902 3,340 3,968 Funds Sold 223 254 244 225 95 946 547 Total Interest Income 21,787 22,326 22,437 23,130 23,912 89,680 99,459 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 429 480 556 643 699 2,108 3,947 Short-Term Borrowings 69 71 48 8 6 196 305 Subordinated Notes Payable 351 372 372 382 358 1,477 1,380 Other Long-Term Borrowings 383 372 396 436 452 1,587 1,905 Total Interest Expense 1,232 1,295 1,372 1,469 1,515 5,368 7,537 Net Interest Income 20,555 21,031 21,065 21,661 22,397 84,312 91,922 Provision for Loan Losses 2,766 2,864 5,743 4,793 7,600 16,166 18,996 Net Interest Income after Provision for Loan Losses 17,789 18,167 15,322 16,868 14,797 68,146 72,926 NONINTEREST INCOME Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 6,764 6,406 6,313 6,309 6,530 25,792 25,451 Data Processing Fees 671 687 680 675 743 2,713 3,230 Asset Management Fees(1) 1,100 1,020 1,020 1,015 1,124 4,155 4,364 Retail Brokerage Fees(1) 718 666 884 758 776 3,026 3,251 Mortgage Banking Fees 910 978 864 848 845 3,600 2,675 Interchange Fees (2) 1,726 1,619 1,580 1,526 1,399 6,451 5,622 ATM/Debit Card Fees (2) 886 997 1,204 1,245 1,098 4,332 4,519 Other 1,343 1,202 1,361 1,210 1,358 5,116 9,736 Total Noninterest Income 14,118 13,575 13,906 13,586 13,873 55,185 58,848 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Compensation 15,772 15,510 16,117 16,843 15,260 64,242 63,642 Occupancy, Net 2,200 2,332 2,276 2,266 2,284 9,074 9,622 Furniture and Equipment 2,212 2,245 2,245 2,201 2,097 8,903 8,558 Intangible Amortization 108 108 107 108 107 431 675 Other Real Estate 1,917 2,616 3,460 3,513 3,425 11,506 12,677 Other 7,259 7,390 8,088 7,666 7,930 30,403 31,074 Total Noninterest Expense 29,468 30,201 32,293 32,597 31,103 124,559 126,248 OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) 2,439 1,541 (3,065) (2,143) (2,433) (1,228) 5,526 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 564 420 (1,339) (981) (1,898) (1,336) 629 NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 1,875 $ 1,121 $ (1,726) $ (1,162) $ (535) $ 108 $ 4,897 PER SHARE DATA Basic Income (Loss) $ 0.11 $ 0.07 $ (0.10) $ (0.07) $ (0.03) $ 0.01 $ 0.29 Diluted Income (Loss) $ 0.11 $ 0.07 $ (0.10) $ (0.07) $ (0.03) $ 0.01 $ 0.29 Cash Dividends 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.000 0.300 AVERAGE SHARES Basic 17,229 17,215 17,192 17,181 17,157 17,205 17,140 Diluted 17,256 17,228 17,192 17,181 17,157 17,220 17,140 (1) Together referred to as "Wealth Management Fees" (2) Together referred to as "Bank Card Fees"

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES AND NONPERFORMING ASSETS Unaudited 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES Balance at Beginning of Period $ 30,222 $ 29,929 $ 31,217 $ 31,035 $ 29,658 Provision for Loan Losses 2,766 2,864 5,743 4,793 7,600 Net Charge-Offs 3,821 2,571 7,031 4,611 6,223 Balance at End of Period $ 29,167 $ 30,222 $ 29,929 $ 31,217 $ 31,035 As a % of Loans 1.93% 1.97% 1.93% 1.98% 1.91% As a % of Nonperforming Loans 45.42% 40.80% 40.03% 39.65% 41.37% CHARGE-OFFS Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 166 $ 331 $ 57 $ 268 $ 634 Real Estate - Construction 227 127 275 -- 25 Real Estate - Commercial 468 512 3,519 1,532 2,443 Real Estate - Residential 2,877 981 3,894 1,967 2,755 Real Estate - Home Equity 745 834 425 892 205 Consumer 488 355 550 732 879 Total Charge-Offs $ 4,971 $ 3,140 $ 8,720 $ 5,391 $ 6,941 RECOVERIES Commercial, Financial and Agricultural $ 87 $ 53 $ 83 $ 67 $ 242 Real Estate - Construction 7 9 27 -- -- Real Estate - Commercial 468 34 42 138 87 Real Estate - Residential 83 76 969 163 34 Real Estate - Home Equity 250 15 116 18 13 Consumer 255 382 452 394 342 Total Recoveries $ 1,150 $ 569 $ 1,689 $ 780 $ 718 NET CHARGE-OFFS $ 3,821 $ 2,571 $ 7,031 $ 4,611 $ 6,223 Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans(1) 1.00% 0.66% 1.80% 1.16% 1.50% RISK ELEMENT ASSETS Nonaccruing Loans $ 64,222 $ 74,075 $ 74,770 $ 78,726 $ 75,023 Other Real Estate Owned 53,426 53,172 58,059 58,100 62,600 Total Nonperforming Assets $ 117,648 $ 127,247 $ 132,829 $ 136,826 $ 137,623 Past Due Loans 30-89 Days $ 9,934 $ 12,923 $ 16,695 $ 9,193 $ 19,425 Past Due Loans 90 Days or More -- -- -- 25 224 Performing Troubled Debt Restructurings $ 47,474 $ 45,973 $ 38,734 $ 37,373 $ 37,675 Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans 4.22% 4.83% 4.80% 4.99% 4.61% Nonperforming Assets as a % of Loans and Other Real Estate 7.47% 8.02% 8.23% 8.36% 8.14% Nonperforming Assets as a % of Capital(2) 42.62% 45.35% 47.62% 48.52% 48.63% Nonperforming Assets as a % of Total Assets 4.47% 5.10% 5.02% 5.14% 5.21% (1) Annualized (2) Capital includes allowance for loan losses

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES(1) Unaudited Fourth Quarter 2012 Third Quarter 2012 Second Quarter 2012 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Loans, Net of Unearned Interest $ 1,518,280 20,837 5.46% $ 1,541,262 21,366 5.51% $ 1,570,827 21,456 5.49% Investment Securities Taxable Investment Securities 219,985 697 1.26 214,431 691 1.28 216,952 730 1.35 Tax-Exempt Investment Securities 74,647 172 0.92 67,446 163 0.97 63,715 161 1.01 Total Investment Securities 294,632 869 1.17 281,877 854 1.21 280,667 891 1.27 Funds Sold 366,034 223 0.24 386,027 254 0.26 411,353 244 0.24 Total Earning Assets 2,178,946 $ 21,929 4.00% 2,209,166 $ 22,474 4.05% 2,262,847 $ 22,591 4.01% Cash and Due From Banks 51,344 47,207 47,711 Allowance for Loan Losses (30,605) (30,260) (31,599) Other Assets 334,326 340,126 345,458 Total Assets $ 2,534,011 $ 2,566,239 $ 2,624,417 LIABILITIES: Interest Bearing Deposits NOW Accounts $714,682 $131 0.07% $740,178 $144 0.08% $809,172 $167 0.08% Money Market Accounts 275,458 57 0.08 287,250 60 0.08 280,371 63 0.09 Savings Accounts 182,760 23 0.05 179,445 23 0.05 174,923 21 0.05 Time Deposits 247,679 218 0.35 263,007 253 0.38 274,497 305 0.45 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 1,420,579 429 0.12% 1,469,880 480 0.13% 1,538,963 556 0.15% Short-Term Borrowings 45,893 69 0.59% 59,184 71 0.48% 57,983 48 0.33% Subordinated Notes Payable 62,887 351 2.19 62,887 372 2.31 62,887 372 2.34 Other Long-Term Borrowings 42,673 383 3.57 38,494 372 3.85 40,617 396 3.92 Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,572,032 $1,232 0.31% 1,630,445 $1,295 0.32% 1,700,450 $1,372 0.32% Noninterest Bearing Deposits 630,520 605,602 596,690 Other Liabilities 78,442 78,446 74,633 Total Liabilities 2,280,994 2,314,493 2,371,773 SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY: 253,017 251,746 252,644 Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity $ 2,534,011 $ 2,566,239 $ 2,624,417 Interest Rate Spread $ 20,697 3.69% $ 21,179 3.73% $ 21,219 3.69% Interest Income and Rate Earned(1) 21,929 4.00 22,474 4.05 22,591 4.01 Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2) 1,232 0.22 1,295 0.23 1,372 0.24 Net Interest Margin $ 20,697 3.78% $ 21,179 3.82% $ 21,219 3.77% (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using the 35% Federal tax rate. (2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES(1) Unaudited First Quarter 2012 Fourth Quarter 2011 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Loans, Net of Unearned Interest $ 1,596,480 22,121 5.57% $ 1,646,715 23,032 5.55% Investment Securities Taxable Investment Securities 242,481 794 1.31 248,217 816 1.31 Tax-Exempt Investment Securities 56,313 162 1.15 59,647 131 0.88 Total Investment Securities 298,794 956 1.28 307,864 947 1.22 Funds Sold 373,033 225 0.24 191,884 96 0.20 Total Earning Assets 2,268,307 $ 23,302 4.13% 2,146,463 $ 24,075 4.45% Cash and Due From Banks 49,427 49,666 Allowance for Loan Losses (31,382) (29,550) Other Assets 350,555 343,336 Total Assets $ 2,636,907 $ 2,509,915 LIABILITIES: Interest Bearing Deposits NOW Accounts $ 823,406 $192 0.09% $ 700,005 $ 148 0.08% Money Market Accounts 277,558 75 0.11 283,677 75 0.11 Savings Accounts 165,603 20 0.05 156,088 20 0.05 Time Deposits 284,129 356 0.50 299,487 456 0.60 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 1,550,696 643 0.17% 1,439,257 699 0.19% Short-Term Borrowings 45,645 8 0.07% 44,573 6 0.05% Subordinated Notes Payable 62,887 382 2.40 62,887 358 2.23 Other Long-Term Borrowings 44,286 436 3.96 45,007 452 3.99 Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,703,514 $ 1,469 0.35% 1,591,724 $ 1,515 0.38% Noninterest Bearing Deposits 610,692 593,718 Other Liabilities 68,254 60,197 Total Liabilities 2,382,460 2,245,639 SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY: 254,447 264,276 Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity $ 2,636,907 $ 2,509,915 Interest Rate Spread $ 21,833 3.78% $ 22,560 4.07% Interest Income and Rate Earned(1) 23,302 4.13 24,075 4.45 Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2) 1,469 0.26 1,515 0.28 Net Interest Margin $ 21,833 3.87% $ 22,560 4.17% (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using the 35% Federal tax rate. (2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.

CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC. AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES(1) Unaudited Dec 2012 YTD Dec 2011 YTD (Dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Rate ASSETS: Loans, Net of Unearned Interest $ 1,556,565 $ 85,780 5.51% $ 1,686,995 $ 95,520 5.66% Investment Securities Taxable Investment Securities 223,429 2,912 1.27 243,059 3,320 1.38 Tax-Exempt Investment Securities 65,560 658 1.00 62,497 996 1.59 Total Investment Securities 288,989 3,570 1.23 305,556 4,316 1.41 Funds Sold 384,067 946 0.25 228,766 548 0.24 Total Earning Assets 2,229,621 $ 90,296 4.05% $ 2,221,317 $ 100,384 4.52% Cash and Due From Banks 48,924 48,823 Allowance for Loan Losses (30,959) (32,066) Other Assets 342,587 345,123 Total Assets $ 2,590,173 $ 2,583,197 LIABILITIES: Interest Bearing Deposits NOW Accounts $ 771,617 $634 0.08% $ 748,774 $890 0.12% Money Market Accounts 280,165 255 0.09 282,271 437 0.15 Savings Accounts 175,712 87 0.05 151,801 73 0.05 Time Deposits 267,263 1,132 0.42 330,750 2,547 0.77 Total Interest Bearing Deposits 1,494,757 2,108 0.14% 1,513,596 3,947 0.26% Short-Term Borrowings 52,178 196 0.38% 68,061 305 0.45% Subordinated Notes Payable 62,887 1,477 2.31 62,887 1,380 2.16 Other Long-Term Borrowings 41,513 1,587 3.82 47,841 1,905 3.98 Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 1,651,335 $ 5,368 0.33% 1,692,385 $ 7,537 0.45% Noninterest Bearing Deposits 610,915 567,987 Other Liabilities 74,963 59,777 Total Liabilities 2,337,213 2,320,149 SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY: 252,960 263,048 Total Liabilities and Shareowners' Equity $ 2,590,173 $ 2,583,197 Interest Rate Spread $ 84,928 3.72% $ 92,847 4.07% Interest Income and Rate Earned(1) 90,296 4.05 100,384 4.52 Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2) 5,368 0.24 7,537 0.34 Net Interest Margin $ 84,928 3.81% $ 92,847 4.18% (1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using the 35% Federal tax rate. (2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.

