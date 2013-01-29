Potlatch Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2012 Results

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Potlatch Corporation PCH today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2012.

"Operating results for 2012 greatly exceeded our expectations. Market conditions improved considerably as we moved through the year, resulting in significantly better results versus what we were predicting at this time last year," said Michael Covey, chairman, president and chief executive officer of Potlatch Corporation. "Our Wood Products segment experienced a real turnaround in its markets, with strong demand for manufactured wood products resulting in sharply higher prices. In response, we increased production and shipments and were able to sustain this level throughout the year. Our Wood Products segment has now had three consecutive quarters of its highest quarterly operating income in over five years. This much improved outlook for our Wood Products segment is beginning to translate to an improved outlook for our Resource segment, our largest asset. We deferred a portion of our harvest volume during 2012 to patiently wait for improved market conditions, and this is proving to be the right decision as sawlog prices have generally been moving higher over the past several quarters. Our Real Estate segment had another solid year in 2012 as this was our best year ever for rural real estate and HBU sales," concluded Mr. Covey.

Q4 2012 Financial Summary

Total consolidated revenues for the quarter were $143.3 million, compared to $109.9 million in Q4 2011 and $151.9 million in Q3 2012.



Net income for the quarter was $13.9 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share, compared to a net loss of $1.5 million, or a loss of $0.04 per diluted common share, in Q4 2011 and net income of $18.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in Q3 2012.



EBITDDA was $36.4 million for Q4 2012, compared to $7.8 million in Q4 2011 and $37.0 million in Q3 2012.

Q4 2012 Business Performance

Resource

Operating income for the Resource segment in Q4 2012 was $10.5 million, compared to $12.6 million in Q4 2011 and $23.6 million in Q3 2012. The decrease from Q4 2011 was primarily due to the harvest deferral, while the decrease from Q3 2012 was primarily related to seasonal factors as the third quarter is the Northern region's strongest production quarter.

Northern Region

Total fee harvest volume in Q4 2012 decreased 9 percent from Q4 2011 due to the harvest deferral in 2012 combined with reduced demand for pulpwood. Total fee harvest volume in Q4 2012 decreased 42 percent from Q3 2012 due to normal seasonality.



Sawlog volume increased 3 percent in Q4 2012 over Q4 2011 as a result of increased production of chip-n-saw logs due to favorable prices. Sawlog prices increased 6 percent year-over-year due to strengthening markets partially offset by a shift in product mix away from cedar.



Sawlog harvest volume and prices decreased 36 percent and 4 percent, respectively, in Q4 2012 from Q3 2012 due to seasonal factors.



Pulpwood volume decreased 67 percent in Q4 2012 from Q4 2011 as a result of an oversupply of residuals and chips in the market that led to prices 13 percent lower than the previous year.



Pulpwood volume decreased 74 percent in Q4 2012 from Q3 2012 as a result of normal seasonal factors combined with a drop in production due to low prices. Pulpwood prices decreased 9 percent from the previous quarter due to the oversupply of residual and whole log chips in Idaho.

Southern Region

Total fee harvest volume decreased 24 percent in Q4 2012 from Q4 2011 as a result of the harvest deferral in 2012, combined with decreased sales of hardwood pulpwood compared to Q4 2011 due to less favorable logging conditions and fewer pine plantation thinnings. Total fee harvest volume for the Southern region decreased 16 percent in Q4 2012 from Q3 2012 due to increased harvest activities in Q3 resulting from favorable weather and market conditions.



Sawlog volume decreased 31 percent in Q4 2012 compared to Q4 2011 due to the harvest deferral, while prices increased 6 percent as a result of increased demand and a shift in product mix to higher priced hardwoods.



Sawlog volume decreased 13 percent in Q4 2012 from Q3 2012 as a result of increased harvest activities in Q3. Sawlog prices fell 5 percent due to a shift in product mix away from higher priced hardwoods.



Pulpwood volume decreased 18 percent in Q4 2012 from Q4 2011 as a result of the harvest deferral in 2012 combined with fewer pine plantation thinnings and less favorable logging conditions than in Q4 2011, while prices increased 8 percent due to stronger demand.



Pulpwood volume decreased 18 percent in Q4 2012 from Q3 2012 due to less favorable logging conditions in Q4. Pulpwood prices were flat in Q4 2012 from Q3 2012 due to increased prices for hardwood pulpwood that were offset by a shift in product mix away from hardwood.

Wood Products

Wood Products revenues were $85.1 million in Q4 2012 compared to $67.2 million in Q4 2011 and $86.7 million in Q3 2012. Operating income for the segment totaled $13.5 million in Q4 2012 compared to an operating loss of $1.3 million in Q4 2011 and operating income of $15.2 million in Q3 2012. The year-over-year improvement resulted from improved product pricing as well as increased shipment volumes. The sequential decreases were related to fewer operating days in the quarter due to holidays.

Lumber prices and shipment volumes increased 23 percent and 5 percent, respectively, in Q4 2012 over Q4 2011 due to improved market conditions.



Lumber prices increased 1 percent, while shipment volumes decreased 2 percent in Q4 2012 compared to Q3 2012, due to seasonality.

Real Estate

Real Estate segment revenues totaled $19.1 million in Q4 2012 compared to $3.2 million in Q4 2011 and $2.4 million in Q3 2012. Operating income for the segment was $13.8 million in Q4 2012 compared to $2.1 million in Q4 2011 and $1.3 million in Q3 2012. In Q4 2012, a conservation sale of HBU property to Minnesota conservation advocates resulted in revenues of $11.0 million and a rural real estate/HBU sale in Idaho totaled $5.1 million. A total of 37 real estate transactions closed in Q4 2012, consistent with prior quarters.

2012 Full Year Financial Summary

Net income for the full year 2012 was $42.6 million, or $1.05 per diluted common share, compared to $40.3 million, or $1.00 per diluted common share for the full year 2011.

Operating income for the Resource segment was $49.5 million in 2012 compared to $59.8 million in 2011. Harvest volumes totaled 3.6 million tons in 2012, down from 4.1 million tons harvested in 2011.



The Wood Products segment had operating income of $45.5 million in 2012 compared to $7.3 million in 2011. Average lumber prices and total shipment volumes increased 15 percent and 8 percent, respectively, in 2012 over 2011.



Operating income for the Real Estate segment totaled $28.1 million in 2012 compared to $31.4 million in 2011. In 2012, a total of 22,944 acres were sold compared to 36,458 in 2011.



Corporate expenses, excluding net cash interest expense, totaled $39.0 million in 2012 compared to $31.4 million in 2011. The variance is primarily due to higher pension expense related to the company's legacy plans, increased compensation expenses and mark to market adjustments related to deferred compensation plans. Net cash interest expense totaled $23.6 million in 2012 compared to $25.0 million in 2011.

New Unsecured Credit Agreement

In December 2012, Potlatch closed a new five-year, unsecured $250 million credit facility, which may be increased by up to an additional $100 million of principal amount. This agreement replaces the existing secured credit agreement maturing in December 2013 and includes significantly improved terms. Concurrent with the signing of the new agreement, all of the mortgages on the company's timberlands and other liens and security interests securing the previous credit agreement and the company's 6.95% Debentures and Medium-Term Notes were released. The interest rate under the new credit agreement can range from 1.25 percent to 2.50 percent compared to 3.00 percent to 4.00 percent under the previous agreement.

Timberland Acquisitions / Term Loans

During Q4 2012, two timberland acquisitions were made in and around the company's existing ownership in Arkansas. Combined, Potlatch acquired approximately 9,300 acres for approximately $11.7 million, or a combined average price per acre of $1,258. In December 2012, Potlatch entered into a $12 million term loan to fund these two land acquisitions. The term loan consists of two $6 million tranches, with rates of 2.95% on the 2017 maturity and 3.70% on the 2020 maturity.

Dividend Distribution

During the fourth quarter, Potlatch paid a quarterly cash dividend distribution on the company's common stock of $0.31 per share, which reflects the current dividend level for the company.

Outlook

"We have a positive outlook for 2013. We expect the economy to continue to advance, driven by further improvements in the housing market. This economic backdrop should bolster our operating results, particularly in our Resource and Wood Products segments. US lumber demand jumped 6 percent in 2012 versus 2011 and is expected to increase another 10 percent in 2013. Furthermore, sawmill industry capacity is struggling to meet that higher demand after many years of poor performance, and last year's strong demand for lumber left dealers with relatively low inventory levels with which to meet that increased demand. As a result, lumber prices are trending higher, and we expect 2013 prices to remain higher than in 2012. In our Resource segment, we began to see the improvement in lumber prices work its way into higher sawlog prices. As a result, we are modestly increasing our harvest level in 2013 to 3.8 million tons, as we continue to believe sawlog prices will be significantly higher in the years ahead as demand continues to improve. Our expectations for our Real Estate segment look a lot like those for 2012, with the exception that in 2013 we don't envision any large non-strategic land sales. However, we expect to have a consistent level of rural real estate and HBU sales at slightly higher prices. With the improved rates on our new credit agreement and over $80 million of cash and short-term investments, we finished the year with a very strong balance sheet and excellent liquidity," concluded Mr. Covey.

Conference Call Information

A live conference call and webcast will be held today, January 29, 2013, at 9 a.m. Pacific Time (noon Eastern Time). Investors may access the webcast at www.potlatchcorp.com by clicking on the Investor Resources link or by conference call at 1-866-393-8403 for U.S./Canada and 1-706-679-7929 for international callers. Participants will be asked to provide conference I.D. number 85575356. Supplemental materials that will be discussed during the call are available on the website.

A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the call until February 5, 2013, by calling 1-800-585-8367 for U.S./Canada or 1-404-537-3406 for international callers. Callers must enter conference I.D. number 85575356 to access the replay.

About Potlatch

Potlatch is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) with approximately 1.42 million acres of timberland in Arkansas, Idaho and Minnesota. Potlatch, a verified forest practices leader, is committed to providing superior returns to stockholders through long-term stewardship of its forest resources. The company also conducts a land sales and development business and operates wood products manufacturing facilities through its taxable REIT subsidiary.

The Potlatch Corporation logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=11346

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as amended, including without limitation, statements about future company performance, company outlook for 2013, lumber demand and pricing, sawlog demand and pricing, 2013 harvest levels, sales and pricing for rural and HBU real estate, company liquidity, recovery of housing market, and related matters. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions and projections that are subject to change, and actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, changes in the U.S. economy and housing starts; changes in timberland values; changes in timber harvest levels on the company's lands; changes in timber prices; changes in policy regarding governmental timber sales; changes in the United States and international economies; changes in the level of construction activity; changes in tariffs, quotas and trade agreements involving wood products; changes in demand for our products, including changes in Asian demand; changes in production and production capacity in the forest products industry; competitive pricing pressures for our products; unanticipated manufacturing disruptions; changes in general and industry-specific environmental laws and regulations; unforeseen environmental liabilities or expenditures; weather conditions; insect infestation (including the mountain pine beetle); changes in raw material and other costs; the ability to satisfy complex rules in order to remain qualified as a REIT; changes in tax laws that could reduce the benefits associated with REIT status; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in the company's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements.

Potlatch Corporation Consolidated Statements of Income Unaudited (Dollars in thousands - except per-share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011 Revenues $ 143,299 $ 109,927 $ 525,134 $ 497,421 Costs and expenses: Cost of goods sold 103,197 94,778 390,666 382,252 Selling, general and administrative expenses 13,425 12,081 49,419 40,549 Environmental remediation charge -- 1,200 -- 1,200 Asset impairment charge 107 -- 107 1,180 116,729 108,059 440,192 425,181 Operating income 26,570 1,868 84,942 72,240 Interest expense, net (6,496) (6,706) (25,539) (27,829) Income (loss) before income taxes 20,074 (4,838) 59,403 44,411 Income tax (provision) benefit (6,210) 3,360 (16,809) (4,145) Net income (loss) $ 13,864 $ (1,478) $ 42,594 $ 40,266 Net income (loss) per share: Basic $ 0.34 $ (0.04) $ 1.06 $ 1.00 Diluted 0.34 (0.04) 1.05 1.00 Cash distributions per share $ 0.31 $ 0.31 $ 1.24 $ 1.84 Weighted-average shares outstanding (in thousands): Basic 40,383 40,195 40,333 40,159 Diluted 40,630 40,401 40,553 40,383

Potlatch Corporation Consolidated Condensed Balance Sheets Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per-share amounts) December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 16,985 $ 7,819 Short-term investments 63,077 62,989 Receivables, net 10,668 13,533 Inventories 28,928 28,603 Deferred tax assets 10,507 11,909 Other assets 7,932 9,998 Total current assets 138,097 134,851 Property, plant and equipment, net 58,050 61,453 Timber and timberlands, net 464,467 459,687 Deferred tax assets 43,292 57,924 Other assets 14,991 32,305 $ 718,897 $ 746,220 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current installments on long-term debt $ 8,413 $ 21,661 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 55,174 55,948 Total current liabilities 63,587 77,609 Long-term debt 349,163 344,742 Liability for pensions and other postretirement employee benefits 145,047 163,116 Other long-term obligations 22,457 18,615 Stockholders' equity 138,643 142,138 $ 718,897 $ 746,220 Shares outstanding (in thousands) 40,389 40,202 Stockholders' equity per common share $ 3.43 $ 3.54 Working capital $ 74,510 $ 57,242 Current ratio 2.2:1 1.7:1

Potlatch Corporation Consolidated Condensed Statements of Cash Flows Unaudited (Dollars in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2012 2011 Cash Flows From Operating Activities Net income $ 42,594 $ 40,266 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation, depletion and amortization 26,247 29,092 Basis of real estate sold 5,048 10,219 Change in deferred taxes 15,992 4,218 Gain on disposition of property, plant and equipment (8) (131) Employee benefit plans 4,317 (2,181) Equity-based compensation expense 4,067 4,404 Asset impairment 107 1,180 Income tax benefit related to stock issued in conjunction with stock compensation plans 525 -- Other, net 1,478 365 Funding of qualified pension plans (21,630) (9,400) Working capital changes 1,244 (607) Net cash provided by operating activities 79,981 77,425 Cash Flows From Investing Activities Decrease (increase) in short-term investments (88) 22,260 Proceeds from COLI loan 21,751 -- Additions to property, plant and equipment (5,636) (5,338) Additions to timber and timberlands (23,552) (11,548) Proceeds from disposition of property, plant and equipment 71 224 Other, net (1,193) (1,095) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities (8,647) 4,503 Cash Flows From Financing Activities Distributions to common stockholders (50,041) (73,921) Repayment of long-term debt (21,662) (5,011) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 12,000 -- Issuance of common stock 1,075 1,430 Change in book overdrafts 462 157 Deferred financing costs (2,148) (698) Employee tax withholdings on equity-based compensation (1,714) (1,641) Other, net (140) (18) Net cash used for financing activities (62,168) (79,702) Increase in cash 9,166 2,226 Cash at beginning of period 7,819 5,593 Cash at end of period $ 16,985 $ 7,819

Potlatch Corporation Segment Information Unaudited (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2012 2011 2012 2011 Revenues Resource $ 51,360 $ 54,382 $ 207,846 $ 226,969 Real Estate 19,057 3,221 38,238 50,029 Wood Products 85,125 67,237 329,404 271,580 155,542 124,840 575,488 548,578 Intersegment revenues - Resource (12,243) (14,913) (50,354) (51,157) Total consolidated revenues $ 143,299 $ 109,927 $ 525,134 $ 497,421 Operating income (loss) Resource $ 10,532 $ 12,584 $ 49,543 $ 59,792 Real Estate 13,800 2,089 28,056 31,384 Wood Products 13,508 (1,281) 45,456 7,267 Eliminations and adjustments (955) (1,750) (1,061) 2,410 36,885 11,642 121,994 100,853 Corporate (16,811) (16,480) (62,591) (56,442) Income (loss) before income taxes $ 20,074 $ (4,838) $ 59,403 $ 44,411 Depreciation, depletion and amortization Resource $ 4,375 $ 3,569 $ 16,446 $ 17,420 Real Estate 9 7 36 28 Wood Products 1,525 1,923 6,538 7,829 5,909 5,499 23,020 25,277 Corporate 1,067 677 3,227 3,815 Total depreciation, depletion and amortization $ 6,976 $ 6,176 $ 26,247 $ 29,092 Basis of real estate sold - Real Estate $ 3,607 $ 213 $ 5,413 $ 13,500 Eliminations and adjustments (182) (47) (365) (3,281) Total basis of real estate sold - Real Estate $ 3,425 $ 166 $ 5,048 $ 10,219

Potlatch Corporation EBITDDA* (Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, and basis of real estate sold) Unaudited (Dollars in thousands) 4th Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter YTD YTD 2012 2012 2011 2012 2011 GAAP net income (loss) $ 13,864 $ 18,599 $ (1,478) $ 42,594 $ 40,266 Net cash interest expense 5,819 5,848 6,302 23,565 25,013 Income tax provision (benefit) 6,210 3,884 (3,360) 16,809 4,145 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 6,976 8,302 6,176 26,247 29,092 Basis of real estate sold 3,607 397 213 5,413 13,500 Non-cash asset impairment and eliminations (75) (16) (47) (258) (2,101) EBITDDA $ 36,401 $ 37,014 $ 7,806 $ 114,370 $ 109,915 *EBITDDA is a non-GAAP measure that management uses to evaluate the cash generating capacity of the company. EBITDDA, as we define it, is net income adjusted for net cash interest expense, provision for income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, basis of real estate sold and non-cash asset impairment and eliminations.

CONTACT: (Investors) Eric Cremers 509.835.1521 (Media) Mark Benson 509.835.1513