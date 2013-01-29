kCura to Showcase Newest Version of Software, Relativity 7.5, at LegalTech New York 2013

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- kCura, developers of the e-discovery software Relativity, will be offering hands-on exercises and demos of their software at this year's LegalTech 2013 conference in New York. These labs and demos will be available in Concourse A at the Hilton New York from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 29 and Wednesday, January 30. Several of kCura's development partners will also be available in the hands-on labs to demo their integrations and applications. No reservations are necessary.

The kCura team will also be available throughout the conference at booth 210 to exhibit Relativity and highlight Relativity 7.5. kCura's latest release introduces Relativity Processing, which tightly integrates complete processing capabilities with fully featured review, so you can process and review data without ever leaving the system.

Additionally, 7.5 includes major enhancements to usability, analytics, infrastructure management, and Relativity's SDK, as well as significant updates to Relativity Assisted Review. Assisted Review is the flexible and transparent computer-assisted review workflow that allows users to train Relativity based on their expertise.

"LegalTech is an awesome event, and we always look forward to connecting with the rest of our community," said Andrew Sieja, president and CEO of kCura. "This year, we're particularly excited for attendees to get hands-on with Relativity 7.5. It's our most comprehensive release yet, and we hope everyone comes by to check it out."

About kCura

kCura are the developers of the e-discovery software Relativity, a web-based platform for the processing, review, analysis, and production of electronic data. Relativity has more than 70,000 active users worldwide from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice and 95 of the top 100 law firms in the United States. Relativity also powers Method, kCura's workflow and notification system for managing legal hold and risk assessment processes. kCura helps corporations, law firms, and government agencies meet e-discovery challenges by installing Relativity and Method on-premises and providing hosted, on-demand solutions through a global network of partners. kCura has been ranked the 31st fastest-growing technology company in North America on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune. Please contact kCura at info@kcura.com or visit www.kcura.com for more information.

