Silicon Motion Introduces World's First Single-Chip USB3.0 Solution Supporting "Windows To Go"

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation SIMO ("Silicon Motion" or the "Company"), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, today introduces its new, high performance, single-channel, USB3.0 flash drive controller, the SM3261. SM3261 is the world's first single-chip USB3.0 controller supporting Windows To Go, an enterprise feature of Windows 8 that enables the creation of a Windows To Go workspace which can be booted from a USB flash drive on any PC running Windows 7 or Windows 8.

"We are very excited about the introduction of SM3261," said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. "SM3261 is a high performance, single-channel, USB3.0 solution with high data transfer rates of up to 100MB/s read and 50MB/s write. SM3261 is the only single-chip controller that offers a small form factor and is able to deliver cost-effective solutions for our customers, supporting the latest generation NAND flash from all the major flash vendors. The performance and cost leadership that SM3261 encompasses will strengthen Silicon Motion's strong technology and market share leadership in the USB flash drive market."

"We are pleased to have secured several design wins for SM3261 with flash drive OEMs, including most of the tier-one OEMs. Flash drives using our SM3261 will be available in the first quarter of 2013, including some that have already been announced at the 2013 International CES by leading US brands."

SM3261 leads the industry in capabilities supporting the vast majority of NAND flash, including 2x/2y/1x nm MLC, TLC and high speed Toggle and ONFI DDR NAND manufactured by Samsung, Toshiba, SanDisk, SK Hynix, Micron or Intel. For flash drive applications, SM3261supports high capacity by managing up to 4 NAND flash dies with write protection, PC boot-up, password protection, and secure partition. The SM3261 controller is available in a 48-pin QFN green package with manufacturing-ready turnkey solutions and fits the mainstream size of USB2.0 flash drive module board, 14mm x 33mm, for 2-TSOP or COB solutions.

About Silicon Motion:

We are a fabless semiconductor company that designs, develops and markets high performance, low-power semiconductor solutions for the multimedia consumer electronics market. We have two major product lines, mobile storage and mobile communications. Our mobile storage business is composed of microcontrollers used in NAND flash memory storage products such as flash memory cards, USB flash drives, SSDs, and embedded flash applications. Our mobile communications business is composed primarily of handset transceivers and mobile TV IC solutions. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit www.siliconmotion.com.

