Zippy Bags, Inc. Announces Record Date for 2 for 1 Dividend

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zippy Bags, Inc. ZPPB, a specialty hybrid sporting goods bag manufacturing company, today announced the record date for the previously announced 2 for 1 stock dividend.

The Company filed the 10 day corporate action notification with FINRA and has requested the record date for the corporate action to be February 12, 2013. Because the stock dividend was greater than 25%, FINRA requested the corporate action be submitted as a Forward Split. Each shareholder of record at the close of business on February 12, 2013 will receive two shares for every one outstanding share held on the record date.

The Company has also requested to FINRA that the payment date be February 19, 2013 and the ex-date be February 20, 2013. The ex-date is the first business day after the payment date and is after the record date.

All of the requested dates are subject to FINRA approval.

This corporate action does not reduce the market capitalization of the Company. The Forward Stock Split will increase the outstanding shares from 91,250,000 shares to 182,500,000 shares. To find out more about Zippy Bags, Inc. (ZPPB), visit the Company's website at:

www.zippybagsinc.com

CONTACT: Zippy Bag's Inc. Janet Somsen 888-890-5692