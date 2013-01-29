Xyleme Drastically Improves Scorm Publishing With the Release of Bravais 2.1

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 29, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravais 2.1 from Xyleme, launched this week, includes the addition of the Bravais Cloud Player. This breakthrough module allows for a single instance of each SCORM course to be stored in and delivered from the cloud to multiple Learning Management Systems. This solves a pervasive problem for training organizations that currently grapple with the problems that arise from separate and manual uploads of SCORM courses to one or more LMS.

With the Bravais Cloud Player, SCORM courses are now stored in a central repository in the cloud where user and/or group access permissions can be set for each individual course. Learners can access these courses from any learning management system they use with scores reported back to the LMS. And, in another industry first, Bravais also persists user-tracking data for all courses it delivers, providing training organizations a holistic view of performance across all of the LMS's they support.

The Bravais Cloud Player puts you back in control of your training content through guaranteed:

- Integrity: With only one instance of SCORM course, content maintenance is simplified and the need to distribute separate copies to each LMS is finally eliminated.

- Governance: Because there is only one point of entry, you can authenticate and control on the individual level who has access to what content.

- Measurement: Obtain valuable information about how the content of your courses is being used and how it is performing.

"This latest Bravais update allows organizations to provide courses from a single content distribution network to multiple delivery systems, including Learning Management Systems, Performance Support Applications and Mobile Apps," explained Xyleme President & CEO, Mark Hellinger. "If you provide content to customers or partners, students or teachers, Bravais 2.0 provides unparalleled flexibility in course distribution, access control and user tracking."

Speed and security are at the heart of every Bravais solution. Additional features in this release of Bravais include:

Single Sign-on with SAML: Integrate Bravais with your existing authentication systems via SAML SSO so that already authenticated users don't need to re-enter their login and password.

Enhanced encryption: All content stored in Bravais is encrypted at rest and in transit.

Secure CDN distribution: content is delivered through a secured Content Delivery Network so that learning assets are served from the closest server to reduce download times.

