USHCC Statement on Bipartisan Congressional Immigration Reform Announcement

WASHINGTON, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Statement by Javier Palomarez, USHCC President & CEO:



Today, Senate leaders from both parties announced the first major step forward in the passage of comprehensive immigration reform in half a decade. The principles put forward by Senators Bennet (D–CO), Durbin (D–IL), Flake (R–AZ), Graham (R–SC), McCain (R–AZ), Menendez (D–NJ), Rubio (R–FL), and Schumer (D–NY) underscore the important role that immigration plays in supporting a healthy economy.



The United States Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the country's largest Hispanic business association, views comprehensive immigration reform as an economic imperative. The U.S. has always been a nation of immigrants, and world renowned companies, like Google, eBay, and AT &T, were founded by immigrants. Because immigrants are more than twice as likely to start businesses as native-born Americans, support for small business requires support for the country's immigrant communities.



Statement by Marc Rodriguez, USHCC Chairman of the Board:



In a globally competitive environment, the United States must ensure that those with ideas, initiative, and work ethic have the ability to come to America and prosper. Over the coming months, the Hispanic business community looks forward to working with the President and Congress to address the economic need to reform America's broken immigration system.



About the USHCC

