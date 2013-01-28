Park Sterling Corporation to Announce Fourth Quarter 2012 Results on February 8, 2013

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park Sterling Corporation PSTB, the holding company for Park Sterling Bank, today announced that financial results for the fourth quarter of 2012 will be released on February 8, 2013 before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call can be accessed toll free by dialing (877) 317-6789 and requesting the Park Sterling Corporation earnings call. Listeners should dial in 10 minutes prior to the start of the call. The live webcast and presentation slides will be available on www.parksterlingbank.com under Investor Relations, Investor Presentations. For those who are not able to listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available shortly after the call and can be accessed toll free by dialing (877) 344-7529 and requesting conference number 10009544.

About Park Sterling Corporation

Park Sterling Corporation, the holding company for Park Sterling Bank, is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Park Sterling, a regional community-focused financial services company with over $2 billion in assets, is the largest community bank in the Charlotte area and has 44 banking offices stretching across the Carolinas and into North Georgia. The bank serves professionals, individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses by offering a full array of financial services, including deposit, mortgage brokerage, cash management, consumer and business finance, and wealth management. Park Sterling prides itself on being large enough to help customers achieve their financial aspirations, yet small enough to care if they do. Park Sterling is focused on building a banking franchise that is noted for sound risk management, strong community-focus and exceptional customer service. For more information, visit www.parksterlingbank.com. Park Sterling Corporation shares are traded on NASDAQ under the symbol PSTB.

CONTACT: For additional information contact: David Gaines Chief Financial Officer (704) 716-2134 dgaines@parksterlingbank.com