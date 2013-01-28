City National Bank and Barnes & Noble Donate 50,000 New Books to Schools and Nonprofits in Five States

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- City National Bank's Reading is The way up® nonprofit literacy program, in partnership with Barnes & Noble, today announced the donation of 50,000 new books with a total value of $150,000 to nearly 33 elementary and middle schools, as well as a handful of nonprofit groups, in California, Nevada, New York City, Nashville, Tennessee, and Atlanta, Georgia. In an effort to promote literacy and support the local community, the book donations were the result of the 5th Annual Holiday Book Drive last December at Barnes & Noble, the world's largest book seller, in partnership with the Reading is The way up program at City National.

Customers at 17 Barnes & Noble stores in five states donated 25,000 new books and City National matched this donation with $75,000 for the additional 25,000 new books to be purchased through Barnes & Noble by the school librarians at each of the schools receiving books. These donations also set a record for the number of books ever donated through this holiday program.

"There's no better literacy program that I'm aware of that promotes literacy in this country by putting books into the hands of students," said Carolyn Rodriguez, vice president and program administrator for City National Bank. "Literacy is at the heart of learning and City National is proud to partner with Barnes & Noble on this holiday book donation program. Since the inception of our Reading is The way up literacy program in 2002, we have now donated more than 170,000 new books to schools, libraries and nonprofit groups in five states."

The City National and Barnes & Noble Holiday Book Drive ran from December 1 through January 1 and included 17 stores in the five states where the bank has a presence. City National and Barnes & Noble representatives are presenting the book and monetary donations to school administrators and students at school assemblies over the next several weeks. The bank's literacy mascot "Blue" is also taking part in many of these donation presentations.

The schools receiving books and monetary support include the following:

California

Center Point, Inc., Corte Madera

Telegraph Hill Neighborhood Center, Corte Madera

Whittier School, Costa Mesa

Solana Highlands Elementary, Del Mar

San Pasqual Academy, Escondido

Aspire Elementary, Los Angeles

Miles Avenue Elementary, Los Angeles

Montara Avenue Elementary, Los Angeles

Synergy Charter Elementary, Los Angeles

Clara Barton Elementary, Long Beach

Long Beach Educational Foundation, Long Beach

Hope Elementary, Mira Mesa

Walker Elementary, Mira Mesa

St. Cecilia School, Newport (Tustin)

Correia Middle School, Point Loma

La Granada Elementary, Riverside

Cedar Grove Elementary, San Jose

Lyndale Elementary, San Jose

Walter L. Bachrodt Elementary, San Jose

Community School for Creative Education, Walnut Creek

Nevada

Freemont Elementary, Carson City

Clyde Cox Elementary, Las Vegas

Helen Jydstrup Elementary, Las Vegas

Jack Dailey Elementary, Las Vegas

Public Education Foundation, Las Vegas

Excel Christian School, Reno

New York

VNSNY, New York City

Adam Clayton Powell Elementary, New York City

Tennessee

Carter Lawrence Elementary, Nashville

Riverside Elementary, Columbia

Georgia

International Community School, Decatur

Argyle Elementary, Smyrna

Belmont Hills Elementary, Smyrna

About Reading is The way up®

Seeking to better the education of our future leaders, City National in April 2002 launched a multi-faceted initiative to restock the state's school library system. Since then, the award-winning program has:

Donated more than 170,000 books to California, Nevada, New York, Nashville, Tennessee, and Atlanta, Georgia school libraries.

Awarded close to $500,000 to teachers at elementary, middle and high schools for creative literacy projects.

Awarded $10,000 to the Children's Defense Fund-California Urban Lights Freedom Schools program in support of after school enrichment curriculum.

Received the 2005 President's Volunteer Service Award, the 2005 Corporate Philanthropy Award from the Los Angeles Public Library, the 2006 Corporate Award from the Getty House Foundation, the Hugh O'Brien Youth Leadership Corporate Citizen Award, and honored as the 2007 Corporate Visionary Partner by the Wonder of Reading.

The Reading is the Way up Fund is a 501(c)(3) administered by the California Community Foundation. For more information, visit www.readingisthewayup.org.

