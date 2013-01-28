ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Summit State Bank Reports a 55% Increase in Earnings for 2012 and Declaration of Dividend

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 6:30 PM | 21 min read

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit State Bank SSBI today reported net income for the year ended December 31, 2012 of $3,448,000, a 55% increase over 2011. Earnings per share increased to $0.62 in 2012 from $0.33 in 2011.

The quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share was declared payable on February 23 with a record date of February 15, 2013.

Net Income and Results of Operations

The bank had for the year ended December 31, 2012, net income of $3,448,000, net income available for common stockholders, which deducts the preferred dividends, of $2,927,000, and $0.62 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2,228,000, net income available for common stockholders of $1,577,000, and $0.33 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2011.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2012, Summit had net income of $1,024,000, net income available for common stockholders of $941,000, and diluted earnings per share of $0.20 compared to $552,000 in net income, $379,000 net income available for common shareholders, or $0.08 per diluted share, for the same period in 2011.

"Our continuing profitability growth, with 2012 being the best year yet in our 38 year history of serving Sonoma County, is the result of our ongoing success in earning more and more full relationships through the high level of service and care our Summit team is providing our customers, and increasing referrals from our satisfied customers. This has in turn produced strong growth in core deposits, largely demand deposits, providing us the proper funding to meet the lending needs of our community through our $50,000,000 Small Business Lending program," said Thomas Duryea, President and CEO.

Net interest income was $16,249,000 for 2012, a 3.2% increase of $499,000 compared to 2011. The fourth quarter 2012 net interest income was $4,247,000, a 17% increase of $628,000 compared to the fourth quarter of 2011. The increase in net interest income was primarily attributable to higher levels of core relationship deposits and increase in earning assets.

Core deposits, defined as demand, savings and money market deposits, increased $43,000,000 or 35% to $167,533,000 at December 31, 2012 from $124,421,000 at December 31, 2011 with demand deposits increasing by $30,842,000 or 54% from $56,765,000 to $87,607,000.

Total assets increased to $444,896,000 at December 31, 2012 compared to $387,625,000 at December 31, 2011.

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2012 declined to $9,684,000 compared to nonperforming assets of $13,055,000 at September 30, 2012 and $13,366,000 at December 31, 2011. Nonperforming assets include a $4,100,000 foreclosed commercial property that is producing income for the bank. Non-performing loans to total loans decreased to 1.72% from 2.83% at September 30, 2012 and 4.46% at December 31, 2011.

The provision for loan losses expense declined by $290,000 to $3,360,000 in 2012 compared to $3,650,000 in 2011. As a result of the decline in nonperforming loans, Summit did not make a provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter of 2012 compared to a $650,000 provision in the fourth quarter of 2011.

"As we have made meaningful progress in problem loan resolution in 2012 with non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans ranking favorably to our peers, we have accordingly been able to reduce our loan loss provisions producing more available income for our shareholders," said Bill Fogarty, SVP and Chief Credit Officer.

The allowance for loan losses was $5,749,000 at December 31, 2012 compared to $5,411,000 at December 31, 2011. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to total loans was 2.04% at December 31, 2012 compared to 1.96% at December 31, 2011. Changes in the allowance for loan losses between December 31, 2012 and 2011 included provision for loan losses expense of $3,360,000 and net loan charge-offs of $3,022,000.

The Bank's efficiency ratio, which expresses operating costs as a percentage of revenues, held steady at 60% for the year 2012 and 2011. The efficiency ratio excludes net gains or losses on securities and in 2012 the proceeds from a legal settlement of which $1,515,000 was recorded in the income statement in the third quarter. The efficiency ratio includes expenses related to problem loan resolutions.

The Bank's net interest margin was 4.12% for the year ended December 31, 2012, compared to 4.34% in 2011. For the fourth quarter of 2012, the Bank's net interest margin was 4.06% compared to 3.82% for the fourth quarter of 2011. The declines in net interest margin in 2012 were primarily due to an increase in investment securities to augment the Bank's growth and the lower interest rate environment.

The Bank's regulatory capital remains well above the required capital ratios with a Tier 1 capital leverage ratio of 13.4%, a Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 17.1% and a Total risk-based capital ratio of 18.4% at December 31, 2012.

About Summit State Bank

Summit State Bank has total assets of $445 million and total equity of $63 million at December 31, 2012. Headquartered in Sonoma County, the Bank provides diverse financial products and services throughout Sonoma, Napa, San Francisco, and Marin Counties. Summit State Bank is a Top Performing Bank, earning the highest Findley Reports designation of all Sonoma County-based banks. Summit State Bank received the 2012 Community Bank Award from the American Bankers Association. In addition, Summit has been recognized with the Gold Medal award for Best Business Bank from the Northbay Biz Magazine and as one of the North Bay's Best Places to Work by the North Bay Business Journal. Summit State Bank's stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol SSBI. Further information can be found at www.summitstatebank.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the statements contained in this news release, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This release may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties may include but are not necessarily limited to fluctuations in interest rates, inflation, government regulations and general economic conditions, and competition within the business areas in which the Bank will be conducting its operations, including the real estate market in California and other factors beyond the Bank's control. Such risks and uncertainties could cause results for subsequent interim periods or for the entire year to differ materially from those indicated. You should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which reflect management's view only as of the date hereof. The Bank undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

 
SUMMIT STATE BANK AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except for earnings per share data)
         
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2012 December 31, 2011 December 31, 2012 December 31, 2011
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
         
Interest income:        
Interest and fees on loans  $ 3,832  $ 3,509  $ 15,022  $ 16,055
Interest on Federal funds sold  --  --  --  5
Interest on investment securities and deposits in banks  824  785  3,234  2,611
Dividends on FHLB stock  14  2  22  7
         
Total interest income  4,670  4,296  18,278  18,678
         
Interest expense:        
Deposits   396  594  1,847  2,589
FHLB advances  27  83  182  339
         
Total interest expense  423  677  2,029  2,928
         
Net interest income before provision for loan losses  4,247  3,619  16,249  15,750
         
Provision for loan losses   --  650  3,360  3,650
         
Net interest income after provision for loan losses  4,247  2,969  12,889  12,100
         
Non-interest income:        
         
Service charges on deposit accounts  129  126  519  514
Office leases   122  139  499  534
Net securities gains (losses)  (23)  99  728  754
Net gains (losses) on sale of other real estate owned  (69)  75  (89)  75
Loan servicing, net  5  6  29  26
Other income   112  5  1,812  23
         
Total non-interest income  276  450  3,498  1,926
         
Non-interest expense:        
Salaries and employee benefits   1,329  1,288  5,303  5,135
Occupancy and equipment   420  387  1,509  1,601
Other expenses   1,032  801  3,709  3,498
         
Total non-interest expense  2,781  2,476  10,521  10,234
         
Income before provision for income taxes  1,742  943  5,866  3,792
         
Provision for income taxes   718  391  2,418  1,564
         
Net income  $ 1,024  $ 552  $ 3,448  $ 2,228
         
Less: preferred dividends 83  173 521  651
         
Net income available for common stockholders  $ 941  $ 379  $ 2,927  $ 1,577
         
Basic earnings per common share  $ 0.20  $ 0.08  $ 0.62  $ 0.33
Diluted earnings per common share  $ 0.20  $ 0.08  $ 0.62  $ 0.33
         
Basic weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 4,745 4,745 4,745 4,745
Diluted weighted average shares of common stock outstanding 4,749 4,745 4,746 4,745
 
 
SUMMIT STATE BANK AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands except share and per share data)
     
  December 31, December 31,
  2012 2011
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
     
ASSETS    
     
Cash and due from banks  $ 19,979  $ 8,290
Federal funds sold  --  --
Total cash and cash equivalents  19,979  8,290
     
Time deposits with banks  2,977  --
Available-for-sale investment securities - amortized cost of $123,026 in 2012 and $87,001 in 2011  125,714  88,660
Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $5,749 in 2012 and $5,411 in 2011  275,877  269,963
Bank premises and equipment, net   5,160  6,731
Investment in Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost  2,265  2,190
Goodwill  4,119  4,119
Other Real Estate Owned  4,845  1,074
Accrued interest receivable and other assets   3,960  6,598
     
Total assets  $ 444,896  $ 387,625
     
LIABILITIES AND    
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY    
     
Deposits:    
Demand - non interest-bearing  $ 58,548  $ 31,022
Demand - interest-bearing  29,059  25,743
Savings  23,257  20,201
Money market  56,669  47,455
Time deposits, $100 thousand and over  128,785  140,680
Other time deposits  44,686  46,957
Total deposits  341,004  312,058
     
Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances  40,000  13,750
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities  1,022  808
     
Total liabilities  382,026  326,616
     
Shareholders' equity     
Preferred stock, no par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; shares issued and outstanding - 13,750 series B in 2012 and 2011; per share redemption of $1,000 for total liquidation preference of $13,750  13,666  13,666
Common stock, no par value; shares authorized - 30,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 4,744,720 at December 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011  36,396  36,352
Common stock warrant  --  --
Retained earnings  11,250  10,030
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes   1,558  961
     
Total shareholders' equity  62,870  61,009
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity  $ 444,896  $ 387,625
 
 
Earnings Summary
(In Thousands)
         
  Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended
  December 31, 2012 December 31, 2011 December 31, 2012 December 31, 2011
  (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Statement of Income Data:        
Net interest income  $ 4,247  $ 3,619  $ 16,249  $ 15,750
Provision for loan losses   --  650  3,360  3,650
Non-interest income  276  450  3,498  1,926
Non-interest expense  2,781  2,476  10,521  10,234
Provision for income taxes   718  391  2,418  1,564
Net income  $ 1,024  $ 552  $ 3,448  $ 2,228
Less: preferred dividends  83  173  521  651
Net income available for common stockholders  $ 941  $ 379  $ 2,927  $ 1,577
         
Selected per Common Share Data:        
Basic earnings per common share  $ 0.20  $ 0.08  $ 0.62  $ 0.33
Diluted earnings per common share  $ 0.20  $ 0.08  $ 0.62  $ 0.33
Dividend per share  $ 0.09  $ 0.09  $ 0.36  $ 0.36
Book value per common share (2)(3)  $ 10.37  $ 9.98  $ 10.37  $ 9.98
         
Selected Balance Sheet Data:         
Assets  $ 444,896  $ 387,625  $ 444,896  $ 387,625
Loans, net  275,877  269,963  275,877  269,963
Deposits  341,004  312,058  341,004  312,058
Average assets  431,882  390,639  410,291  377,126
Average earning assets  415,690  375,861  393,941  363,042
Average shareholders' equity  62,851  61,224  61,812  58,109
Average common shareholders' equity  49,185  47,558  48,146  47,287
Nonperforming loans  4,839  12,292  4,839  12,292
Other real estate owned  4,845  1,074  4,845  1,074
Total nonperforming assets  9,684  13,366  9,684  13,366
Troubled debt restructures (accruing)  6,393  5,995  6,393  5,995
         
Selected Ratios:        
Return on average assets (1) 0.94% 0.56% 0.84% 0.59%
Return on average common equity (1) 7.61% 3.16% 6.08% 3.33%
Efficiency ratio (4) 61.17% 62.37% 60.45% 60.48%
Net interest margin (1) 4.06% 3.82% 4.12% 4.34%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 13.4% 14.5% 13.4% 14.5%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 17.1% 18.6% 17.1% 18.6%
Total risk-based capital ratio 18.4% 19.8% 18.4% 19.8%
Common dividend payout ratio (5) 45.38% 112.7% 58.35% 108.31%
Average equity to average assets 14.55% 15.67% 15.07% 15.41%
Nonperforming loans to total loans (2) 1.72% 4.46% 1.72% 4.46%
Nonperforming assets to total assets (2) 2.18% 3.45% 2.18% 3.45%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans (2) 2.04% 1.96% 2.04% 1.96%
Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans (2) 118.80% 44.02% 118.80% 44.02%
         
(1) Annualized        
(2) As of period end        
(3) Total shareholders' equity, less preferred stock, divided by total common shares outstanding
(4) Excludes securities gains and for the twelve months of 2012, the building legal settlement
(5) Common dividends divided by net income available for common stockholders
CONTACT: Thomas Duryea, President and CEO Summit State Bank (707) 568-4920

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases