Newark Travelers Can Park First Class and Pay Coach at Newark's Newest WallyPark Premier Airport Location

NEWARK, N.J., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WallyPark Premier Airport Parking unveiled a new valet parking facility at Newark International Airport. The secure, well-lit parking facility offers first class parking services to both business and leisure travelers. Brand new shuttles will transport travelers to the airport every 5 minutes. WallyPark's dedicated employees will provide first-class service – living up to WallyPark's motto, "WallyPark, Where great trips begin and end".

WallyPark's premier brand of airport parking offers car care services including auto washing/detailing. As an added value, air travelers can also enroll in the WallyClub Frequent Parker Program – providing members with an opportunity to earn free parking.

"We are pleased to bring a new standard of airport parking to the Newark area," said Charles Bassett, WallyPark's President. "Our long-term commitment to national expansion and providing travelers with a convenient, world class parking experience as well as contributing to Newark's employment growth is a top priority."

Conveniently Located at 120 Frongtage Rd. next the to the Doubletree Hotel, WallyPark will be a First Class option for Manhattan and New Jersey travelers.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, WallyPark is one of the largest national off-airport parking companies with locations in Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, SeaTac, Houston, San Diego and Newark and provides air travelers with the highest level of service. Known for its "white glove service", WallyPark offers premier airport parking with benefits. For more information, visit www.wallypark.com

The WallyPark Premier Airport Parking logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=8251

About L&R Group of Companies

L&R, headquartered in Los Angeles, California, is a privately held, well-capitalized organization that operates two distinct parking divisions: WallyPark and Joe's Auto Parks. L&R is a vertically integrated company that owns, operates and develops parking facilities at major airports and cities nationwide.

The L&R Group of Companies logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=4834

CONTACT: Charles Bassett President (213) 784-2880 cbassett@wallypark.com