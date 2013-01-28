ñol

Photo Release -- Flacco Satisfies his Sweet Tooth on the Way to NOLA

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 5:10 PM | 1 min read

BALTIMORE, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Minutes before today's flight to New Orleans, Baltimore Quarterback Joe Flacco was seen with his favorite treat: Haribo Gold-Bears. The original gummi bears are Flacco's go-to choice while prepping for the big game. Known for his sweet tooth, Flacco's favorite flavor is Pineapple.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: Press Releases