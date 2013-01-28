Webcast Alert: Cavco Industries, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2013 Earnings Release and Conference Call Webcast

PHOENIX, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cavco Industries, Inc. CVCO will release earnings for the third quarter of fiscal year 2013 on Thursday, January 31, 2013 AFTER the close of market. Senior Management will discuss the third quarter results in a live webcast the following day, Friday, February 1, 2013 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

Date: February 1, 2013

Time: 11:00 AM ET

Listen via Internet: http://www.cavco.com under the Investor Relations link

Schedule this webcast into MS-Outlook calendar (click open when prompted):

http://apps.shareholder.com/PNWOutlook/t.aspx?m=57475&k=4CA42F86

If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived for 90 days on http://www.cavco.com under the Investor Relations link.

Cavco Industries, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, designs and produces factory-built housing products primarily distributed through a network of independent and company-owned retailers. The Company is the second largest producer of manufactured homes in the United States, based on reported wholesale shipments, marketed under a variety of brand names including Cavco Homes, Fleetwood Homes and Palm Harbor Homes. The Company is also a leading producer of park model homes, vacation cabins, and systems-built commercial structures, as well as modular homes built primarily under the Nationwide Homes brand. Its mortgage subsidiary, CountryPlace, is an approved Fannie Mae and Ginnie Mae seller/servicer and offers conforming mortgages to purchasers of factory-built and site-built homes. Its insurance subsidiary, Standard, provides property and casualty insurance to owners of manufactured homes.

CONTACT: Cavco Industries, Inc. Joseph Stegmayer (Chairman & CEO) 602-256-6263 joes@cavco.com Daniel Urness (Vice President, CFO & Treasurer) 602-256-6263 danu@cavco.com