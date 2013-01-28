ñol

AMERISAFE Announces 2012 Fourth Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

by Benzinga Staff
January 28, 2013 4:30 PM | 2 min read

DERIDDER, La., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF, a specialty provider of high hazard workers' compensation insurance, announced today that it will release its 2012 fourth quarter financial results on Wednesday, February 27, 2013 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, February 28, 2013 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time.

What: AMERISAFE Fourth Quarter 2012 Earnings Conference Call
   
When: Thursday, February 28, 2013 at 10:30 a.m. Eastern time / 9:30 a.m. Central time
   
How: Live via phone – By dialing 720-545-0027, or live over the Internet – by logging onto the web at the address below
   
Where: http://www.amerisafe.com, on the "Investor Home" page of the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a telephonic replay will be available through March 7, 2013 and may be accessed by calling 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406 and using the pass code 94677394#. An archive of the webcast will be available after the call for a period of 60 days in the "Investor Relations" section of the Company's website. 

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc. is a specialty provider of workers' compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking and agriculture. AMERISAFE actively markets workers' compensation insurance in 35 states and the District of Columbia. 

The AMERISAFE, Inc. logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=9767

CONTACT: G. Janelle Frost, EVP & CFO AMERISAFE, Inc. 337-463-9052

