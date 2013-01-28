Sonabank Hires Enterprise Risk Manager

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. SONA announced today that Beth Hendricks has joined its Sonabank subsidiary, as its Senior Vice President, Enterprise Risk Manager.

Beth Hendricks was Vice President/Credit Risk Officer for Fulton Financial Corporation in Herndon, Virginia. A veteran banker, she held credit related positions earlier in her career as Senior Credit Analyst with Fulton Financial Corporation and as a Credit Analyst at Greater Atlantic Bank based out of Reston, Virginia.

Georgia S. Derrico, Chairman and CEO, commented: "As Sonabank grows it is critical that we broaden and deepen our team. We believe that Beth will be a valuable addition to our management and lending team. She has exceptional credit skills and a very good understanding of the markets we operate in. This is a newly created position that will help us to more effectively manage our enterprise risk as a whole."

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to future events or the future performance of Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance or results. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of the respective management of Southern National Bancorp and Sonabank and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond their respective control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed or implied in these forward-looking statements because of numerous possible uncertainties. Words like "may," "plan," "contemplate," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "continue," "expect," "project," "predict," "estimate," "could," "should," "would," "will," and similar expressions, should be considered as identifying forward-looking statements, although other phrasing may be used. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and may not be realized due to a variety of factors. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in the reports (such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q) filed by Southern National Bancorp. You should consider such factors and not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. No obligation is undertaken by Southern National Bancorp to update such forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the issuance of this press release.

CONTACT: R. Roderick Porter, President Phone: 202-464-1130 ext. 2406 Fax: 202-464-1134 Southern National Bancorp, NASDAQ Symbol SONA Website: www.sonabank.com