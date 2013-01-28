Park National Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2012 Financial Results

NEWARK, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE MKT:PRK) today reported financial results for the three-months (fourth quarter) and year ended December 31, 2012. Park's Board of Directors also declared a $0.94 per common share quarterly cash dividend, payable on March 8, 2013 to common shareholders of record on February 22, 2013. Park's net income in 2012 reduced slightly compared to the previous year, and its community bank divisions located in Ohio generated increases in loans, deposits, and assets under management in their trust and investments departments.

Park National Corporation Results

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2012 was $78.6 million, a 4.3 percent decline from the $82.1 million in net income for 2011. Earnings per diluted common share were $4.88 for the year ended December 31, 2012, a 1.4 percent decrease from the $4.95 earnings per diluted common share reported for 2011.

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2012 was $16.3 million, a 53.8 percent increase from the $10.6 million in net income for the same period in 2011. Earnings per diluted common share were $1.06 for the fourth quarter of 2012, a 79.7 percent increase from the $0.59 earnings per diluted common share reported in the fourth quarter of 2011.

"Our associates' hard work resulted in several highlights for the year, including improved lending results and the sale of the Vision Bank business," said Park Chairman C. Daniel DeLawder. "The economic environment continues to challenge most banks' efforts to increase net interest income, and we're very proud of our successful growth, consistency, and overall performance."

Net income for the fourth quarter of 2011 and for the year ended December 31, 2011 included pre-tax gains of $3.4 million and $28.8 million, respectively, from the sale of investment securities. There were no securities gains in 2012. Net income for the year ended December 31, 2012 included a pre-tax gain of $22.2 million from the sale of substantially all of the performing loans, operating assets and the liabilities of Vision Bank. Excluding securities gains in 2011 and the gain from the sale of the Vision Bank business in 2012, net income for the years ended December 31, 2012 and 2011 would have been $64.2 million and $63.4 million, respectively.

The Park National Bank Results

Park's community-banking subsidiary in Ohio, The Park National Bank (PNB), reported net income of $87.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2012, compared to net income of $106.9 million ($91.5 million, excluding security gains) for the same period in 2011. PNB had total assets of $6.5 billion at December 31, 2012, compared to $6.3 billion at December 31, 2011. PNB's performance generated a return on average assets of 1.33 percent and 1.66 percent (1.42 percent, excluding security gains) in the years ended December 31, 2012 and 2011, respectively.

PNB experienced loan growth of $196.7 million (or 4.7 percent) during 2012, ending the year with total loans of $4.4 billion. PNB also reported deposit growth of $202.5 million (or 4.4 percent) in 2012, ending the year with total deposits of $4.8 billion.

"A key part of our strategy is to consistently make loans available to individuals and businesses," said Park President David L. Trautman. "Our local lenders' commitment to service excellence led to loan growth in 2012 in nearly all categories, including home loans, business and commercial loans."

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $6.64 billion in total assets (as of December 31, 2012). Park consists of 11 community bank divisions, a non-bank subsidiary and two specialty finance companies. Park's Ohio-based banking operations are conducted through Park subsidiary The Park National Bank and its divisions, which include Fairfield National Bank Division, Richland Bank Division, Century National Bank Division, First-Knox National Bank Division, Farmers & Savings Bank Division, United Bank Division, Second National Bank Division, Security National Bank Division, Unity National Bank Division, The Park National Bank of Southwest Ohio & Northern Kentucky Division; and Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance). Park also includes Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below…

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights Three months ended December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, and December 31, 2011 2012 2012 2011 Percent change vs. (in thousands, except share and per share data) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 4th QTR 3Q '12 4Q '11 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $56,891 $58,016 $66,279 (1.9)% (14.2)% Provision for loan losses 5,188 16,655 20,218 (68.9)% (74.3)% Other income 17,196 18,079 17,886 (4.9)% (3.9)% Gain on sale of securities — — 3,367 N.M. N.M. Total other expense 48,011 45,683 49,365 5.1% (2.7)% Income before income taxes $20,888 $13,757 $17,949 51.8% 16.4% Income taxes 4,601 1,775 7,339 159.2% (37.3)% Net income $16,287 $11,982 $10,610 35.9% 53.5% Preferred stock dividends and accretion — — 1,464 N.M. (100.0)% Net income available to common shareholders $16,287 $11,982 $9,146 35.9% 78.1% MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (b) $1.06 $0.78 $0.59 35.9% 79.7% Earnings per common share - diluted (b) 1.06 0.78 0.59 35.9% 79.7% Cash dividends per common share 0.94 0.94 0.94 — — Common book value per common share at period end 42.20 42.78 41.82 (1.4)% 0.9% Stock price per common share at period end 64.63 70.02 65.06 (7.7)% (0.7)% Market capitalization at period end 996,077 1,078,720 1,002,309 (7.7)% (0.6)% Weighted average common shares - basic (a) 15,410,606 15,405,894 15,403,861 — — Weighted average common shares - diluted (a) 15,410,606 15,405,894 15,403,861 — — Common shares outstanding at period end 15,411,998 15,405,887 15,405,912 — — PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 0.97% 0.70% 0.51% 38.6% 90.2% Return on average common equity (a)(b) 9.81% 7.19% 5.53% 36.4% 77.4% Yield on loans 5.23% 5.31% 5.59% (1.5)% (6.4)% Yield on investments 2.88% 3.04% 3.53% (5.3)% (18.4)% Yield on money markets 0.24% 0.25% 0.25% (4.0)% (4.0)% Yield on earning assets 4.49% 4.56% 4.93% (1.5)% (8.9)% Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.42% 0.46% 0.60% (8.7)% (30.0)% Cost of borrowings 2.66% 2.79% 2.68% (4.7)% (0.7)% Cost of paying liabilities 0.97% 1.00% 1.07% (3.0)% (9.3)% Net interest margin 3.72% 3.75% 4.08% (0.8)% (8.8)% Efficiency ratio (g) 64.47% 59.71% 58.34% 8.0% 10.5% OTHER RATIOS (NON GAAP): Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 0.98% 0.71% 0.52% 38.0% 88.5% Annualized return on average tangible common equity (a)(b)(c) 11.03% 8.07% 6.26% 36.7% 76.2% Tangible common book value per common share (d) $37.48 $38.06 $36.96 (1.5)% 1.4%

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights Three months ended December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012, and December 31, 2011 Percent change vs. BALANCE SHEET: December 31,2012 September 30, 2012 December 31, 2011 3Q '12 4Q '11 Investment securities $1,581,751 $1,653,381 $1,708,473 (4.3)% (7.4)% Loans 4,450,322 4,400,510 4,317,099 1.1% 3.1% Allowance for loan losses 55,537 55,565 68,444 (0.1)% (18.9)% Goodwill and other intangibles 72,671 72,810 74,843 (0.2)% (2.9)% Other real estate owned 35,718 35,633 42,272 0.2% (15.5)% Total assets 6,642,803 6,752,938 6,972,245 (1.6)% (4.7)% Total deposits 4,716,032 4,793,077 4,465,114 (1.6)% 5.6% Borrowings 1,206,076 1,187,431 1,162,026 1.6% 3.8% Stockholders' equity 650,366 659,127 742,364 (1.3)% (12.4)% Common equity 650,366 659,127 644,218 (1.3)% 1.0% Tangible common equity (d) 577,695 586,317 569,375 (1.5)% 1.5% Nonperforming loans 185,336 191,432 223,713 (3.2)% (17.2)% Nonperforming assets 221,054 227,065 265,985 (2.6)% (16.9)% Past due 90 day loans and still accruing 2,970 2,076 3,489 43.1% (14.9)% ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Loans as a % of period end assets 66.99% 65.16% 61.92% 2.8% 8.2% Nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 4.16% 4.35% 5.18% (4.4)% (19.7)% Past due 90 day loans as a % of period end loans 0.07% 0.05% 0.08% 40.0% (12.5)% Nonperforming assets / Period end loans + OREO 4.93% 5.12% 6.10% (3.7)% (19.2)% Allowance for loan losses as a % of period end loans 1.25% 1.26% 1.59% (0.8)% (21.4)% Net loan charge-offs $5,216 $19,786 $45,764 (73.6)% (88.6)% Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (a) 0.47% 1.79% 3.88% (73.7)% (87.9)% CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Total equity / Period end assets 9.79% 9.76% 10.65% 0.3% (8.1)% Common equity / Period end assets 9.79% 9.76% 9.24% 0.3% 6.0% Tangible common equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 8.79% 8.78% 8.25% 0.1% 6.5% Average stockholders' equity / Average assets (a) 9.87% 9.80% 10.63% 0.7% (7.1)% Average stockholders' equity / Average loans (a) 14.97% 15.10% 16.13% (0.9)% (7.2)% Average loans / Average deposits (a) 92.78% 90.46% 91.96% 2.6% 0.9% N.M. - Not meaningful

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights Years ended December 31, 2012 and 2011 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2012 2011 Percent change vs. 2011 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $235,315 $273,234 (13.9)% Provision for loan losses 35,419 63,272 (44.0)% Gain on sale of Vision Bank 22,167 — N.M. Other income 70,236 66,081 6.3% Gain on sale of securities — 28,829 N.M. Total other expense 187,968 188,317 (0.2)% Income before income taxes $104,331 $116,555 (10.5)% Income taxes 25,701 34,415 (25.3)% Net income $78,630 $82,140 (4.3)% Preferred stock dividends and accretion 3,425 5,856 (41.5)% Net income available to common shareholders $75,205 $76,284 (1.4)% MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (b) $4.88 $4.95 (1.4)% Earnings per common share - diluted (b) 4.88 4.95 (1.4)% Cash dividends per common share 3.76 3.76 — Weighted average common shares - basic (a) 15,407,078 15,400,155 — Weighted average common shares - diluted (a) 15,408,141 15,401,446 — PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (Annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.11% 1.06% 4.7% Return on average common equity (a)(b) 11.41% 11.81% (3.4)% Yield on loans 5.35% 5.61% (4.6)% Yield on investments 3.15% 3.76% (16.2)% Yield on earning assets 4.64% 5.03% (7.8)% Cost of interest bearing deposits 0.49% 0.66% (25.8)% Cost of borrowings 2.74% 2.63% 4.2% Cost of paying liabilities 1.02% 1.09% (6.4)% Net interest margin (g) 3.83% 4.14% (7.5)% Efficiency ratio (g) 57.07% 55.18% 3.4% ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Net loan charge-offs $48,326 $125,084 (61.4)% Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (a) 1.10% 2.65% (58.5)% CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Average stockholders' equity / Average assets (a) 10.19% 10.32% (1.3)% Average stockholders' equity / Average loans (a) 15.64% 15.78% (0.9)% Average loans / Average deposits (a) 91.22% 90.78% 0.5% OTHER RATIOS (NON GAAP): Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.12% 1.07% 4.7% Annualized return on average tangible common equity (a)(b)(c) 12.84% 13.40% (4.2)%

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (continued) (a) Averages are for the quarters ended December 31, 2012, September 30, 2012 and December 31, 2011, and the fiscal years ended December 31, 2012 and December 31, 2011, as appropriate. (b) Reported measure uses net income available to common shareholders. (c) Net income available to common shareholders for each period divided by average tangible common equity during the period. Average tangible common equity equals average stockholders' equity during the applicable period less (i) average preferred stock during the applicable period and (ii) average goodwill and other intangibles during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY: THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED December 31, 2012 September 30, 2012 December 31, 2011 December 31, 2012 December 31, 2011 AVERAGE STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $660,416 $663,314 $754,168 $689,732 $743,865 Less: Average preferred stock — — 98,023 30,877 97,704 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles 72,748 72,888 76,041 73,069 77,055 AVERAGE TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY $587,668 $590,426 $580,104 $585,786 $569,106 (d) Tangible common equity at the end of each period divided by common shares outstanding at the end of each period. Tangible common equity equals ending stockholders' equity less preferred stock and goodwill and other intangibles, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY: December 31, 2012 September 30, 2012 December 31, 2011 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $650,366 $659,127 $742,364 Less: Preferred stock — — 98,146 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 72,671 72,810 74,843 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY $577,695 $586,317 $569,375 (e) Net income available to common shareholders for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equals average assets less average goodwill and other intangibles, in each case during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS: THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED December 31, 2012 September 30, 2012 December 31, 2011 December 31, 2012 December 31, 2011 AVERAGE ASSETS $6,689,321 $6,769,735 $7,092,437 $6,766,806 $7,206,163 Less: Average goodwill and other intangibles 72,748 72,888 76,041 73,069 77,055 AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $6,616,573 $6,696,847 $7,016,396 $6,693,737 $7,129,108 (f) Tangible common equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS: December 31, 2012 September 30, 2012 December 31, 2011 TOTAL ASSETS $6,642,803 $6,752,938 $6,972,245 Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 72,671 72,810 74,843 TANGIBLE ASSETS $6,570,132 $6,680,128 $6,897,402 (g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by taking total other expense divided by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown below assuming a 35% tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis. RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED TWELVE MONTHS ENDED December 31, 2012 September 30, 2012 December 31, 2011 December 31, 2012 December 31, 2011 Interest income $68,793 $70,618 $80,231 $285,735 $331,880 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 382 408 456 1,623 1,938 Fully taxable equivalent interest income $69,175 $71,026 $80,687 $287,358 $333,818 Interest expense 11,902 12,602 13,952 50,420 58,646 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $57,273 $58,424 $66,735 $236,938 $275,172

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2012 2011 2012 2011 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $57,671 $65,497 $234,638 $262,458 Interest on: Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities 10,984 14,571 50,549 68,873 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 19 61 140 371 Other interest income 119 102 408 178 Total interest income 68,793 80,231 285,735 331,880 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 491 894 2,483 3,812 Time deposits 3,404 5,247 15,921 23,842 Interest on borrowings 8,007 7,811 32,016 30,992 Total interest expense 11,902 13,952 50,420 58,646 Net interest income 56,891 66,279 235,315 273,234 Provision for loan losses 5,188 20,218 35,419 63,272 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 51,703 46,061 199,896 209,962 Gain on sale of Vision Bank — — 22,167 — Other income 17,196 17,886 70,236 66,081 Gain on sale of securities — 3,367 — 28,829 Total other expense 48,011 49,365 187,968 188,317 Income before income taxes 20,888 17,949 104,331 116,555 Income taxes 4,601 7,339 25,701 34,415 Net income $16,287 $10,610 $78,630 $82,140 Preferred stock dividends and accretion — 1,464 3,425 5,856 Net income available to common shareholders $16,287 $9,146 $75,205 $76,284 Per Common Share: Net income - basic $1.06 $0.59 $4.88 $4.95 Net income - diluted $1.06 $0.59 $4.88 $4.95 Weighted average shares - basic 15,410,606 15,403,861 15,407,078 15,400,155 Weighted average shares - diluted 15,410,606 15,403,861 15,408,141 15,401,446 Cash Dividends Declared $0.94 $0.94 $3.76 $3.76

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2012 December 31, 2011 Assets Cash and due from banks $164,120 $137,770 Money market instruments 37,185 19,716 Investment securities 1,581,751 1,708,473 Loans 4,450,322 4,317,099 Allowance for loan losses 55,537 68,444 Loans, net 4,394,785 4,248,655 Bank premises and equipment, net 53,751 53,741 Goodwill and other intangibles 72,671 74,843 Other real estate owned 35,718 42,272 Other assets 302,822 304,313 Assets held for sale — 382,462 Total assets $6,642,803 $6,972,245 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $1,137,290 $995,733 Interest bearing 3,578,742 3,469,381 Total deposits 4,716,032 4,465,114 Borrowings 1,206,076 1,162,026 Other liabilities 70,329 66,555 Liabilities held for sale — 536,186 Total liabilities $5,992,437 $6,229,881 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred Stock (200,000 shares authorized in 2012 and 2011; No shares issued at December 31, 2012 and 100,000 shares issued at December 31, 2011) $— $98,146 Common stock (No par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized in 2012 and 2011; 16,150,987 shares issued at December 31, 2012 and 16,151,021 shares issued at December 31, 2011) 302,654 301,202 Common stock warrants — 4,297 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (17,518) (8,831) Retained earnings 441,605 424,557 Treasury stock (738,989 shares at December 31, 2012 and 745,109 at December 31, 2011) (76,375) (77,007) Total stockholders' equity $650,366 $742,364 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $6,642,803 $6,972,245

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Average Balance Sheets Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, (in thousands) 2012 2011 2012 2011 Assets Cash and due from banks $110,926 $126,235 $119,410 $124,649 Money market instruments 194,582 163,804 166,319 78,593 Investment securities 1,540,650 1,668,826 1,633,268 1,868,343 Loans 4,412,508 4,676,229 4,410,661 4,713,511 Allowance for loan losses 57,436 98,930 61,995 128,523 Loans, net 4,355,072 4,577,299 4,348,666 4,584,988 Bank premises and equipment, net 54,300 69,054 54,917 69,507 Goodwill and other intangibles 72,748 76,041 73,069 77,055 Other real estate owned 35,848 43,226 38,777 44,815 Other assets 325,195 367,952 332,380 358,213 Total assets $6,689,321 $7,092,437 $6,766,806 $7,206,163 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $1,090,475 $1,047,491 $1,048,796 $999,085 Interest bearing 3,665,181 4,037,485 3,786,601 4,193,404 Total deposits 4,755,656 5,084,976 4,835,397 5,192,489 Borrowings 1,197,532 1,155,566 1,166,365 1,179,458 Other liabilities 75,717 97,727 75,312 90,351 Total liabilities $6,028,905 $6,338,269 $6,077,074 $6,462,298 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock $— $98,023 $30,877 $97,704 Common stock 302,654 301,203 302,159 301,203 Common stock warrants — 4,382 1,444 4,429 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (8,035) (3,127) (7,915) (4,201) Retained earnings 442,378 430,907 440,067 422,333 Treasury stock (76,581) (77,220) (76,900) (77,603) Total stockholders' equity $660,416 $754,168 $689,732 $743,865 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $6,689,321 $7,092,437 $6,766,806 $7,206,163

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 (in thousands, except per share data) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $57,671 $58,269 $57,593 $61,105 $65,497 Interest on: Obligations of U.S. Government, its agencies and other securities 10,984 12,187 13,794 13,584 14,571 Obligations of states and political subdivisions 19 33 42 46 61 Other interest income 119 129 57 103 102 Total interest income 68,793 70,618 71,486 74,838 80,231 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 491 636 602 754 894 Time deposits 3,404 3,757 4,121 4,639 5,247 Interest on borrowings 8,007 8,209 8,083 7,717 7,811 Total interest expense 11,902 12,602 12,806 13,110 13,952 Net interest income 56,891 58,016 58,680 61,728 66,279 Provision for loan losses 5,188 16,655 5,238 8,338 20,218 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 51,703 41,361 53,442 53,390 46,061 Gain on sale of Vision business — — — 22,167 — Other income 17,196 18,079 17,508 17,453 17,886 Gain on sale of securities — — — — 3,367 Total other expense 48,011 45,683 45,804 48,470 49,365 Income before income taxes 20,888 13,757 25,146 44,540 17,949 Income taxes 4,601 1,775 6,260 13,065 7,339 Net income $16,287 $11,982 $18,886 $31,475 $10,610 Preferred stock dividends and accretion — — 1,948 1,477 1,464 Net income available to common shareholders $16,287 $11,982 $16,938 $29,998 $9,146 Per Common Share: Net income - basic $1.06 $0.78 $1.10 $1.95 $0.59 Net income - diluted $1.06 $0.78 $1.10 $1.95 $0.59

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters 2012 2012 2012 2012 2011 (in thousands) 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR Other income: Income from fiduciary activities $4,056 $4,019 $4,044 $3,828 $3,699 Service charges on deposits 4,235 4,244 4,154 4,071 4,643 Other service income 3,463 4,017 3,417 2,734 2,484 Checkcard fee income 3,151 3,038 3,180 3,172 3,115 Bank owned life insurance income 1,184 1,184 1,184 1,202 1,403 ATM fees 650 565 536 608 641 OREO devaluations (2,440) (425) (2,648) (1,359) (1,742) Gain/(loss) on the sale of OREO, net 1,028 138 2,203 1,045 619 Gain on sale of Vision Bank — — — 22,167 — Other 1,869 1,299 1,438 2,152 3,024 Total other income $17,196 $18,079 $17,508 $39,620 $17,886 Other expense: Salaries and employee benefits $24,086 $24,255 $22,813 $24,823 $25,952 Net occupancy expense 2,222 2,303 2,249 2,670 2,866 Furniture and equipment expense 2,774 2,666 2,727 2,621 2,643 Data processing fees 913 904 899 1,200 1,393 Professional fees and services 6,846 6,040 5,800 5,581 5,920 Amortization of intangibles 139 139 139 1,754 1,528 Marketing 1,002 924 705 843 852 Insurance 1,482 1,408 1,400 1,490 1,526 Communication 1,482 1,470 1,494 1,537 1,544 Loan put provision — 346 2,701 662 — Other 7,065 5,228 4,877 5,289 5,141 Total other expense $48,011 $45,683 $45,804 $48,470 $49,365

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information

Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 Allowance for loan losses: Allowance for loan losses, beginning of period $68,444 $143,575 $116,717 $100,088 $87,102 Transfer of loans at fair value — (219) — — — Transfer of allowance to held for sale — (13,100) — — — Charge-offs 61,268 133,882 66,314 59,022 62,916 Recoveries 12,942 8,798 6,092 6,830 5,415 Net charge-offs 48,326 125,084 60,222 52,192 57,501 Provision for loan losses 35,419 63,272 87,080 68,821 70,487 Allowance for loan losses, end of period $55,537 $68,444 $143,575 $116,717 $100,088 (A) Includes the full charge-off of the Vision Bank ALLL of $12.1 million to bring the retained Vision Bank loan portfolio to fair value prior to the merger of Vision Bank (as constituted following the transaction with Centennial Bank and Home BancShares, Inc.) with and into SEPH, the non-bank subsidiary of Park, on February 16, 2012. General reserve trends: Allowance for loan losses, end of period $55,537 $68,444 $143,575 $116,717 $100,088 Specific reserves 8,276 15,935 66,904 36,721 8,875 General reserves $47,261 $52,509 $76,671 $79,996 $91,213 Total loans $4,450,322 $4,317,099 $4,732,685 $4,640,432 $4,491,337 Impaired commercial loans 137,238 187,074 250,933 201,143 141,343 Non-impaired loans $4,313,084 $4,130,025 $4,481,752 $4,439,289 $4,349,994 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs as a % of average loans 1.10% 2.65% 1.30% 1.14% 1.32% Allowance for loan losses as a % of period end loans 1.25% 1.59% 3.03% 2.52% 2.23% General reserves as a % of non-impaired loans 1.10% 1.27% 1.71% 1.80% 2.10% Nonperforming Assets - Park National Corporation: Nonaccrual loans $155,536 $195,106 $289,268 $233,544 $159,512 Accruing troubled debt restructuring 29,800 28,607 -- 142 2,845 Loans past due 90 days or more 2,970 3,489 3,590 14,773 5,421 Total nonperforming loans $188,306 $227,202 $292,858 $248,459 $167,778 Other real estate owned - Park National Bank 14,715 13,240 8,385 6,037 6,149 Other real estate owned - SEPH 21,003 29,032 — — — Other real estate owned - Vision Bank — — 33,324 35,203 19,699 Total nonperforming assets $224,024 $269,474 $334,567 $289,699 $193,626 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 3.49% 4.52% 6.11% 5.03% 3.55% Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 4.23% 5.26% 6.19% 5.35% 3.74% Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 5.03% 6.24% 7.07% 6.24% 4.31% Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end assets 3.37% 3.86% 4.59% 4.11% 2.74% PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information (continued) Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 Nonperforming Assets - Park National Bank and Guardian: Nonaccrual loans $100,244 $96,113 $117,815 $85,197 $68,306 Accruing troubled debt restructuring 29,800 26,342 — 142 — Loans past due 90 days or more 2,970 3,367 3,226 3,496 4,777 Total nonperforming loans $133,014 $125,822 $121,041 $88,835 $73,083 Other real estate owned - Park National Bank 14,715 13,240 8,385 6,037 6,149 Total nonperforming assets $147,729 $139,062 $129,426 $94,872 $79,232 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 2.28% 2.29% 2.88% 2.15% 1.80% Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 3.03% 3.00% 2.96% 2.24% 1.92% Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 3.36% 3.32% 3.16% 2.39% 2.08% Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end assets 2.27% 2.21% 1.99% 1.53% 1.27% Nonperforming Assets - SEPH/Vision Bank (retained portfolio as of December 31, 2012, and 2011): Nonaccrual loans $55,292 $98,993 $171,453 $148,347 $91,206 Accruing troubled debt restructuring — 2,265 — — 2,845 Loans past due 90 days or more — 122 364 11,277 644 Total nonperforming loans $55,292 $101,380 $171,817 $159,624 $94,695 Other real estate owned - Vision Bank — — 33,324 35,203 19,699 Other real estate owned - SEPH 21,003 29,032 — — — Total nonperforming assets $76,295 $130,412 $205,141 $194,827 $114,394 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans N.M. N.M. 26.77% 21.91% 13.21% Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans N.M. N.M. 26.82% 23.58% 13.71% Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans N.M. N.M. 32.02% 28.78% 16.57% Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end assets N.M. N.M. 25.90% 21.70% 12.47% New nonaccrual loan information-Park National Corporation Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $195,106 $289,268 $233,544 $159,512 $101,128 New nonaccrual loans 83,204 124,158 175,175 184,181 141,749 Resolved nonaccrual loans 122,774 218,320 119,451 110,149 83,365 Nonaccrual loans, end of period $155,536 $195,106 $289,268 $233,544 $159,512 New nonaccrual loan information-Ohio based operations Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $96,113 $117,815 $85,197 $68,306 $38,113 New nonaccrual loans - Ohio-based operations 68,960 78,316 85,081 57,641 58,161 Resolved nonaccrual loans 64,829 100,018 52,463 40,750 27,968 Nonaccrual loans, end of period $100,244 $96,113 $117,815 $85,197 $68,306 New nonaccrual loan information-SEPH/Vision Bank (SEPH as of March 31, 2012) Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $98,993 $171,453 $148,347 $91,206 $63,015 New nonaccrual loans - SEPH/Vision Bank 14,243 45,842 90,094 126,540 83,588 Resolved nonaccrual loans 57,944 118,302 66,988 69,399 55,397 Nonaccrual loans, end of period $55,292 $98,993 $171,453 $148,347 $91,206 Impaired Commercial Loan Portfolio Information (period end): Unpaid principal balance $242,345 $290,908 $304,534 $245,092 $171,310 Prior charge-offs 105,107 103,834 53,601 43,949 29,967 Remaining principal balance 137,238 187,074 250,933 201,143 141,343 Specific reserves 8,276 15,935 66,904 36,721 8,875 Book value, after specific reserve $128,962 $171,139 $184,029 $164,422 $132,468

