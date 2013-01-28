QCR Holdings, Inc. Announces Record Net Income of $3.3 Million for Fourth Quarter of 2012, and Record Net Income of $12.6 Million for the Year

MOLINE, Ill., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QCR Holdings, Inc. QCRH today announced net income attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc. ("net income") of $3.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, or diluted earnings per common share of $0.49 after preferred stock dividends of $811 thousand. By comparison, for the quarter ended September 30, 2012, the Company reported net income of $3.1 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $0.44 after preferred stock dividends of $811 thousand. For the fourth quarter of 2011, the Company reported net income of $2.7 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $0.35 after preferred stock dividends of $1.0 million.

Annual Earnings Up 30%, and Diluted Earnings Per Share Doubled

For the year ended December 31, 2012, the Company reported net income of $12.6 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $1.85 after preferred stock dividends of $3.5 million. For the same period in 2011, the Company reported net income of $9.7 million, or diluted earnings per common share of $0.92 after preferred stock dividends of $5.3 million. The 2011 dividends included a one-time deemed dividend of $1.2 million as a result of the Company's repurchase of all of the preferred shares issued to the U.S. Treasury under the Troubled Asset Relief Program ("TARP").

"We are pleased with our record earnings for the fourth quarter and the year," stated Douglas M. Hultquist, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This marks two consecutive years of record earnings which is commendable considering the challenging economic and regulatory environment. The favorable earnings trends clearly indicate that our relationship-based banking model continues to be successful."

Net Interest Income Grew 6% in 2012

The Company's net interest income for 2012 totaled $57.6 million, which is an increase of $3.5 million, or 6%, over 2011. Net interest margin expanded to 3.10% for 2012 from 3.08% for 2011. For the fourth quarter of 2012, net interest income totaled $14.3 million, which is a 2% decline from the prior quarter, and an increase of 1% over the fourth quarter of 2011. Net interest margin was 3.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2012, which fell from the prior quarter (3.16%) and from the fourth quarter of 2011 (3.18%). The margin compression in the fourth quarter is the result of declining yields on new and renewed loans and securities reinvested more than offsetting the declining trend in funding costs. In addition, the Company carried elevated levels of liquidity in anticipation of loan growth which occurred towards the end of the quarter.

Mr. Hultquist added, "The margin compression in the current quarter is the direct result of the sustained historically low interest rate environment and its impact on our loan and securities portfolios. We continue to diversify our securities portfolio, but the effect of declining yields more than offset the effect of our change in mix in the fourth quarter. Further, the increased competition on pricing of new and renewed loans has driven yields lower. We have also increased our portfolio of variable rate loans, partly through execution of interest rate swaps whereby the customer pays a fixed interest rate and we receive a variable interest rate as well as an upfront fee. We believe the increased portfolio of variable rate loans helps position us more favorably for rising rate environments."

"We fully recognize the importance of net interest income and margin and the challenge facing the industry with the current economic and competitive landscape. We will continue to focus on diversifying our securities portfolio and shifting the mix of our funding from higher cost wholesale borrowings to lower cost core deposits, while growing quality loans and leases. It is more important than ever to focus on our relationship-based banking model and ensure that success continues to translate over to the pricing of loans and deposits."

Nonperforming Assets Grew Slightly with Favorable Shift in Mix

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2012 were $29.6 million, up $496 thousand, or 2%, from the prior quarter, and down $10.9 million, or 27%, from December 31, 2011. In addition, the ratio of nonperforming assets-to-total assets was 1.41% at December 31, 2012, which was down from 1.44% at September 30, 2012, and down from 2.06% at December 31, 2011. Generally, the large majority of the Company's nonperforming assets consist of nonaccrual loans/leases, accruing troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"), and other real estate owned ("OREO"). Accruing TDRs grew $1.3 million, or 21%, during the fourth quarter of 2012 as several problem loans were restructured. Partially offsetting the increase in accruing TDRs, OREO declined $1.0 million, or 21%, as the Company sold several properties.

Provision for loan/lease losses totaled $1.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2012, a decline of $450 thousand over the prior quarter, and a decline of $373 thousand from the fourth quarter of 2011. With the provision of $1.0 million more than offsetting the net charge-offs totaling $537 thousand, the Company's allowance for loan/lease losses grew to $19.9 million at December 31, 2012. With loan/lease growth of $43.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2012, the Company's allowance for loans/lease losses to total loans/leases was relatively flat at 1.55%. Further, the Company's allowance for loan/lease losses to total nonperforming loans/leases was 78% at December 31, 2012 which is down from 81% at September 30, 2012 and up from 61% at December 31, 2011.

"Although we experienced a slight increase in nonperforming assets during the current quarter, the shift in mix from OREO to accruing TDRs is favorable as the latter are performing on the restructured terms and accruing interest income," stated Mr. Hultquist. "Overall, we are pleased with the declining trend in nonperforming assets over the past several years. Our strong commitment to improving our asset quality continues to drive these results."

Loans/Leases Grew $43.1 Million, or 3%, during Current Quarter

Noninterest-Bearing Deposits Grew $33.4 Million, or 8%, during Current Quarter

During the fourth quarter of 2012, the Company's total assets grew $69.8 million, or 3%, to a total of $2.09 billion. Loans/leases grew $43.1 million, or 3%, during the current quarter, which was funded primarily by deposit growth ($30.9 million) and federal funds purchased ($39.5 million). The majority of the deposit growth continues to be noninterest-bearing deposits which now comprise 33% of the Company's total deposits.

"We are pleased with our continued growth in loans and leases during the fourth quarter," stated Todd A. Gipple, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, and Chief Financial Officer. "Importantly, we've grown loans/leases by $74.1 million, or 6%, over the second half of 2012 with most of this growth in commercial and industrial loans. Our talented commercial bankers understand the importance of quality loan growth and are committed to continue this growth and support of the businesses within our communities."

"On the funding side, we are pleased with our significant growth in deposits over the past several years," stated Mr. Gipple. "And, we are also pleased with the shift in mix within our deposit portfolio. Specifically, since the end of 2010, we have grown our noninterest-bearing deposits $173.8 million, or 63%, while our reliance on brokered and other time deposits fell $41.1 million, or 11%. Further, we remain committed to reducing our reliance on wholesale funding. We continually evaluate potential opportunities to prepay these liabilities, as we have executed successfully in the past."

Capital Levels Remain Strong

As of December 31, 2012, the Company and subsidiary banks continued to maintain capital at levels well above the minimum requirements administered by the federal regulatory agencies.

"We are committed to maintaining our strong regulatory capital positions," stated Mr. Gipple. "Even with the significant loan and deposit growth during the second half of 2012, our regulatory capital ratios are still well in excess of those levels required to be considered 'well-capitalized'. Additionally, we remain strongly committed to our long-term capital plan of self-generating the capital necessary to grow tangible common equity and to redeem the remaining Small Business Lending Fund ("SBLF") preferred capital without a dilutive common equity raise. We successfully executed on this plan in 2012. Specifically, our record earnings in 2011 and 2012 led to the partial redemption of $10.2 million of the SBLF preferred stock in the second quarter of 2012 and has positioned us for future redemptions. In addition, our tangible common equity has grown from 3.56% of total tangible assets at December 31, 2010 to 3.85% at December 31, 2011 and to 4.02% at December 31, 2012. With the future conversion of the Series E Preferred Stock to common stock, which is possible after June 30, 2013, and assuming we achieve the requirements to force conversion, our tangible common equity would increase to 5.25% of total tangible assets on a proforma basis."

Financial highlights for the Company's primary subsidiaries were as follows:

Quad City Bank & Trust, the Company's first subsidiary bank which opened in 1994, had total consolidated assets of $1.18 billion at December 31, 2012, which was an increase of $63.9 million, or 6% from December 31, 2011. Loans/leases increased $53.7 million, or 9%, during 2012. The bank's securities portfolio grew $6.1 million, or 2%, during the year, and the mix of securities changed as the bank diversified through increased investments in agency-sponsored mortgage-backed securities and municipal securities. The bank continued to expand its deposit portfolio as total deposits grew $85.0 million, or 14%, during 2012. Specifically, the bank continues to have success growing its noninterest-bearing deposit portfolio, which represented 45% of total deposits at December 31, 2012. More than half of the bank's noninterest-bearing deposit portfolio consists of correspondent bank deposits. Offsetting this increase, the bank's federal funds purchased declined by $20.1 million. The bank realized net income of $10.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2012, which is an increase of $1.9 million, or 21%, from net income of $8.8 million for the same period of 2011.

Included in the discussion above and consolidated with Quad City Bank & Trust, m2 Lease Funds, LLC, the Company's leasing subsidiary, grew leases $11.2 million, or 12%, during 2012. Further, m2 realized pre-tax net income of $3.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2012, which is an increase of $1.3 million, or 63%, from pre-tax net income of $2.1 million for the same period of 2011.

Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust, which opened in 2001, had total assets of $625.7 million at December 31, 2012, which was an increase of $65.6 million, or 12%, from December 31, 2011. During 2012, loans grew $25.9 million, or 7%, with most of this growth occurring in the second half of 2012. In addition, the bank's securities portfolio grew $17.3 million, or 11%, during 2012. Notably, the bank diversified its securities portfolio through increased investments in tax-exempt municipal securities. The majority of these municipal securities are located in or near our existing markets with strong underwriting conducted before investment. In addition, the bank's federal funds sold position grew $22.7 million during the year. The asset growth was funded by deposits as total deposits grew $72.6 million, or 20%. Partially offsetting the deposit growth, the bank continues to reduce its reliance on wholesale borrowings as Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") advances declined $5.4 million, or 7%. The bank realized net income of $5.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2012, which is an increase of $681 thousand, or 13%, over the same period of 2011.

Rockford Bank & Trust, which opened in 2005, had total assets of $313.8 million at December 31, 2012, which was an increase of $19.4 million, or 7%, from December 31, 2011. During 2012, loans grew $6.8 million, or 3%. With loan demand soft during the year, the bank grew its securities portfolio by $13.6 million, or 34%, to $54.1 million. The resulting earning asset growth was funded by deposits, which grew $8.4 million, or 4%, and a combination of federal funds purchased ($4.0 million) and short-term FHLB advances ($6.0 million). The bank realized net income of $593 thousand for the year ended December 31, 2012, which is an increase of $181 thousand over the same period of 2011.

QCR HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) As of December 31,

2012 September 30,

2012 December 31,

2011 (dollars in thousands, except share data) CONDENSED BALANCE SHEET Amount % Amount % Amount % Cash, federal funds sold, and interest-bearing deposits $ 110,488 5% $ 95,727 5% $ 100,673 5% Securities 602,239 29% 591,351 29% 565,229 29% Net loans/leases 1,267,462 61% 1,224,875 61% 1,181,956 60% Goodwill 3,223 0% 3,223 0% 3,223 0% Other assets 110,318 5% 108,770 5% 115,529 6% Total assets $ 2,093,730 100% $ 2,023,946 100% $ 1,966,610 100% Total deposits $ 1,374,114 66% $ 1,343,235 66% $ 1,205,458 61% Total borrowings 547,758 26% 511,561 25% 590,603 30% Other liabilities 31,424 1% 30,029 2% 26,116 1% Total stockholders' equity 140,434 7% 139,121 7% 144,433 8% Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,093,730 100% $ 2,023,946 100% $ 1,966,610 100% SELECTED INFORMATION FOR COMMON STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stockholders' equity * $ 87,271 $ 85,958 $ 81,047 Common shares outstanding 4,918,202 4,862,778 4,758,189 Book value per common share ** $ 17.74 $ 17.65 $ 16.60 Tangible book value per common share ** $ 17.08 $ 16.98 $ 15.92 Closing stock price $ 13.22 $ 14.98 $ 9.10 Market capitalization $ 65,019 $ 72,844 $ 43,300 Market price / book value 74.50% 84.89% 54.81% Market price / tangible book value 77.39% 88.24% 57.18% Tangible common equity *** / total tangible assets 4.02% 4.09% 3.85% REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS: Total risk-based capital ratio 12.66% **** 12.98% 13.84% Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.16% **** 11.52% 12.24% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 8.13% **** 8.12% 8.70% * Includes noncontrolling interests and accumulated other comprehensive income **Includes accumulated other comprehensive income and excludes noncontrolling interests ***Tangible common equity is defined as total common stockholders' equity excluding equity of noncontrolling interests and excluding goodwill and other intangibles. This ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. The Company's management believes that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes period to period in common equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets. ****Subject to change upon final calculation for regulatory filings due after earnings release

QCR HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) As of December 31,

2012 September 30,

2012 December 31,

2011 (dollars in thousands) ANALYSIS OF LOAN DATA Amount % Amount % Amount % Nonaccrual loans/leases $ 17,932 60% $ 17,731 61% $ 18,995 47% Accruing loans/leases past due 90 days or more 159 1% 203 1% 1,111 3% Troubled debt restructures - accruing 7,300 25% 6,009 21% 11,904 29% Other real estate owned 3,955 13% 5,003 17% 8,386 21% Other repossessed assets 212 1% 116 0% 109 0% Total nonperforming assets $ 29,558 100% $ 29,062 100% $ 40,505 100% Net charge-offs (calendar year-to-date) $ 3,235 $ 2,698 $ 8,192 Loan/lease mix: Commercial and industrial loans $ 394,244 31% $ 355,004 29% $ 350,794 29% Commercial real estate loans 593,979 46% 594,904 48% 577,804 48% Direct financing leases 103,686 8% 102,039 8% 93,212 8% Residential real estate loans 115,582 9% 112,492 9% 98,107 8% Installment and other consumer loans 76,720 6% 76,838 6% 78,223 7% Deferred loan/lease origination costs, net of fees 3,176 0% 3,015 0% 2,605 0% Total loans/leases $ 1,287,387 100% $ 1,244,292 100% $ 1,200,745 100% Less allowance for estimated losses on loans/leases 19,925 19,417 18,789 Net loans/leases $ 1,267,462 $ 1,224,875 $ 1,181,956 ANALYSIS OF SECURITIES DATA Securities mix: U.S. government sponsored agency securities $ 338,609 57% $ 343,244 59% $ 428,955 76% Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 163,601 27% 155,691 26% 108,854 19% Municipal securities 97,615 16% 90,032 15% 25,689 5% Other securities, including held-to-maturity 2,414 0% 2,384 0% 1,731 0% Total securities $ 602,239 100% $ 591,351 100% $ 565,229 100% ANALYSIS OF DEPOSIT DATA Deposit mix: Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 450,660 33% $ 417,284 31% $ 357,184 30% Interest-bearing demand deposits 587,201 43% 567,578 42% 510,788 42% Time deposits 290,933 21% 308,083 23% 292,575 24% Brokered time deposits 45,320 3% 50,290 4% 44,911 4% Total deposits $ 1,374,114 100% $ 1,343,235 100% $ 1,205,458 100% ANALYSIS OF BORROWINGS DATA Borrowings mix: FHLB advances $ 202,350 37% $ 196,350 38% $ 204,750 35% Wholesale structured repurchase agreements 130,000 24% 130,000 25% 130,000 22% Customer repurchase agreements 104,943 19% 114,248 22% 110,236 19% Federal funds purchased 66,140 12% 26,640 6% 103,300 17% Junior subordinated debentures 36,085 7% 36,085 7% 36,085 6% Other 8,240 1% 8,238 2% 6,232 1% Total borrowings $ 547,758 100% $ 511,561 100% $ 590,603 100%

QCR HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2012 September 30,

2012 December 31,

2011 December 31,

2012 December 31,

2011 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) CONDENSED INCOME STATEMENT Interest income $ 18,980 $ 19,487 $ 19,640 $ 77,376 $ 77,723 Interest expense 4,679 4,858 5,484 19,727 23,578 Net interest income 14,301 14,629 14,156 57,649 54,145 Provision for loan/lease losses 1,046 1,496 1,419 4,371 6,616 Net interest income after provision for loan/lease losses 13,255 13,133 12,737 53,278 47,529 Noninterest income 4,480 4,117 3,896 16,621 17,462 Noninterest expense 13,380 13,031 12,651 52,259 50,993 Net income before taxes 4,355 4,219 3,982 17,640 13,998 Income tax expense 1,109 1,035 1,123 4,534 3,868 Net income $ 3,246 $ 3,184 $ 2,859 $ 13,106 $ 10,130 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests (6) 127 130 488 438 Net income attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc. $ 3,252 $ 3,057 $ 2,729 $ 12,618 $ 9,692 Less: Preferred stock dividends **** 811 811 1,028 3,496 5,284 Net income attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc. common stockholders $ 2,441 $ 2,246 $ 1,701 $ 9,122 $ 4,408 Earnings per share attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc.: Basic $ 0.50 $ 0.45 $ 0.36 $ 1.88 $ 0.93 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.44 $ 0.35 $ 1.85 $ 0.92 Earnings per common share (basic) attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc. LTM * $ 1.87 $ 1.73 $ 0.93 Weighted average common shares outstanding 4,885,470 4,978,699 4,755,471 4,844,776 4,724,781 Weighted average common and common equivalent shares outstanding 4,983,939 5,080,288 4,856,296 4,919,559 4,789,026 AVERAGE BALANCES Assets $ 2,062,188 $ 2,030,209 $ 1,949,690 $ 2,025,691 $ 1,907,038 Loans/leases $ 1,241,522 $ 1,227,326 $ 1,196,827 $ 1,219,623 $ 1,177,105 Deposits $ 1,364,355 $ 1,321,547 $ 1,248,249 $ 1,310,360 $ 1,209,787 Total stockholders' equity $ 140,187 $ 139,222 $ 141,955 $ 141,793 $ 136,700 Common stockholders' equity $ 86,615 $ 86,058 $ 79,288 $ 84,159 $ 75,702 KEY PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets (annualized) *** 0.63% 0.60% 0.56% 0.62% 0.51% Return on average common equity (annualized) ** 11.27% 10.44% 8.58% 10.84% 5.82% Return on average total equity (annualized) *** 9.28% 8.78% 7.69% 8.90% 7.09% Price earnings ratio LTM * 7.07x 8.66x 9.78x 7.07x 9.78x Net interest margin (TEY) 3.02% 3.16% 3.18% 3.10% 3.08% Nonperforming assets / total assets 1.41% 1.44% 2.06% 1.41% 2.06% Net charge-offs / average loans/leases 0.04% 0.07% 0.18% 0.27% 0.70% Allowance / total loans/leases 1.55% 1.56% 1.56% 1.55% 1.56% Allowance / nonperforming loans 78.47% 81.10% 61.16% 78.47% 61.16% Efficiency ratio 71.24% 69.51% 70.08% 70.36% 71.21% Full-time equivalent employees 356 355 355 356 355 * LTM: Last twelve months ** The numerator for this ratio is "Net income attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc. common stockholders" *** The numerator for this ratio is "Net income attributable to QCR Holdings, Inc." **** During the third quarter of 2011, the preferred stock dividends include a one-time deemed dividend of $1.25 million resulting from the Company's repurchase of preferred shares from the U.S. Treasury.

QCR HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) ANALYSIS OF NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2012 September 30, 2012 December 31, 2011 Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Securities * $ 603,001 $ 3,495 2.31% $ 619,650 $ 3,930 2.52% $ 538,329 $ 3,200 2.36% Loans 1,241,522 15,615 5.00% 1,227,326 15,804 5.12% 1,196,827 16,341 5.42% Other 85,561 222 1.03% 55,064 211 1.52% 62,215 217 1.38% Total earning assets $ 1,930,084 $ 19,332 3.98% $ 1,902,040 $ 19,945 4.17% $ 1,797,371 $ 19,758 4.36% Deposits $ 904,294 $ 1,385 0.61% $ 914,950 $ 1,489 0.65% $ 889,295 $ 1,991 0.89% Borrowings 525,051 3,294 2.50% 540,293 3,369 2.48% 535,235 3,493 2.59% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,429,345 4,679 1.30% $ 1,455,243 4,858 1.33% $ 1,424,530 5,484 1.53% Net interest income / spread $ 14,653 2.68% $ 15,087 2.84% $ 14,274 2.83% Net interest margin 3.02% 3.16% 3.15% For the Year Ended December 31, 2012 December 31, 2011 Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost Average Balance Interest Earned or Paid Average Yield or Cost (dollars in thousands) Securities * $ 603,568 $ 14,268 2.36% $ 501,470 $ 12,344 2.46% Loans 1,219,623 63,364 5.20% 1,177,705 64,808 5.50% Other 73,007 891 1.22% 94,774 1,055 1.11% Total earning assets $ 1,896,198 $ 78,523 4.14% $ 1,773,949 $ 78,207 4.41% Deposits $ 898,321 $ 6,219 0.69% $ 893,677 $ 8,939 1.00% Borrowings 545,079 13,508 2.48% 533,994 14,639 2.74% Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,443,400 19,727 1.37% $ 1,427,671 23,578 1.65% Net interest income / spread $ 58,796 2.77% $ 54,629 2.76% Net interest margin 3.10% 3.08% * Includes nontaxable securities. Interest earned and yields on nontaxable securities are determined on a tax equivalent basis using 34% tax rate for each period presented.

QCR HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited) For the Quarter Ended For the Year Ended ANALYSIS OF NONINTEREST INCOME December 31, 2012 September 30, 2012 December 31, 2011 December 31, 2012 December 31, 2011 (dollars in thousands) Trust department fees $ 982 $ 915 $ 761 $ 3,632 $ 3,369 Investment advisory and management fees 585 576 478 2,361 2,109 Deposit service fees 859 847 870 3,486 3,493 Gain on sales of loans, net 492 685 642 2,458 2,565 Securities gains -- -- -- 105 1,473 Losses on sales of other real estate owned, net (9) (746) (284) (1,333) (375) Earnings on cash surrender value of life insurance 412 400 413 1,609 1,446 Credit card fees, net of processing costs 190 140 103 599 500 Other * 969 1,300 913 3,704 2,882 Total noninterest income $ 4,480 $ 4,117 $ 3,896 $ 16,621 $ 17,462 ANALYSIS OF NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits $ 8,693 $ 8,201 $ 7,884 $ 33,275 $ 30,365 Occupancy and equipment expense 1,458 1,460 1,281 5,635 5,298 Professional and data processing fees 975 1,066 1,122 4,318 4,461 FDIC and other insurance 574 599 549 2,331 2,698 Loan/lease expense 287 273 388 1,042 2,161 Advertising and marketing 388 437 452 1,445 1,289 Postage and telephone 244 191 234 960 938 Stationery and supplies 123 140 136 541 517 Bank service charges 244 211 201 854 726 Prepayment fees on Federal Home Loan Bank advances -- -- -- -- 832 Other-than-temporary-impairment losses on securities -- -- -- 62 119 Other 394 453 404 1,796 1,589 Total noninterest expense $ 13,380 $ 13,031 $ 12,651 $ 52,259 $ 50,993 * Includes pre-tax gain of $580 thousand on sale of 2.25% equity interest in company providing data processing services to merchant credit card acquiring businesses.

