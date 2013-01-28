Rovi Corporation's Q4 2012 Earnings Release and Conference Call Scheduled for February 13, 2013

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rovi Corporation ROVI announced today that it will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2012 financial results on February 13, 2013.

Rovi will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET to discuss the financial results. Investors and analysts interested in participating in the conference are welcome to call 800-762-8779 (or international +1 480-629-9771) and reference the Rovi call. The conference call can also be accessed via live audio webcast in the Investor Relations section of Rovi's website at www.rovicorp.com.

A replay of the audio webcast will be available on Rovi's website a few days after the conference call and will remain on Rovi's website until its next quarterly earnings call.

About Rovi Corporation

Rovi powers the discovery, delivery, display and monetization of digital entertainment. With innovative technology solutions for consumer electronics manufacturers, service providers, content producers, advertisers, retailers and websites, Rovi connects people and the entertainment they love. The company holds over 5,000 issued or pending patents worldwide and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. More information about Rovi can be found at www.rovicorp.com.

The Rovi Corporation logo is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/newsroom/prs/?pkgid=6482

CONTACT: Investor Contacts: Peter Halt Rovi Corporation Phone +1 (818) 295-6800 Chris Keller Rovi Corporation Phone +1 (408) 562-8400