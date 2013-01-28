Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2012 Financial Results on February 25, 2013

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc. BBRG owner and operator of the BRAVO! Cucina Italiana (BRAVO!) and BRIO Tuscan Grille (BRIO) restaurant concepts, today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss fourth quarter and full year 2012 financial results on Monday, February 25, 2013 at 5:00 PM ET.

Hosting the call will be Saed Mohseni, Chief Executive Officer, Jim O'Connor, Chief Financial Officer, and Brian O'Malley, Chief Operating Officer. A press release with fourth quarter and full year 2012 financial results will be issued after the market close that same day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 349-9587, or for international callers (719) 457-2605. A replay will be available one hour after the call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 870-5176 or (858) 384-5517 for international callers; the conference ID is 9891432. The replay will be available until Monday, March 4, 2013.

The call will also be webcast live from the Company's investor relations website at http://investors.bbrg.com.

About Bravo Brio Restaurant Group, Inc.

BBRG is the owner and operator of two leading upscale affordable growth concepts, BRAVO! Cucina Italiana ("BRAVO!") and BRIO Tuscan Grille ("BRIO"). We have positioned our brands as multifaceted culinary destinations that deliver the ambiance, design elements and food quality reminiscent of fine dining restaurants at a value typically offered by casual dining establishments, a combination known as the upscale affordable dining segment. We also own and operate Bon Vie Bistro in Columbus, Ohio, which combines classic comfort cooking with traditional bistro fare. For more information about BRAVO | BRIO Restaurant Group, visit www.bbrg.com. Follow us on Twitter (@brioitalian, @bravo_italian) and on Facebook at facebook.com/brioitalian and Facebook.com/bravoitalian.

CONTACT: Investor Relations Don Duffy/Raphael Gross (203) 682-8200 investors@bbrg.com