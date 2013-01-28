Aehr Test Systems to Present at Stifel Nicolaus 2013 Technology Conference

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aehr Test Systems AEHR, a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and burn-in equipment, announced today that the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Gayn Erickson will be presenting at the Stifel Nicolaus 2013 Technology Conference. The conference is being held February 5-7, 2013 at The Ritz-Carlton Hotel in San Francisco. Aehr Test is scheduled to present at 1:00 p.m. PT on Thursday, February 7, 2013.

About Aehr Test Systems

Headquartered in Fremont, California, Aehr Test Systems is a worldwide provider of test systems for burning-in and testing logic and memory integrated circuits and has an installed base of more than 2,500 systems worldwide. Increased quality and reliability needs of the Automotive and Mobility integrated circuit markets are driving additional test requirements, capacity needs and opportunities for Aehr Test products in package and wafer level test. Aehr Test has developed and introduced several innovative products, including the ABTS TM and FOX TM families of test and burn-in systems and the DiePak® carrier. The ABTS system is used in production and qualification testing of packaged parts for both low-power and high-power logic as well as all common types of memory devices. The FOX system is a full wafer contact test and burn-in system used for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers and systems-on-a-chip. The DiePak carrier is a reusable, temporary package that enables IC manufacturers to perform cost-effective final test and burn-in of bare die. For more information, please visit the Company's website at www.aehr.com.

CONTACT: Gary Larson Chief Financial Officer (510) 623-9400 x321