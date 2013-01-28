RR Donnelley Expands Its International Safety and Environmental Certifications

CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R. R. Donnelley & Sons Company RRD today announced that it has further expanded its international platform's safety and environmental certifications as its facility in Douai, France has achieved ISO 14001 certification as defined by the International Standards Organization (ISO) and OHSAS 18001 certification as set by the Occupational Health & Safety Advisory Services (OHSAS) organization.

The ISO 14001 framework establishes the criteria for an environmental management system and provides assurance that an organization's environmental impact is being measured and improved. OHSAS 18001 is the latest certification specification and demonstrates a commitment to implement, maintain and continually improve the management of a health and safety system. These certifications complement Douai's ISO 9001, Forest Stewardship Council (FSC), Sustainable Forestry Initiative (SFI) and Programme for the Endorsement of Forest Certification certifications.

"This achievement reflects our continuing commitment to best practices in both safety and environmental systems," said Dan Knotts, RR Donnelley's Chief Operating Officer. "We regard safety as the first measure of operational excellence and work to embrace processes that contribute to sustainability."

The company's facility in Douai is part of its European platform that offers comprehensive content creation, management, production, distribution and processing services.

