J & J Snack Foods Reports First Quarter Sales and Earnings

PENNSAUKEN, N.J., Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J & J Snack Foods Corp. JJSF today announced sales and earnings for the first quarter ended December 29, 2012.

Sales increased 11% to $191.4 million from $172.7 million in last year's first quarter. Net earnings increased 86% to $10.2 million in the current quarter from $5.5 million last year. Earnings per diluted share increased 86% to $.54 for the first quarter from $.29 last year. Operating income increased 78% to $15.1 million in the current quarter from $8.5 million in the year ago quarter.

Gerald B. Shreiber, J & J's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "Our foodservice and frozen beverage businesses performed well and helped establish record sales and earnings for the quarter."

J & J Snack Foods Corp.'s principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS and other soft pretzels, ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI'S, MAMA TISH'S, SHAPE UPS, and MINUTE MAID* frozen juice bars and ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, MARY B'S biscuits and dumplings, DADDY RAY'S fig and fruit bars, TIO PEPE'S and CALIFORNIA CHURROS churros, THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes, MRS. GOODCOOKIE, CAMDEN CREEK, COUNTRY HOME and READI-BAKE cookies, PATIO burritos and HAND FULLS and HOLLY RIDGE BAKERY filled handheld products. J & J has manufacturing facilities in Pennsauken, Bridgeport and Bellmawr, New Jersey; Scranton, Hatfield and Chambersburg, Pennsylvania; Carrollton, Texas; Atlanta, Georgia; Moscow Mills, Missouri; Pensacola, Florida; Colton, Vernon and Norwalk, California; Holly Ridge, North Carolina; and Weston, Oregon.

*MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company.

J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (Unaudited) (in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 29, December 24, 2012 2011 Net Sales $191,408 $172,686 Cost of goods sold 137,273 126,280 Gross Profit 54,135 46,406 Operating expenses Marketing 17,136 17,659 Distribution 15,400 14,219 Administrative 6,599 6,066 Other general income (61) (1) 39,074 37,943 Operating Income 15,061 8,463 Other income (expense) Investment income 776 355 Interest expense & other (25) (39) Earnings before income taxes 15,812 8,779 Income taxes 5,586 3,294 NET EARNINGS $10,226 $5,485 Earnings per diluted share $0.54 $0.29 Weighted average number of diluted shares 18,870 18,874 Earnings per basic share $0.54 $0.29 Weighted average number of basic shares 18,807 18,806

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share amounts) (unaudited) December 29, September 29, 2012 2012 Cash and cash equivalents $ 80,216 $ 154,198 Current marketable securities held to maturity 976 1,214 Other current assets 150,516 152,656 Property, plant and equipment, at cost 141,950 141,544 Goodwill 76,899 76,899 Other intangible assets, net 47,345 48,464 Marketable securities held to maturity 24,998 24,998 Marketable securities available for sale 80,029 -- Other 3,309 3,071 Total $ 606,238 $ 603,044 Current Liabilities $ 78,037 $ 81,505 Long-term obligations under capital leases 281 347 Deferred income taxes 44,954 44,874 Other long-term liabilities 776 831 Stockholders' Equity 482,190 475,487 Total $ 606,238 $ 603,044

The forward-looking statements contained herein are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's analysis only as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

CONTACT: Dennis G. Moore Senior Vice President Chief Financial Officer (856) 532-6603