Innovative "Piercing Nozzle," Improving Health, Safety and Emergency Response, Now Available for Commercialization

ATLANTA, Jan. 28, 2013 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A patented new device developed by Georgia Power that returns critical information to emergency responders as it fights coal-plant fires is being brought to market with the help of Adapt IP Ventures, LLC.

Georgia Power, a subsidiary of Southern Company, has retained Adapt IP Ventures to monetize their patented innovation portfolio.

Georgia Power realized that emergency responders needed more intelligent tools to combat coal fires in power plants and coal storage facilities. After proactive planning for such fires, their innovation – U.S. Patent No. 7,438,239, titled Fire-fighting Piercing Nozzle Device – was designed, built and successfully tested. The company has identified an opportunity for significant safety and efficiency improvements at their power plant near Macon, Ga.

This patented solution uses an intelligent piercing nozzle that can deliver real-time feedback of gas composition and temperature, while dispersing solutions to kill a fire safely and efficiently. The unit is modular, so additional units can be added or subtracted, if needed, based on the needs of the emergency responders.

This intelligent piercing nozzle includes a gas extraction mechanism that assists in determining the location of a fire and can include a temperature sensor, allowing for the reduction of health concerns. It also has the ability to reduce the cost of property and equipment damage by extinguishing fires quicker, which allows emergency responders to efficiently and safely fight fires within power plants and coal storage facilities.

"The market presents numerous opportunities to maximize the value of this patented innovation by pursuing a competitive marketing process," said Christopher Savage, manager of Intellectual Property at Georgia Power. "We are very excited to be partnering with Adapt IP Ventures on the monetization of our innovation portfolio.

"We are confident in the capabilities that Adapt IP Ventures brings to this process, and we look forward to finding the right partner to further capitalize on our company's innovation," said Savage.

